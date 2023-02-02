Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Mississippi?Ted RiversMississippi State
Jackson water crisis: How malfunctioning infrastructure & inadequate resources are jeopardizing livesEdy ZooJackson, MS
Mississippi dog-walker spots large triangle-shaped object flying lowRoger MarshMississippi State
Manhunt underway for missing mother of two and her ex husband in TennesseeJade Talks CrimeJackson, TN
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From JacksonTed RiversJackson, MS
Related
gojsutigers.com
Jackson State Sets Sights On UAPB
JACKSON, Miss.| The Jackson State women's basketball team has its sight set on Arkansas-Pine Bluff as the Tigers get ready to host the Golden Lions Monday evening ar the Lee E. Williams Athletic and Assembly Center. Tip-off is set for 5:30 p.m. Jackson State (12-8, 9-1 SWAC) is coming off...
gojsutigers.com
JSU Turns Attention To Arkansas Pine Bluff
JACKSON, Miss.| The Jackson State men's basketball team is set to host Arkansas Pine Bluff Monday evening at the Lee E. Williams Athletic and Assembly Center. Jackson State men's basketball team fell to the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils 82-78 at home Saturday. The double-doubles by Mansel, who had 17...
gojsutigers.com
Bowling Concludes Roundup 2 With Eight Wins, Tournament Berth
D'IBERVILLE, Miss. – The Jackson State University bowling team posted eight wins in this weekend's Southwestern Athletic Conference Roundup 2, again earning a berth in the SWAC Tournament. The Lady Tigers posted one win in four Sunday matches, ending the weekend on a high note with a 920-859 win...
gojsutigers.com
Saturday Strong: Bowling Post SWAC High 4 Wins In Roundup
D'IBERVILLE, Miss. – The Jackson State University bowling team won a season-high four of its five Saturday matches on day two of SWAC Roundup 2. Jackson State opened the day with victories over Texas Southern (919-818), Alabama A&M (947-923), and Grambling (951-685). After a narrow loss to Florida A&M (887-893), JSU closed the day with a win over Southern (927-822).
gojsutigers.com
JSU Women's Tennis Set to Meet Mississippi State on Sunday
STARKVILLE, Miss.| The Jackson State women's tennis team is set to visit Mississippi State for a Sunday afternoon matchup. First serve is set for 4:00 p.m. Jackson State (0-3) just wrapped up a short road trip to Hattiesburg, Miss. Friday as the Tigers competed against Northwestern State. The Tigers fell just short of the Demons, 4-3. Tyra-Nicole Whyte was successful in her singles match, defeating her opponent 6-0, 3-6, 6-2. Isabela Benavides and Zeina Shabaan each won their singles matches, but it wasn't enough as NSU claimed the doubles point and three singles matchups.
gojsutigers.com
Mansel and Cook record double-doubles in Jackson State's 82-78 loss to Mississippi Valley State
JACKSON, MS --Romelle Mansel and Zeke Cook each recorded double-doubles, but the Jackson State men's basketball team fell to the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils 82-78 at home Saturday. The double-doubles by Mansel, who had 17 points and 10 rebounds, and Cook, who had 14 points and 12 rebounds, led...
gojsutigers.com
JSU Cruises Past Mississippi Valley State
JACKSON, Miss| Daphane White notched a double-double with 26 points and 11 rebounds to help the Jackson State defeat Mississippi Valley State 85-63 at home Saturday. In addition to White's impressive outing, the Tigers were led by Ti'lan Boler, who had 14 points, six rebounds and three steals, and by Angel Jackson, who added eight points, nine rebounds and two blocks.
gojsutigers.com
Bowling Posts Three Wins On Day One At SWAC Roundup 2
D'IBERVILLE, Miss. – The Jackson State University bowling team won three matches on day one of the Southwestern Athletic Conference Roundup 2 at Cypress Lanes. Competing in the traditional team format, the Lady Tigers won their first two matches of the day over Grambling (876-685) and Florida A&M (928-898). Following a close loss to Southern (815-831), JSU responded with a close win over Prairie View (897-877). Jackson St. closed the day with a close loss to Alabama State (929-947).
gojsutigers.com
South Alabama Invitational Highlights
JACKSON, MS. -The Jackson State men's and women's track and field program continued their 2023 indoor season at the South Alabama Invitational. The Tigers faced some tough competition but still managed to find success. In the running events, the men's 400 meter dash, Shawn Collins finished in first place with...
gojsutigers.com
Miller Jr. Caps Strong Week At Senior Bowl
MOBILE, Ala. – Jackson State University LB Aubrey Miller Jr. concluded an impressive week of practices in the Reese's Senior Bowl Saturday at Hancock Whitney Stadium. Miller Jr. made his presence felt on the game's first play, hustling 25 yards downfield to make a big hit and tackle for the American Team, which lost 27-10 to the National Team.
Comments / 0