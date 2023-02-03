ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greeley, CO

Fort Morgan Times

Alirez remains undefeated, Berreyesa earns upset in UNC wrestling loss to NDSU

Bank of Colorado Arena was electric on Saturday night when the University of Northern Colorado took on conference foe North Dakota State. No. 20 UNC (11-4, 1-4 Big 12) ultimately lost to the No. 16 Bison (10-2, 5-1 Big 12), but it was a tough and balanced batter. The dual featured one tie, three lead changes and two bouts entered overtime.
GREELEY, CO
Fort Morgan Times

Shorthanded Colorado State loses fifth straight game

FORT COLLINS — Colorado State was even more shorthanded than usual Saturday evening against Utah State and that did nothing to help the Rams get their season back on track. Down two more players this weekend — Jalen Lake with a concussion and Tavi Jackson with an illness, leaving the team with only seven available scholarship players — the Rams couldn’t keep up with the hot-shooting Aggies in the second half and eventually lost, 88-79, at Moby Arena.
FORT COLLINS, CO
Fort Morgan Times

Fort Morgan wrestling grits out win in Sterling dual

When Fort Morgan and Sterling wrestling met up for a dual last the boys knew the competition. would be tough across the board. What they may not have realized, however, was that victory would come down to the very last. match in the competition that the Mustangs won 39-36. After...
FORT MORGAN, CO
NBCMontana

MT Contractors Association recognizes 3 Bozeman area projects

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Montana Contractors Association awarded 16 Montana contractors for excellence in construction at its annual winter convention in Helena last week. To be nominated for an award for each category, the MCA went over the complexity and quality of each project. During the winter convention, three...
MISSOULA, MT
XL Country 100.7

More Summer Fun! Raising The Roof Tour Makes Stop In Montana.

The Kettlehouse Amphitheater has announced some really great acts coming up for this summer. One of those is:. ROBERT PLANT AND ALISON KRAUSS: Raising The Roof Tour. From rocker legend, Robert Plant and country music's sweetheart, you will get a beautiful blend of bluegrass and toe-tapping rhythm. You will be addicted to their sound in moments.
BOZEMAN, MT
The Moose 95.1 FM

When Driving To Bridger Bowl At 7am Is Too Late To Park

Slow moving traffic lines heading up Bridger Canyon is nothing new on powder days. God help you if you're driving up on a weekend powder day. Your chances of getting a place to park and enjoy your day of skiing are dwindling. There ARE things we can do to alleviate the parking issue, but my faith is not that high.
BOZEMAN, MT
930 AM KMPT

These 6 Montana Towns Have the Best Downtowns

What makes a downtown enjoyable? Does it have to have great shopping or amazing restaurants? Do the buildings have to be tall and architecturally magnificent?. The larger cities in Montana certainly have the qualities of typical "great" downtowns. You'll find a density of business, culture, and retail in Missoula, Bozeman, and Billings, but in Montana, I don't think that's what necessarily makes the "best" downtown.
MONTANA STATE
96.7 KISS FM

Massive Opportunity, Popular Small Town BBQ Spot Up For Sale

Have you ever wanted to own your own restaurant with a built-in clientele and a fantastic reputation? Here's your opportunity. When people think of Montana, delicious BBQ doesn't often come to mind. You'd be surprised to learn that many fantastic BBQ spots can be found throughout Montana. Whether you are in the mood for pulled pork, ribs, or whatever your heart desires, there are BBQ joints that will be perfect for you.
MONTANA STATE
The Moose 95.1 FM

Dateline NBC Episode Will Focus on Slain Montana Deputy

A new episode of Dateline on NBC will tell the story of Montana Deputy Sheriff Mason Moore, who was killed in the line of duty in 2017. Deputy Sheriff Mason Moore was shot and killed on May 16, 2017, while in pursuit of a vehicle near mile marker 109 on Highway 287 near Three Forks. Moore was a member of the Broadwater County Sheriff’s Office. He also served as a volunteer firefighter for Central Valley Fire Department in Belgrade, MT, and the Three Forks Fire Department in Three Forks. Deputy Moore was a husband and father of three children. He was 42 years old.
THREE FORKS, MT
Montana Free Press

Making the case for Gallatin College

Last week, lawmakers from a pair of legislative committees spent hours poring over a list of proposed building projects within the Montana University System. As is often the case in long-range planning discussions, the scope of the requests was vast — funding for fire and heating system upgrades, accessibility improvements, interior renovations, as well as authority to spend privately donated dollars on new facilities for nursing and computer science programs.
BOZEMAN, MT
Fort Morgan Times

Morgan Community College Foundation announces 24th Annual Gala

The Morgan Community College (MCC) Foundation’s 24th Annual Gala will be held Feb. 24 beginning at 6 p.m. at the Morgan County REA located at 732 Barlow Road, Fort Morgan. This year’s event is based on Creating Hometown Opportunities & Bright Futures. The evening will include silent and...
FORT MORGAN, CO
Fort Morgan Times

Greeley fire rescues 3 from car stuck in embankment

A person suffered minor injuries last week after a car went off the road and crashed into an embankment in Greeley. About 9:50 a.m. Jan. 29, the Greeley Fire Department responded to a single-vehicle crash near O Street and Weld County Road 37. A car slid off the road into an embankment, according to a Greeley Fire Facebook post.
GREELEY, CO

