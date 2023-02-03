Read full article on original website
WVNews
Demonettes win 8th grade night
RAVENSWOOD, W.Va. (WV News) — Shorthanded again, but the Demonettes defense pulled through against Clay Tuesday night. A press adjustment on the fly was the difference for the Demonettes who went on a 9-0 run in the second quarter. “That press was never practiced," Anderson said. "We drew it...
WVNews
Bladen Landing hosting 'Bourbon Bash'
GALLIPOLIS, Ohio (WV News) — Bladen Landing will present its inaugural "Bourbon Bash" on Saturday. Performers will include The Wade Jarrell Band, The Ghostown Three, Joey D., and Corey Hollingsworth.
WVNews
Jackson County students named to Glenville State University Honor Rolls
GLENVILLE, W.Va. (WV News) – The names of Jackson County students who attained the Glenville State University President’s and Provost’s Honor Rolls for the Fall 2022 semester have been announced. Selah Stephens of Ripley has been named to the GSU President’s Honor Roll. To be named to...
WVNews
Alva Renee Riffle Bonnett
Alva Renee Riffle Bonnett, 83, of Kenna, WV, passed away on January 27, 2023, at Hubbard Hospice House Charleston, West Virginia. She was born to the late Irvin and Nellie Sherman Riffle on February 14, 1939, in Charleston WV. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, G.B. Bonnett; sons: Jackie Lee Casto and Rusty Casto; brothers: Leroy, Ray, and infant brother, Ronald Allen Riffle and a sister: Evelyn Gooch.
WVNews
West Virginia House Finance Committee passes Form Energy funding bill
CHARLESTON — Members of the House Finance Committee voted Monday on part of the financial package to bring a new battery manufacturer to Weirton, but one delegate expressed concerns about the use of taxpayer dollars on what he called a “risky venture.”. The committee recommended House Bill 2882...
WVNews
Bill creating group studying IDD in criminal justice system passes West Virginia Senate
CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Senate passed a bill Monday that would help devise ways to divert people with intellectual and developmental disabilities away from prisons and state hospitals. The state Senate voted 33-0 to pass Senate Bill 232, creating a study group to make recommendations regarding diversion of...
WVNews
WVa regulators deny electric utility rate increase request
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia regulators have denied a request by Appalachian Power and Wheeling Power that would have added $18.41 to the average monthly residential electric bill. The state Public Service Commission's order Friday on the request for a nearly 12% rate increase will remain in effect...
WVNews
Meigs Commissioners approve bridge replacement
POMEROY, Ohio (WV News) — Among the items on the Meigs County commissioners’ agenda when they met in regular session Jan. 26 was an emergency bridge project. The commissioners signed a resolution for the bridge replacement in Sutton Township on Carmel Road over Aumiller Creek. The resolution declared the replacement an “emergency highway project” in order to expedite the project, “ensuring highway safety.”
WVNews
Southern Local school board meets
RACINE, Ohio (WV News) — The Board of Education of the Southern Local School District met in regular session on Jan. 9 at 6:30 p.m., in the Kathryn Hart Community Center in Racine. All board members were present, as were members of the Administrative Team: Tony Deem, superintendent; Christi Hendrix, treasurer/ and Tricia McNickle, Elementary Principal.
WVNews
OVB donates $25K to Gallia Community Foundation
GALLIPOLIS, Ohio (WV News) — Ohio Valley Bank recently donated $25,000 to the Gallia Community Foundation. Through the bank’s Community First mission, OVB is dedicated to supporting the areas they serve. This mission is closely aligned to what the Gallia Community Foundation is working to accomplish in the area. The foundation’s goal is to enrich the community, improve the standard of living and preserve the unique culture of the community.
WVNews
3 mainland US tourists stabbed in Puerto Rico neighborhood
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Three tourists from the U.S. mainland were stabbed in Puerto Rico early Monday after police said someone told them to stop filming in a renowned seaside community known as La Perla that is popular with visitors. The confrontation began when one of the...
WVNews
How the cases in Alex Murdaugh's murder trial are shaping up
Two weeks into the double murder trial of South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh, prosecutors haven't presented any direct evidence that he killed his wife and son at their home in June 2021. There is no confession, no surveillance camera footage, no recording of the victims' final moments.
