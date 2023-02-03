A Kentucky man is facing prison time after allegedly committing multiple serious crimes in Ohio while wearing underwear on his head. Stout, Ohio is a tiny town across the Ohio River from Kentucky. When I say tiny town, I'm talking about a community of fewer than 100 people. To say they're not accustomed to major crimes like armed robbery and kidnapping would be an understatement. So, when a 30-year-old man from Paducah, Kentucky allegedly robbed a grocery store at gunpoint with underwear on his head, the good people of Stout were in shock. However, it was more than armed robbery according to NBC4i.com,

PADUCAH, KY ・ 22 HOURS AGO