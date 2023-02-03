Read full article on original website
Related
‘The community has really embraced this place’. Galesburg bagel shop seeks assistance to grow
Four days a week, way before sunrise, Keith Anderson is busy rolling dough for bagels that often sell out in a matter of hours at Black Market Bagels. “The community has really embraced this place — I’ve been overwhelmed by that,” Anderson said. “The people in Galesburg really do support local, and that’s been really great.
KWQC
Rock Island-Milan School District opens new $10.8 million dollar addition at RI HS
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - The Rock Island-Milan School District held a ribbon cutting ceremony for the opening of it’s new $10.8 million dollar addition that began in August 2021. According to the RIMSD website, the project includes a major entrance renovation and addition that will have new security...
KWQC
Christian Care to host 10th annual ‘Have a Heart for the Homeless’ event
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Christian Care will host its 10th annual ‘Have a Heart for the Homeless’ event this weekend. The sold-out ‘Have a Heart for the Homeless’ event will be on Feb. 11 at Bally’s Casino, 777 Bally Boulevard, from 11:15 a.m. to 1 p.m., stated a media release from event organizers. Doors will open at 11:15 a.m. for raffles and wine pull.
KWQC
Founder of nonprofit Kinna’s House of Love in need of car after hit and run
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Kinna Hodges devotes much of her time to serving the community through her nonprofit Kinna’s House of Love. Now Hodges is asking for help from her community to assist her with continuing to serve others. Hodges says she was the victim of two hit and run accidents in the last three weeks and her vehicle is totaled. Without a vehicle, Hodges says she’s unable to serve the community in the ways she has been. Hodges drives food to a homeless shelter every Sunday and makes frequent trips with donations of clothing and other items for those in need.
ourquadcities.com
Iowa American Water accepts grant applications
Iowa American Water is accepting applications for its 2023 Environmental Grant Program to support innovative, community-based environmental projects that improve, restore or protect watersheds and community drinking water supplies. The program is designed to support diverse types of activities, such as watershed cleanups, reforestation efforts, biodiversity projects, stream-side buffer restoration...
KWQC
Freight House attorney details embezzlement investigation
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The former executive director of the Freight House Farmers’ Market is facing a felony charge and ten years in prison after police say she embezzled more than $10,000. Lorraine R. Beaman, 60, is charged with first-degree theft, a Class C felony. Court documents state Beaman...
abc17news.com
A TikToker shared her cancer journey and raised thousands on GoFundMe. It was all a scam, police say
Madison Russo allegedly used social media to spread awareness about her battle with cancer and to raise almost $40,000 on GoFundMe — but the entire operation was a scam, according to Iowa police, who have charged Russo with theft. Russo, a 19-year-old TikTok content creator, raised more than $37,303...
tourcounsel.com
Kennedy Mall | Shopping mall in Dubuque, Iowa
Kennedy Mall is a shopping mall located in Dubuque, Iowa. It is owned by the Cafaro Company. The mall's anchor stores are Edward Jones, Shoe Carnival, Planet Fitness, Vertical Jump Park, JCPenney, Dick's Sporting Goods, Ulta Beauty, and Books-A-Million.
KWQC
Multiple departments responded to Moline weekend garage fire
A Georgia man with a nationwide warrant was arrested by Dixon Police on Sunday after the department began an investigation into a report of a missing child. The day's major news events and late breaking stories are presented by the KWQC evening news team, along with the latest weather update and tomorrow's forecast.
KWQC
QC Storm and Vibrant Arena finalize lease agreement
A Georgia man with a nationwide warrant was arrested by Dixon Police on Sunday after the department began an investigation into a report of a missing child. The day's major news events and late breaking stories are presented by the KWQC evening news team, along with the latest weather update and tomorrow's forecast.
