City fills open media relations position

The City of Rocky Mount recently hired a longtime local broadcaster to serve as its media relations specialist, concluding a nationwide search to fill an open position on the municipal Communications, Marketing and Public Relations staff.

Selena Crudup-Richardson was selected from a field of 20 applicants, Communications, Marketing and Public Relations Director Kirk Brown said in a news release.

Crudup-Richardson’s responsibilities include social media, video production and radio advertising for the municipality, as well as hosting community events and handling other tasks, Brown said.

“Having spent time getting to know and work with so many people in the community, it is a pleasure being able to transition to this position and be a part of helping the city to keep moving forward,” Crudup-Richardson said in prepared remarks as part of the news release.

Crudup-Richardson is a New Jersey native who moved to eastern North Carolina in 2001 and who has lived a decade in Rocky Mount, the news release said.

She spent the past 18 years working at First Media radio stations, serving as an on-air personality and promotions director at Power 95.5 and 98.5 The Big Dawg, the news release said.

She also has experience as a television news reporter and worked as public relations director for Ebenezer Baptist Church in Rocky Mount, the news release said.

“Selena is a seasoned professional with strong ties to our community,” Brown said in prepared remarks as part of the news release. “We are excited to have her join our team.”

Crudup-Richardson began working for the City of Rocky Mount on Jan. 23 and Brown announced her having been hired just after the start of a City Council work session the same day.

She is being paid $54,000 a year, the news release said.

The news release also said she holds an associate’s degree from Brookdale Community College in Lincroft, N.J., and a bachelor’s degree from Shaw University in Raleigh.

Additionally, the news release said she is married and has a daughter.

Crudup-Richardson succeeded Jessie Nunery, who on Sept. 28 bid farewell to the municipality to become director of communications and marketing at Wilson Medical Center.

When he was at Rocky Mount City Hall, Nunery also had for quite a length of time temporarily served as the municipality’s chief spokesperson.

Nunery joined the municipality in 2018 after having bid farewell to the Telegram. Nunery had joined the newspaper in 2005 as a sports writer and in 2009 had been promoted to sports editor.

The Communications, Marketing and Public Relations Department staff also includes Videographer Mark Adcox and Communications Specialist Robin Cox.