Ironton, OH

Ironton Tribune

Commission honors local NWTF chapter

Members of the South Hills Longbeards chapter of the national Wild Turkey Federation have recently been the recipients of multiple state awards from their organization and, at last week’s meeting of the Lawrence County Commission, they were honored for those achievements. The commission presented the chapter with a proclamation,...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH
WOWK 13 News

Huntington, West Virginia police chief resigns

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—Huntington Police Chief Karl Colder has resigned. In a press release, the City of Huntington announced that Colder resigned effective immediately. “Mr. Colder indicated that he was resigning due to family matters,” Williams said. “Out of respect to him and his family, I will have no further comment.” Huntington Mayor Steve Williams appointed […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
lootpress.com

Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry distribution schedule

WEST VIRGINIA ( LOOTPRESS) – The Mountaineer Food Bank has released the upcoming week’s schedule for its Mobile Food Pantry. Stops in Kanawha County, Pocahontas County and more will be among those included in this week’s distribution schedule, which can be seen below. All distributions are scheduled to take place from 11:00am to 12:30 pm unless otherwise noted.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
103.3 WKFR

Man Wearing Underwear as a Mask During Robbery Arrested in Ohio

A Kentucky man is facing prison time after allegedly committing multiple serious crimes in Ohio while wearing underwear on his head. Stout, Ohio is a tiny town across the Ohio River from Kentucky. When I say tiny town, I'm talking about a community of fewer than 100 people. To say they're not accustomed to major crimes like armed robbery and kidnapping would be an understatement. So, when a 30-year-old man from Paducah, Kentucky allegedly robbed a grocery store at gunpoint with underwear on his head, the good people of Stout were in shock. However, it was more than armed robbery according to NBC4i.com,
PADUCAH, KY
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Defendant admits involvement in Vinton Co. double homicide, sentencing pending

VINTON COUNTY, Ohio — Shania Nicole Jones, a defendant in the Vinton County Court of Common Pleas, has admitted to being involved in a double homicide that took place on March 1, 2022, in McArthur. The deaths of Jori Blair Brown and Lawrence Andrew McMichael resulted in Jones being charged with two counts of Conspiracy to Commit Murder, first-degree felonies in Ohio.
VINTON COUNTY, OH
WSAZ

Man sentenced in Mason County death investigation

POINT PLEASANT , W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man convicted of killing a man and attempting to hide the body in the bed of a truck was sentenced to prison. Anthony Yester, of Leon, was found guilty of voluntary manslaughter and concealment of a deceased human body in Nov. 2022. The...
MASON COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Supermarket moving into former Foodfair store

POCA, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A new grocery store will be opening at the site of the former Foodfair in Poca. Morganne Tenney, executive director of the Putnam Development Authority, said the store will be called Poca Supermarket. Tenney said they’ve been trying to bring in a new grocery store since...
POCA, WV
WOWK 13 News

House catches on fire in Ironton, Ohio

UPDATE (6:54 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023): Fire crews have cleared the scene of a house fire in Ironton, Ohio. Dispatchers say the fire broke out near 5th and Wine Oak in Ironton. IRONTON, OH (WOWK) — Fire crews are on the scene of a house fire in Ironton, Ohio. Fire officials say the […]
IRONTON, OH
WSAZ

Person dies in house fire

WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A person died Friday afternoon in a house fire in the Prichard area, Wayne County 911 dispatchers say. The fire was reported just after 1:30 p.m. in the 1600 block of Queens Creek. Additional details, including about a cause, are unavailable at this time. The...
PRICHARD, WV
thebigsandynews.com

Man wanted in West Virginia arrested in Lawrence County

LOUISA — The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office and members of the U.S. Marshall’s Office on Tuesday apprehended a man being sought by Wayne County, W.Va., Sheriff Rick Thompson since Jan. 26 for ramming a cruiser with his vehicle during a pursuit. Shawn “Shug” Risner, 35, of Wayne,...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, KY
WSAZ

Car crashes and catches fire, shutting down lane

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Drivers traveling along U.S. 35 from West Virginia into Ohio can expect some traffic congestion, as crews work to clear a vehicle that caught fire Saturday morning. According to Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP), a car crash happened in Point Pleasant, West Virginia along U.S....
POINT PLEASANT, WV
WOWK 13 News

Man shot, killed by Jackson County, Ohio, deputies identified

UPDATE (3:11 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023): The man who was shot and killed by Jackson County, Ohio, deputies on Tuesday has been identified. The Jackson County, Ohio, Sheriff’s Office says 31-year-old William Beach barricaded himself inside a residence in the 1800 block of Jisco West Road in Jackson, Ohio, on Tuesday. They say […]
JACKSON, OH
WSAZ

Search for missing contractor at chemical plant underway

MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -A search is underway for a missing contractor working at a West Virginia chemical plant, according to an ICL spokesperson. Mason County Sheriff Corey Miller said crews are searching for a man who fell into a pond at the ICL Gallipolis Ferry facility. A missing consultant...
GALLIPOLIS FERRY, WV
WSAZ

Part of U.S. 23 shut down after trooper-involved shooting

Interstate 64 West is back open Friday night after a two-vehicle crash between the Hal Greer Boulevard and 29th Street exits, Cabell County 911 dispatchers say. U.S. 60 crash victims hospitalized with serious injuries. Updated: 4 hours ago. Two drivers remain hospitalized with serious injuries after a head-on crash late...
CABELL COUNTY, WV