KWQC
Police: Over $10k embezzled from Freight House Farmer’s Market
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The former executive director of the Freight House Farmer’s Market is accused of embezzling over $10,000 dollars, according to court documents. Lorraine Beaman is charged with 1st-degree theft for embezzling about $10,500 worth of funds from the Freight House in Davenport over the last two years. According to affidavits obtained by Davenport Police, Beaman used the money to remodel her personal business, Chill Ice Cream & Eats. Other funds were used for personal expenses -- a trailer, an Apple TV, and services from an attorney, the document stated.
KWQC
Genesis ambulance delivered to Ukraine
Woman charged with concealing body in Knox County storage unit now facing murder charge. On Monday, Knox County prosecutors filed an amended information charging Marcy Lyn Ogleby, 50, of Maquon, Illinois, with first-degree murder. Coroner identifies man killed in Moline crash Saturday. Updated: 3 hours ago. The investigation is ongoing...
cbs2iowa.com
Group calling for arrest of Devonna Walker's killer spread message on busy roads
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Dozens took to all four corners of one of the busiest intersections in Cedar Rapids to protest what they view as a miscarriage of justice in the stabbing death of Devonna Walker. Walker was killed during a confrontation with neighbors in her apartment complex on January 2nd. Cell phone video obtained by Iowa's News Now of the incident shows Walker arguing with a man and woman for several minutes. The video shows Walker charging at the couple after the man in the video used a racial slur.
Residents at Wilton trailer park outraged over rent increases
WILTON, Iowa — Dozens of residents at South Towne Mobile Home Park in Wilton, Iowa have had enough after their rent has gone up 54% the past eight months. They are outraged at the new management company, Kodiak Property Management, based out of Detroit. They took over about a year ago, and since then residents have not felt at home.
kscj.com
OSBORN TO LEAD IOWA NATIONAL GUARD
GOVERNOR KIM REYNOLDS HAS SELECTED BRIGADIER GENERAL STEPHEN OSBORN AS THE 28TH ADJUTANT GENERAL OF THE IOWA NATIONAL GUARD. OSBORN IS A NATIVE OF DAVENPORT, IOWA. HE ENLISTED IN THE ARMY IN JULY 1984 AND TRANSFERRED TO THE IOWA ARMY NATIONAL GUARD IN 1992 AND HAS SERVED IN A VARIETY OF COMMAND AND STAFF POSITIONS.
iheart.com
Iowa Construction Company Accused Of Paying Workers As Contractors
(Undated) -- An Iowa construction company is accused of paying workers as contractors instead of full-time employees. Woods Construction of Riverdale is charged with violating federal labor laws. The Department of Labor wants the company to pay back wages and damages for workers. Woods does work in the Des Moines...
KWQC
Bettendorf to host ‘Winter Carnival’ on Feb 4
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Don’t let cold temperatures keep you from enjoying indoor and outdoor fun this winter. The city of Bettendorf is hosting their winter carnival on Saturday starting at 10 am. People in the area are invited to come down and enjoy ice skating at Frozen Landing...
KCRG.com
Iowa DNR confirms mountain lion shot, killed in Johnson County
SWISHER, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Department of Natural Resources has confirmed a mountain lion sighting in Johnson County last weekend. The DNR told KCRG-TV9 the mountain lion was shot by two lawfully licensed hunters who were out at night calling for coyotes west of Swisher. The mountain lion was...
KWQC
Madison Russo new findings, February
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - Additional information has been seized in relation to the Madison Russo cancer scam. Previously, TV6 had obtained a search warrant on Jan. 25 that revealed several items seized from Russo’s Bettendorf apartment. Now, additional information has been seized in the case. Court records filed on...
Two Hunters in Iowa Bag Rare Mountain Lion While Hunting Coyotes
Two hunters bagged an unexpected quarry in The Hawkeye State—an adult mountain lion. The Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) told KCRG-TV9 that the lion was taken by two lawfully licensed hunters who were hunting for coyotes at night in Johnson County, near the town of Swisher. The mountain lion was reportedly an adult female that weighed 116 pounds.
Comments / 0