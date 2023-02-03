Read full article on original website
Religious organization proposes Bible education during Bowling Green school hours
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — A Bible education program wants to offer nondenominational Bible-based education to Bowling Green City Schools students. LifeWise Academy representatives spoke to the BGCS Board of Education Monday night about the proposal, which would be during regular school hours, they said. Board President Ryan Meyers said...
NW Ohio school districts working to combat poor reading proficiency levels
TOLEDO, Ohio — Gov. Mike DeWine revealed alarming information about our next generation during his State of the State address Tuesday, saying that 40% of third graders across Ohio are not reading at proficient levels. The governor committed to using a portion of the state budget to try to...
Black History Month celebrations at University of Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio — The University of Toledo is making sure everyone in the community has the opportunity to celebrate Black History Month. Celebrate heritage and the history of African Americans with a series of events and activities. Students, faculty, staff and the community are invited for the celebrations throughout the month.
Central Toledo's Savage Park could be renovated by applying for grant, city says
TOLEDO, Ohio — Harvey Savage Jr. hopes the central Toledo park named after his father can be renovated as a safer location. "I wouldn't want to send my kid there and I felt like the area wasn't secure," he said. The Rev. H.V. Savage Park is named after Harvey...
Ohio education officials respond to reports of Nazi homeschool group
UPPER SANDUSKY, Ohio — One local state education leader has expressed concerns this week after reports that two Upper Sandusky residents are operating a neo-Nazi "dissident homeschool" group on messaging app Telegram. According to reports in VICE news, the group's channel includes lesson plans that promote reading the texts...
