GALLIPOLIS, Ohio (WV News) — Ohio Valley Bank recently donated $25,000 to the Gallia Community Foundation. Through the bank’s Community First mission, OVB is dedicated to supporting the areas they serve. This mission is closely aligned to what the Gallia Community Foundation is working to accomplish in the area. The foundation’s goal is to enrich the community, improve the standard of living and preserve the unique culture of the community.

GALLIA COUNTY, OH ・ 5 HOURS AGO