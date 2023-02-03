Read full article on original website
‘You can’t even run any more’: How to stand tall amid Medicare Advantage’s relentless drive into skilled nursing
Time was, not too long ago, that some skilled nursing facilities refused to contract with Medicare Advantage plans, knowing their rates typically came in far below those for traditional Medicare patients. That time is over, says Susie Mix, a consultant who has spent more than two decades helping providers navigate...
Addressing Medicaid rates key to minimum staffing mandate: study
Requiring nursing homes to spend a specific share of revenues on direct care alone won’t guarantee that facilities are “adequately” staffed, a new study finds. Rather, researchers who reviewed spending and staffing data from more than 12,000 nursing homes found that a minimum hourly staffing requirement is more likely to increase direct care.
Revenue-boosting strategies for a struggling SNF industry
The pandemic has changed the revenue drivers for skilled nursing providers. Post-acute care, which nationally has tended to be less than 25% of patient days of care but has been the lifeblood of financial viability, has been hit hard — first, by a sharp decline in elective surgeries and overall declines in utilization across many types of care, as well as a strong preference for home-based rehabilitation.
Bipartisan bills address hospital backlogs with nursing home pay
Nursing homes in Washington state may get a reprieve from a labor crisis that is stranding potential residents in hospitals. Unable to attract enough workers to meet staffing minimums, many nursing homes across the US have closed wings or units or restricted new admissions over the past year. That means hospitals have far fewer options when it comes time to refer patients for post-acute care.
Shedding meds before post-acute stay is best fix for polypharmacy: study
Patients who start a deprescribing intervention before their post-acute care admission have fewer medications at discharge and at a 90-day follow-up than their peers with usual care, researchers report. The randomized clinical trial included 372 older adults aged 50 years and older who were taking five or more medications and...
Nursing home complaint investigations create clearer quality picture: study
Researchers have found that a new, complaint-focused quality metric would better represent the needs of residents and family consumers searching nursing home ratings. Currently, inspections triggered by complaints are lumped into a single “health inspections” category on Medicare’s Care Compare website, along with results of routine recertification surveys. But that may inflate overall scores and obscure the kind of information consumers most want, researchers reported in JAMA Network Open Tuesday.
Our brave new world
The Public Health Emergency, initiated in 2020 and continuing to the present, established a new and complex means of getting healthcare. Because many were worried about social distancing and leaving their residences, office visits to a doctor or healthcare provider initially diminished, then frequently became phone visits or telehealth visits. In response to COVID, Medicare and most insurers broadened their coverage for telehealth visits, so the patients didn’t have to leave their homes.
Increasing skilled mix fuels Ensign growth
Ensign Group notched another record quarter for earnings and an eighth consecutive quarter of overall occupancy growth, company leaders reported during a Friday earnings call covering 2022 year-end results. Those gains came as the company picked up facilities in five states — including 20 buildings in a previously disclosed partnership...
Opioid tapering can disrupt primary care bond, lead to more ED visits
Clinicians may wish to carefully weigh the risks and benefits when considering drug tapering for patients on long-term opioids therapy with stable doses, the results of a new study suggest. This action may trigger a series of unintended consequences, investigators say. The researchers used commercial and Medicare Advantage data to...
Study: Minority patients on dialysis face outsized risk of S. aureus infections
Patients with kidney disease who receive hemodialysis are at a much higher risk of Staphylococcus aureus bloodstream infections than the general population. A new study has found that Black and Hispanic dialysis patients — along with those who are younger, poorer and less educated — face disproportionately elevated risk as well.
‘Ludicrous’ CMS accounting plan could imperil Medicaid rebasing
A tax credit to help nursing homes retain employees should be treated as a grant and not revenue that would offset costs and possibly affect Medicaid rate rebasing, the nation’s largest skilled nursing advocacy groups said. The American Health Care Association/National Center for Assisted Living and LeadingAge said in...
Researchers identify weak links in nursing homes’ COVID defense
Vaccination rates for COVID-19 for nightshift workers in nursing homes significantly lag their dayshift counterparts, creating a higher-risk environment for residents and other staff, according to new research from Brown University. The researchers found that clinics and other measures to boost the number of vaccinated workers were often held at...
Bill would require 2 annual nursing home inspections but advocates say it won’t improve quality
Legislation moving through the Arizona state senate would privatize nursing home surveys and double the number of annual inspections, a shift that sector advocates said would jack up costs and not improve facility quality. “You cannot punish facilities into good behavior,” said Dave Voepel, CEO of the Arizona Health Care...
Rare nursing home sessions on grief, isolation seek solutions for patients, staff
A rare series of structured conversations on bereavement and grief in nursing homes is revealing key insights into the emotional, physical and psychological trauma of repeated loss experienced by residents and staff. Half way through a pandemic-era study, researchers at the nonprofit Altarum have found the long-term effects of social...
Genetic risk of teeth and gum problems tied to declining brain health
A genetic propensity toward poor oral health is associated with signs of poorer brain function, a preliminary study has found. Investigators studied this link among nearly 40,000 adults enrolled in the U.K. Biobank. Participants had no history of stroke. Between 2014 and 2021, participants were screened for 105 genetic variants that predispose people to having cavities, dentures and missing teeth later in life. Signs of brain health were determined using magnetic resonance imaging.
