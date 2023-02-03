ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Another temporary restraining order issued for Illinois assault weapons ban by White Co. judge

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
ABC 7 Chicago
ABC 7 Chicago
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cm4yY_0kayukOj00

A new ruling has been issued against Illinois' new assault weapons ban.

A judge in downstate White County granted a temporary restraining order for people involved in a lawsuit there, which means the law is temporarily blocked from being enforced on more than 1,000 plaintiffs.

The lead plaintiff on the suit is Darren Bailey, former Republican nominee for governor and former state senator.

The attorney representing those plaintiffs is Thomas DeVore, also filed a lawsuit against this ban in Effingham County, which prevailed.

SEE ALSO | Downstate judge issues temporary restraining order over Illinois' new assault weapons ban

The lawsuit claims the assault weapons law violates the Illinois Constitution. In his ruling, the judge wrote the ban likely violates the equal protection clause of the Illinois Constitution.

Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul formally appealed the Effingham ruling and is asking the court to reverse and vacate the TRO.

Comments / 4

Related
The Center Square

Procedural challenges of Illinois’ gun ban not as successful as other arguments

(The Center Square) – While state-level courts have sided with the equal protections argument in challenges to Illinois’ gun ban, there are other issues some hope get addressed soon. The main issue courts have been citing for issuing temporary restraining orders against the state’s gun and magazine ban have dealt with equal protections. The argument is that the state cannot give one class of individuals, like current or retired police officers, certain rights while taking those same rights away from others. ...
ILLINOIS STATE
legalnews.com

NRA sues over ban on semiautomatic weapons

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Illinois’ two-week-old ban on semiautomatic weapons outlaws “ubiquitous” firearms in “radical” defiance of the Constitution’s Second Amendment, a federal lawsuit filed by the National Rifle Association claims. The powerful NRA joined a parade of gun-rights activists seeking to toss...
ILLINOIS STATE
The Center Square

Judge to decide whether limited or statewide restraining order issued against Illinois’ gun ban

(The Center Square) – Another temporary restraining halting enforcement of Illinois’ gun and magazine ban could be coming soon. On Jan. 10, Gov. J.B. Pritzker enacted a ban on the sale and possession of more than 170 semi-automatic firearms and magazines of more than 10 rounds for rifles and 15 rounds for handguns. There’s also a registration required by Jan. 1, 2024, for owners of grandfathered guns bought and owned before the law went into effect. ...
ILLINOIS STATE
vfpress.news

State preparing further defense of assault weapons ban

Judge found fault with often-used legislative shortcuts. Wednesday, January 25, 2023|| By Peter Hancock || Capitol News Illinois. Gov. J.B. Pritzker and legislative leaders said they were disappointed but not surprised by a judge’s decision putting a temporary and limited halt to enforcement of the state’s recently passed assault weapons ban.
ILLINOIS STATE
nprillinois.org

Another measure aimed at licensed gun shops and more top stories

A proposal to require gun shops to ensure their inventory is secure. A Warehouse Safety and Standards Task Force established in Illinois. Congressman Darin LaHood says he's willing to explore reasonable police reforms. Will Bauer reports on Missouri recreational marijuana licenses. Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has...
ILLINOIS STATE
starvedrock.media

Legal Rights of Illinois Vet and Active Service

Are you active duty military or a vet? You have certain rights when it comes to your employer and family you should know about. The Illinois Attorney General issued an updated guide to the legal rights of Illinois Veterans Saturday. Among them, the obligations of your employer when it comes...
ILLINOIS STATE
solarindustrymag.com

New Illinois Law Wipes Out Local Government Ability to Squash Renewables Projects

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker has signed HB4412, which contains measures that protect Illinois-based clean energy projects from a growing number of local bans. The bill prevents counties from enacting preemptive local ordinances that outright ban local wind and solar projects, which effectively hinders the state’s new climate goals set forth in the Climate and Equitable Jobs Act (CEJA).
ILLINOIS STATE
Indiana Daily Student

