Desoto County, FL

Man Throws Dirt In Officers Face, Resists Arrest in Southwest Florida

Cape Coral, FL - A man was arrested for battery on a law enforcement officer after temporarily blinding the officer by throwing dirt in their eyes. The responding officer began investigating the situation and speaking with those at the residence, including Alfredo Miret. Despite having no issues with police, Miret...
LEE COUNTY, FL
HCSO: 9 arrested during street racing operation

TAMPA, Fla. - Multiple people are behind bars after a street-racing crackdown in Hillsborough County. Deputies carried out a 9-hour operation resulting in dozens of citations and the recovery of several guns. Deputies arrested nine people on Saturday as part of "Operation Takeback," which aimed to deter people from participating...
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
Tampa police officer arrested following domestic dispute

TAMPA, Fla. — A Tampa police officer was arrested and placed on administrative leave after he "bear" hugged a woman and pushed her, the department said. Clarence Nathan, who worked as an officer at the department for eight years, faces a charge of misdemeanor battery, according to a Tampa Police Department news release.
TAMPA, FL

