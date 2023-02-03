Read full article on original website
ya ok
3d ago
this hospital should have never been closed down. This hospital would have been more useful than a rehab center
Reply(1)
3
Related
WSAZ
WSAZ Investigates | Neighbors concerned about bridge in Wayne County
Homeland Security partnership aims to put Marshall students into state jobs. A new partnership between the West Virginia Department of Homeland Security and Marshall University is aiming to put students into jobs at the state level. Updated: 1 hour ago. Huntington Police Chief Karl Colder has announced his resignation immediately...
Huntington, West Virginia police chief resigns
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—Huntington Police Chief Karl Colder has resigned. In a press release, the City of Huntington announced that Colder resigned effective immediately. “Mr. Colder indicated that he was resigning due to family matters,” Williams said. “Out of respect to him and his family, I will have no further comment.” Huntington Mayor Steve Williams appointed […]
Ironton Tribune
Commission honors local NWTF chapter
Members of the South Hills Longbeards chapter of the national Wild Turkey Federation have recently been the recipients of multiple state awards from their organization and, at last week’s meeting of the Lawrence County Commission, they were honored for those achievements. The commission presented the chapter with a proclamation,...
mountain-topmedia.com
Feb. 21 meeting to discuss route of Salyersville-Prestonsburg segment of Mountain Parkway
SALYERSVILLE, Ky. — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet will conduct a Public Information Meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 21, in Salyersville regarding the Magoffin-Floyd section of the Mountain Parkway Expansion. The public meeting will run from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Magoffin County High School, 1100 Mountain Parkway in Salyersville. It...
WSAZ
Tri-State’s first Black history museum to open in Ashland
ASHLAND, Ky. (WSAZ) - February is Black History Month, and two family members in Ashland are making history by introducing the region’s first black history museum. The C.B. Nuckolls Community Center and Black History Museum is opening in April. It will be home to artifacts from our region and the whole country.
WSAZ
City of Huntington files lawsuit against owners of former sober living facility
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The city of Huntington is suing the owners of a former sober living facility. The residence is located in the 2200 block of Washington Avenue. According to court documents, one of the property owners is incarcerated in Doddridge County, West Virginia. The other property owner lives in Wood County, West Virginia.
At least 1 taken to hospital after crash in Huntington, West Virginia
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — Cabell County dispatchers confirmed a two-vehicle crash on the 2200 block of WV 152 near the Speedway on the Cabell-Wayne line at around 11:30 a.m. Dispatchers say that at least one person was taken to the hospital. The severity of any injuries is unknown at this time. HPD and Cabell Co […]
Man shot by Huntington, West Virginia police after threatening EMS workers
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—Huntington Police officers shot a man who was threatening EMS workers with a gun on Sunday morning. HPD said in a press release that 47-year-old Luis Gonzalez was taken to the hospital after being shot by officers. They say he threatened Cabell County EMS personnel and presented a gun in front of officers […]
WSAZ
Supermarket moving into former Foodfair store
POCA, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A new grocery store will be opening at the site of the former Foodfair in Poca. Morganne Tenney, executive director of the Putnam Development Authority, said the store will be called Poca Supermarket. Tenney said they’ve been trying to bring in a new grocery store since...
WKYT 27
Man identified in deadly Floyd County shooting
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Officials have identified the man killed in an officer-involved shooting in Floyd County on Friday. Floyd County Deputy Coroner Chuck Hall says Glenn Edward Bays of Harold was pronounced dead just before 5:30 p.m. after the shooting along U.S. 23 in Prestonsburg. Kentucky State Police...
cartercountytimes.com
Reader shares stabbing video
Carter County Times reader Mike Kouns shared this video with us showing the altercation that led to the arrest of Billie Binion on charges of stabbing Clifford James in the shoulder and cutting Clyde James across the face. While the details in the video are unclear, it does show a...
WSAZ
Search for missing contractor at chemical plant underway
MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -A search is underway for a missing contractor working at a West Virginia chemical plant, according to an ICL spokesperson. Mason County Sheriff Corey Miller said crews are searching for a man who fell into a pond at the ICL Gallipolis Ferry facility. A missing consultant...
Man indicted in connection to Kanawha County, West Virginia, excavator fire
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A man accused of setting an excavator on fire has been indicted in Kanawha County Circuit Court. According to the Kanawha County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, Brian Ramella, 41, of Charleston, was arrested in September 2022 in connection to an excavator on fire in the 800 block of Stover Road near […]
wchstv.com
Wayne County resident dies in house fire
PRICHARD, W.Va. (WCHS) — Emergency dispatchers said a Wayne County resident died Friday afternoon in a house fire. A home in the 1600 block of Queens Creek Road in Prichard was devastated by a structure fire about 1:30 p.m., dispatchers said. The resident who died was the only person...
Trooper shoots, kills person on US Route 23 in Prestonsburg, Kentucky
UPDATE (11:14 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 3): The Kentucky State Police is releasing more information about a shooting that left one person dead. Troopers say this happened at around 3 p.m. on Friday. They say a trooper with the Kentucky State Police was trying to stop a vehicle that matched the description of a vehicle […]
2 taken to hospital after Barboursville, West Virginia crash
CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Two people were taken to the hospital after a crash on Rt. 60 in the Barboursville area. According to Cabell County dispatchers, the two-vehicle, head-on crash happened at around 11 p.m. on Thursday at the intersection of Rt. 60 and Shawnee Dr. The Barboursville Fire Department says that the two people had […]
wchstv.com
One dead following head-on crash near Wayne, Cabell County line
Emergency dispatchers report one person died following a head-on crash along Route 152 near the Wayne and Cabell County line. West Virginia State Police, the Huntington Police Department, EMS and fire agencies responded to the scene Saturday evening, according to dispatchers. This is a developing story. Additional details will be...
Logan County, West Virginia, woman fined for pushing Mingo County sheriff
MINGO COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A woman accused of pushing the Mingo County Sheriff at a basketball game appeared in court today, Friday, Feb. 3. According to court records, Taylor Napier of Logan County took a guilty plea in Mingo County Magistrate Court today. She was charged with battery and disorderly conduct after allegedly pushing […]
mountain-topmedia.com
Police: Sleepy burglar found hiding under sheet
SOUTH WILLIAMSON, Ky. — A West Virginia man was arrested after a South Williamson woman reported that he broke into her house and forced his way inside. Kentucky State Police received a call from a South Williamson woman who reported that a man smashed through the glass of her back door and came into her house. The woman ran upstairs to hide in a bedroom while she called police.
House catches on fire in Ironton, Ohio
UPDATE (6:54 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023): Fire crews have cleared the scene of a house fire in Ironton, Ohio. Dispatchers say the fire broke out near 5th and Wine Oak in Ironton. IRONTON, OH (WOWK) — Fire crews are on the scene of a house fire in Ironton, Ohio. Fire officials say the […]
Comments / 4