Indiana introduces firearm safety bills for 2023 legislative session

Indiana legislators have introduced multiple firearm safety bills for the 2023 legislative session aimed at reducing gun violence and implementing safety measures within the state. The bills would introduce new measures for safe firearm storage, carrying and purchasing weapons and training for school corporations. Here’s a rundown on four main pieces of legislation.
INDIANA STATE
The Center Square

Republicans continue pushback against Pritzker's consecutive executive orders

(The Center Square) – State lawmakers are split on Gov. J.B. Pritzker's continued use of disaster proclamations related to COVID-19. Pritzker started issuing COVID disaster proclamations and executive orders related to COVID-19 in March 2020. He announced this week that the 30-day consecutive proclamations will end May 11, coinciding with the federal government's announced end. The proclamations keep open the path for federal COVID-19 relief resources to come to Illinois. ...
ILLINOIS STATE
WAND TV

Injunction sought on behalf of all FOID card holders in state

Decatur, Ill (WAND) – The states new assault weapons ban is under attack once again. This time in Macon County Circuit Court. The lawsuit has been filed on behalf of State Representative Dan Caulkins, (R) Decatur, gun dealers and owners. An injunction has been issued in Effingham County against...
DECATUR, IL
southwestregionalpublishing.com

Illinois’ biometric privacy law strengthened by latest high court ruling

SPRINGFIELD – People who’ve been subject to fingerprinting, face or retinal scans as either employees or customers of Illinois companies have five years to file lawsuits if they believe the business violated a stringent state privacy law, the Illinois Supreme Court ruled this week. It’s the latest in...
ILLINOIS STATE
southernillinoisnow.com

Bill introduced to repeal assault weapons ban

Southern Illinois Representative Dave Severin has filed a bill to repeal the firearms ban. The legislation claims the law is unconstitutional. Severin says he committed to filing the legislation during a forum of Southern Illinois legislators held recently in Marion. He’s also received hundreds of text message and thousands of emails and petition signatures on how people feel about the law.
ILLINOIS STATE
wrul.com

Three White County Residents Sentenced To The Illinois Department Of Corrections

On January 23rd, 26 year old Dylan Rees of Carmi was sentenced to four years in the IDOC for Aggravated Battery, a class 3 felony. Rees had previously been placed on probation in 2020 following an investigation by the Carmi Police Department. Following his probation being revoked, Reese was sentenced to the Illinois Department of Corrections at the conclusion of a contested sentencing hearing. Reese was represented by Public Defender Brian Shinkle, Judge T. Scott Webb was the presiding judge, and Assistant State’s Attorney Chris Neal represented the State of Illinois during the sentencing hearing.
WHITE COUNTY, IL
nrgmediadixon.com

Illinois State Police Release Enforcement Figures for District 1 in the Month of January

Illinois State Police Troop 1 Captain Joseph Blanchette has announced enforcement figures and activity for January. Illinois State Police Troop 1 Troopers issued 585 citations, 613 written warnings, and made 23 criminal arrests during the month of January. Troopers issued 271 citations for speeding and 15 citations for distracted driving violations. There were 13 arrests for no valid driver’s license or driving while license suspended/revoked.
ILLINOIS STATE
positivelynaperville.com

A new reason to reach out to elected officials

In 2020, Illinois voters were asked to weigh in on a Constitutional Amendment that would institute a graduated income tax. The Naperville Area Chamber of Commerce, among other Chambers and business groups came out in strong opposition. Despite this initiative being rejected by a majority of Illinois voters, there is a movement underway in the Illinois General Assembly to reintroduce the measure.
NAPERVILLE, IL
ABC 7 Chicago

ABC 7 Chicago

Chicago, IL
124K+
Followers
18K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC 7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Chicago.

 https://abc7chicago.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy