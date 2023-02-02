Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
iBerkshires.com
Pittsfield Community Group Wants to Actualize City's Potential
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Pittsfield Community Design Center is connecting the community with planning concepts in hopes of making Pittsfield a vibrant, easily accessible, pedestrian-friendly place. The group, spearheaded by "The Pittsfielder" blogger Nicholas Russo, is a non-city affiliated effort with four main goals: promote placemaking, demystify the city's transportation...
Three Massachusetts Cities are Deemed Most Dangerous in the State
As we have discussed in previous articles, Massachusetts has a fair share of attractions that inspire families to visit our great state. Whether it's going to see a Red Sox game at Fenway Park in Boston, bringing the kids to the New England Aquarium also in Boston, experiencing a concert at Tanglewood in Lenox, touring the Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield, viewing the 4th of July Parade in Pittsfield or checking out the many antique shops in the southern Berkshires (plus many many more examples, too many to name here), there are plenty of reasons people not only want to visit Massachusetts but they want to make the Bay State their home. In addition, Massachusetts is one of the safest states in America which you can read more about by going here.
Then Again: An accident with an ax fueled a Vermont artist’s career
The New York Independent newspaper claimed James Hope had “no rival in Europe in forest or brook scenery” and the Philadelphia Evening Telegraph called him the “father of the realistic school of landscape painters in America.” Read the story on VTDigger here: Then Again: An accident with an ax fueled a Vermont artist’s career.
iBerkshires.com
Winterfest Seeking Participants for Chowder Cook-off and Artisan Market
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — North Adams Tourism is bringing back a community favorite — the Chowder Cook-off — for this years Winterfest on Saturday, Feb. 18. Only two contestants had signed up for cook off when iBerkshires spoke with organizers last week: Italian restaurant Grazie and Clarksburg Elementary School. The cookoff has featured a dozen or more in the past so businesses and organizations are encouraged to participate.
WMUR.com
13-year-old missing Winchester girl safety located
WINCHESTER, N.H. — New Hampshire State Police and Winchester police said a missing 13-year-old girl has been found. State police said Mary Sanborn was last seen walking away from her home in Winchester Friday night and was reported missing. Police said she was safely located Sunday afternoon.
The Oldest Town in Berkshire County is Close to 300 Years Old
Berkshire County is a tourist's dream. You probably notice this particularly in the summer season when the traffic in towns like Stockbridge and Great Barrington are bumper to bumper at times. We should take that as a compliment as tourists want to get a piece of the Berkshire action. Attractions like Tanglewood, Monument Mountain, Mount Greylock, Mass Moca, various hiking trails, ski mountains, and more are all reasons why people flock to the Berkshires. Some people love the Berkshires so much that they either move here permanently or purchase a second home here. Who can blame them? Berkshire County has a certain specialness that can't be replicated. Plus, the people here are friendly, welcoming, and community-minded.
House flooded due to frozen sprinkler in South Deerfield
The South Deerfield Fire District was sent to Eastern Ave for a fire alarm sounding with a water leak on Saturday.
New Hampshire’s Mount Washington Sets U.S. Record For Coldest Wind Chill Temperature Ever Recorded At Nearly -110
Bonkers. When you think of the coldest place in the United States, you immediately think Alaska. And for the most part, you’d be right. With a mean average temperature around 26 degrees, Fairbanks, Alaska is the coldest city in the country. However, New Hampshire just found a way to etch its name into the record books. At the top of Mount Washington, New Hampshire’s nearly 6,300 foot peak (the largest in the eastern half of the United States), windchills reached […] The post New Hampshire’s Mount Washington Sets U.S. Record For Coldest Wind Chill Temperature Ever Recorded At Nearly -110 first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
newportdispatch.com
Driver charged with excessive speeding in Putney
PUTNEY — A 62-year-old man from Connecticut was cited for excessive speeding in Putney yesterday. Police say they clocked a vehicle traveling at 106 miles-per-hour in a posted 65 miles-per-hour zone. Police were conducting speed enforcement in the area on I-91 at around 7:20 a.m. The driver was identified...
