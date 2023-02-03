Read full article on original website
Related
Ironton Tribune
Commission honors local NWTF chapter
Members of the South Hills Longbeards chapter of the national Wild Turkey Federation have recently been the recipients of multiple state awards from their organization and, at last week’s meeting of the Lawrence County Commission, they were honored for those achievements. The commission presented the chapter with a proclamation,...
Huntington, West Virginia police chief resigns
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—Huntington Police Chief Karl Colder has resigned. In a press release, the City of Huntington announced that Colder resigned effective immediately. “Mr. Colder indicated that he was resigning due to family matters,” Williams said. “Out of respect to him and his family, I will have no further comment.” Huntington Mayor Steve Williams appointed […]
lootpress.com
Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry distribution schedule
WEST VIRGINIA ( LOOTPRESS) – The Mountaineer Food Bank has released the upcoming week’s schedule for its Mobile Food Pantry. Stops in Kanawha County, Pocahontas County and more will be among those included in this week’s distribution schedule, which can be seen below. All distributions are scheduled to take place from 11:00am to 12:30 pm unless otherwise noted.
Man Wearing Underwear as a Mask During Robbery Arrested in Ohio
A Kentucky man is facing prison time after allegedly committing multiple serious crimes in Ohio while wearing underwear on his head. Stout, Ohio is a tiny town across the Ohio River from Kentucky. When I say tiny town, I'm talking about a community of fewer than 100 people. To say they're not accustomed to major crimes like armed robbery and kidnapping would be an understatement. So, when a 30-year-old man from Paducah, Kentucky allegedly robbed a grocery store at gunpoint with underwear on his head, the good people of Stout were in shock. However, it was more than armed robbery according to NBC4i.com,
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Defendant admits involvement in Vinton Co. double homicide, sentencing pending
VINTON COUNTY, Ohio — Shania Nicole Jones, a defendant in the Vinton County Court of Common Pleas, has admitted to being involved in a double homicide that took place on March 1, 2022, in McArthur. The deaths of Jori Blair Brown and Lawrence Andrew McMichael resulted in Jones being charged with two counts of Conspiracy to Commit Murder, first-degree felonies in Ohio.
WSAZ
Man sentenced in Mason County death investigation
POINT PLEASANT , W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man convicted of killing a man and attempting to hide the body in the bed of a truck was sentenced to prison. Anthony Yester, of Leon, was found guilty of voluntary manslaughter and concealment of a deceased human body in Nov. 2022. The...
WSAZ
Supermarket moving into former Foodfair store
POCA, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A new grocery store will be opening at the site of the former Foodfair in Poca. Morganne Tenney, executive director of the Putnam Development Authority, said the store will be called Poca Supermarket. Tenney said they’ve been trying to bring in a new grocery store since...
Man shot by Huntington, West Virginia police after threatening EMS workers
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—Huntington Police officers shot a man who was threatening EMS workers with a gun on Sunday morning. HPD said in a press release that 47-year-old Luis Gonzalez was taken to the hospital after being shot by officers. They say he threatened Cabell County EMS personnel and presented a gun in front of officers […]
House catches on fire in Ironton, Ohio
UPDATE (6:54 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023): Fire crews have cleared the scene of a house fire in Ironton, Ohio. Dispatchers say the fire broke out near 5th and Wine Oak in Ironton. IRONTON, OH (WOWK) — Fire crews are on the scene of a house fire in Ironton, Ohio. Fire officials say the […]
Man indicted in connection to Kanawha County, West Virginia, excavator fire
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A man accused of setting an excavator on fire has been indicted in Kanawha County Circuit Court. According to the Kanawha County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, Brian Ramella, 41, of Charleston, was arrested in September 2022 in connection to an excavator on fire in the 800 block of Stover Road near […]
WSAZ
City of Huntington files lawsuit against owners of former sober living facility
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The city of Huntington is suing the owners of a former sober living facility. The residence is located in the 2200 block of Washington Avenue. According to court documents, one of the property owners is incarcerated in Doddridge County, West Virginia. The other property owner lives in Wood County, West Virginia.
At least 1 taken to hospital after crash in Huntington, West Virginia
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — Cabell County dispatchers confirmed a two-vehicle crash on the 2200 block of WV 152 near the Speedway on the Cabell-Wayne line at around 11:30 a.m. Dispatchers say that at least one person was taken to the hospital. The severity of any injuries is unknown at this time. HPD and Cabell Co […]
WSAZ
Person dies in house fire
WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A person died Friday afternoon in a house fire in the Prichard area, Wayne County 911 dispatchers say. The fire was reported just after 1:30 p.m. in the 1600 block of Queens Creek. Additional details, including about a cause, are unavailable at this time. The...
Woman pleads guilty to charges in connection to March 2022 double murder in Vinton County, Ohio
VINTON COUNTY, OH (WOWK) — A woman pleaded guilty to charges in connection to a March 2022 double murder in McArthur, Ohio. According to the Vinton County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, Shania Nicole Jones pled guilty on Wednesday to two counts of conspiracy to commit murder. This is in connection to the Mar. 1, 2022, shooting […]
thebigsandynews.com
Man wanted in West Virginia arrested in Lawrence County
LOUISA — The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office and members of the U.S. Marshall’s Office on Tuesday apprehended a man being sought by Wayne County, W.Va., Sheriff Rick Thompson since Jan. 26 for ramming a cruiser with his vehicle during a pursuit. Shawn “Shug” Risner, 35, of Wayne,...
WSAZ
Car crashes and catches fire, shutting down lane
POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Drivers traveling along U.S. 35 from West Virginia into Ohio can expect some traffic congestion, as crews work to clear a vehicle that caught fire Saturday morning. According to Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP), a car crash happened in Point Pleasant, West Virginia along U.S....
Man shot, killed by Jackson County, Ohio, deputies identified
UPDATE (3:11 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023): The man who was shot and killed by Jackson County, Ohio, deputies on Tuesday has been identified. The Jackson County, Ohio, Sheriff’s Office says 31-year-old William Beach barricaded himself inside a residence in the 1800 block of Jisco West Road in Jackson, Ohio, on Tuesday. They say […]
WSAZ
Search for missing contractor at chemical plant underway
MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -A search is underway for a missing contractor working at a West Virginia chemical plant, according to an ICL spokesperson. Mason County Sheriff Corey Miller said crews are searching for a man who fell into a pond at the ICL Gallipolis Ferry facility. A missing consultant...
WSAZ
Part of U.S. 23 shut down after trooper-involved shooting
Interstate 64 West is back open Friday night after a two-vehicle crash between the Hal Greer Boulevard and 29th Street exits, Cabell County 911 dispatchers say. U.S. 60 crash victims hospitalized with serious injuries. Updated: 4 hours ago. Two drivers remain hospitalized with serious injuries after a head-on crash late...
Man arrested in connection to drug trafficking in West Virginia, 2nd suspect still at large
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A wanted fugitive from West Virginia is now in custody and a second fugitive is still at large, according to U.S. Marshals. The U.S. Marshals for the Southern District of West Virginia says Elijah Tariq Figg, 23, of Huntington, West Virginia was arrested in Los Angeles, California, by US Marshals on […]
