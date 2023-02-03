Another temporary restraining order issued for Illinois assault weapons ban by White Co. judge

A new ruling has been issued against Illinois' new assault weapons ban.

A judge in downstate White County granted a temporary restraining order for people involved in a lawsuit there, which means the law is temporarily blocked from being enforced on more than 1,000 plaintiffs.

The lead plaintiff on the suit is Darren Bailey, former Republican nominee for governor and former state senator.

The attorney representing those plaintiffs is Thomas DeVore, also filed a lawsuit against this ban in Effingham County, which prevailed.

The lawsuit claims the assault weapons law violates the Illinois Constitution. In his ruling, the judge wrote the ban likely violates the equal protection clause of the Illinois Constitution.

Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul formally appealed the Effingham ruling and is asking the court to reverse and vacate the TRO.