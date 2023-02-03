ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowling Green, OH

Black History Month celebrations at University of Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio — The University of Toledo is making sure everyone in the community has the opportunity to celebrate Black History Month. Celebrate heritage and the history of African Americans with a series of events and activities. Students, faculty, staff and the community are invited for the celebrations throughout the month.
TOLEDO, OH
Ohio education officials respond to reports of Nazi homeschool group

UPPER SANDUSKY, Ohio — One local state education leader has expressed concerns this week after reports that two Upper Sandusky residents are operating a neo-Nazi "dissident homeschool" group on messaging app Telegram. According to reports in VICE news, the group's channel includes lesson plans that promote reading the texts...
OHIO STATE
Toledo, OH
