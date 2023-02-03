ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ironton, OH

Ironton Tribune

Five, including Vance, introduce legislation to address catalytic converter thefts

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Sen. JD Vance, R-Ohio, joined Sens. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minnesota, Mike Braun, R-Indiana, and Ron Wyden, D-Oregon, in introducing the Preventing Auto Recycling Thefts Act. This bipartisan legislation is aimed at ensuring that new vehicles’ catalytic converters are fitted with a traceable identification number and would...
OHIO STATE
Ironton Tribune

School news

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Anna Brewer, a resident of South Point and a theatre major at Bob Jones University, has been named to the University’s upcoming production of Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast.”. This “tale as old as time” first appeared on Broadway in 1994, where it...
GREENVILLE, SC