WCAX
New Hampshire man charged with unlawful fornication in Vermont
BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (WCAX) - A New Hampshire man has pleaded not guilty to an alleged sex crime in Vermont. Samuel Hunt, 37, of Hinsdale, appeared in court in Brattleboro to answer to unlawful fornication and charges of lying to police. Vermont State Police say the investigation started last April into...
This Place Has, By Far, the Creepiest Name For Anywhere in Massachusetts
Throughout the state of Massachusetts, we have plenty of cities, towns, and villages with some strange names. However, there is one place throughout the state that has a name you would never expect would be anywhere. Of course, it's not a city, it's not a town, but it is a village...sort of.
5 of Our Favorite Hot Dog Spots in Vermont
If you're looking for a hot dog in Vermont, you've come to the right place. From Hound Dogs in Manchester Center to Fat City Hot Dogs in Wilmington, Vermont, has a vast selection of hot dogs. We've even included Beansie's Bus in Burlington. But what is the best hot dog spot in Vermont? Here are some ideas. We've also included reviews of some other hot dog places.
nepm.org
Shady Glen Diner: On the Road from Turners Falls
When Turners Falls resident Chuck Garbiel purchased the Shady Glen diner in 2012, it was certainly a “local boy makes good” type story. But recreating the success this eatery had enjoyed for over 40 years would be a steep hill to climb, as the restaurant had gone through three different owners in the last ten years before he bought it.
Pittsfield native achieves "unattainable long shot" with Grammy nomination
PITTSFIELD – A western Massachusetts native is celebrating his first Grammy nomination this weekend. Matt Cusson is up for best arrangement, instrumental or a cappella. "I would say around 12:15 my phone starts blowing up. All of a sudden texts, texts, texts, texts, another call," Cusson said, talking about the moment he found out he was nominated. "It always seems like such an unattainable long shot."Cusson paired up with the a cappella group Kings Return. They worked together on a cover of "How Deep is Your Love" by the Bee Gees. "I still haven't met them! I think they get...
Massachusetts witness describes disc object hovering over nearby field
A Massachusetts witness at Granby reported watching a low-flying, disc-shaped object that hovered over a nearby field at 8:18 p.m. on February 17, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Defense attorney blasts Bennington County state’s attorney as rift goes public
Richard P. Burgoon Jr. accused Bennington County State’s Attorney Erica Marthage of “bullying tactics” in a letter sent Monday to Vermont Attorney General Charity Clark. Marthage has defended her actions. Read the story on VTDigger here: Defense attorney blasts Bennington County state’s attorney as rift goes public.
WCAX
Brattleboro man charged with murder in August shooting
New employees added to ranks as Burlington Police Dept. works to rebuild. There are now 16 new employees at the Burlington Police Department, as the department works to rebuild its ranks. Some skiers brave the cold to hit the slopes, others find indoor fun. Updated: 4 hours ago. The temperature...
Code Blue alert declared in Albany
The Homeless and Travelers Aid Society (HATAS) has issued a Code Blue alert for Sunday, February 5, through Tuesday, February 7. HATAS explains “real feel” temperatures are expected to drop below 32 degrees, including wind chill, during this time.
newportdispatch.com
Two-vehicle crash in Rutland
RUTLAND — Police responded to a two-vehicle crash in Rutland this morning. The crash took place on US Route 7, at the intersection of Windcrest Road, at around 11:45 a.m. According to the report, Cheryl Lawson, 64, of Proctorsville, was traveling north on US Route 7, when Neil Zook, 27, of Whitehall, NY, was turning left onto Windcrest Road.
Only three Massachusetts counties in low risk of COVID-19 infections
State public health officials reported 112 new confirmed deaths and 5,160 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts this week.
Comments / 0