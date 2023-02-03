ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Haverhill, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Boston

45th anniversary of Blizzard of '78 brings back vivid memories in New England

BOSTON - It's been 45 years since the benchmark of winter storms hit New England - the Blizzard of '78.It was the big one, the one not many were prepared for, the one that stranded people at work, at home and in their cars. It brought mountains of snow drifts to neighborhoods and brought some of the worst coastal flooding some communities had ever experienced. It brought the region to a standstill for weeks, but it also brought people together.There was no internet in 1978, there were no cell phones, no quick way to share developing information or changes to...
BOSTON, MA
WHAV

Rotary Club of Haverhill and Methuen Sons of Italy Bocce Ball Bash Registration Ends Thursday

The Rotary Club of Haverhill in concert with the Methuen Sons of Italy is having a Bocce Ball Bash Saturday, Feb. 18. There are prizes for first, second and third place and only 32 team slots are available. There’s one hitch though, registration is required by this Thursday, Feb. 9. Registering a team of four is $260 and includes the Bocce game on a regulation court, Italian buffet and a free raffle ticket. To attend, but not pay costs $35 per person. To purchse, contact Erin Padilla by emailing [email protected]
HAVERHILL, MA
WHAV

Essex Heritage Names Colby-Campbell People’s Choice Winner for Haverhill River Photo in Contest

Haverhill’s Alison Colby-Campbell was named “People’s Choice Winner” for her entry in the 2022 Essex Heritage Photo Contest. The award is given for the most “liked” photograph on Facebook from the pool of submissions. Colby-Campbell presented her “Haverhill by Night on the River” photograph. She will join other winners at a free reception Thursday, March 2, at 6 p.m., at Salem Armory Visitor Center, 2 New Liberty St., Salem. All winning photographs will be on display and light refreshments will be served.
HAVERHILL, MA
WHAV

‘Crow Shows’ Online and In-Person Offer Insight Into Roosting of Thousands of Birds

Every winter at dusk, thousands of crows fill the sky along the Merrimack River and noisily roost in a cluster of trees in Lawrence. On the next two Wednesdays, Merrimack River Watershed Council helps explain why the crows are there and what are they doing. The two free “Crow Show” programs—one online and one in person—delve into the secrets of this natural phenomenon.
LAWRENCE, MA
OnlyInYourState

The Marvelous 2.3-Mile Trail In New Hampshire Leads Adventurers To Little-Known Glacial Boulders

While the White Mountains certainly garner much of the attention when it comes to hiking in New Hampshire, there is still so much to explore around the rest of the state. Southern New Hampshire in particular is a wonderful region for hiking, with its scenic summits, forests, waterfalls, and much more. A hike to Stoddard Rocks affords a chance to visit a geological wonder in this part of the state.
STODDARD, NH
universalhub.com

Night of burst pipes across Boston: Hospitals, theater, mall all hit

So far tonight, burst pipes caused by the sudden freeze have forced three hospitals to send patients elsewhere, left Wang Theatre patrons out in the cold, angrily yelling to be let back in, and flooded a floor at the Prudential Center mall. This evening, Boston Medical Center, Brigham and Women's...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

LIST: Coldest temperatures recorded in Massachusetts on Saturday

BOSTON -- The arctic blast Friday night into Saturday brought frigid and record-breaking temperatures to Massachusetts. Boston recorded a low of -10° F which breaks the old record low for the day of -2° F set back in 1886.Here are the lowest temperatures in the state as reported by Rob Macedo, the Eastern Massachusetts ARES Section Emergency Coordinator & SKYWARN Coordinator for the National Weather Service. Ashburnham: -20Sterling: -18Royalston: -18 (Elevation: 1200 feet)Ashby: -18 (Lowest Wind Chill -40)Worthington: -18Gardner: -17Spencer: -16 (Lowest Wind Chill -30)Hubbardston: -16Fitchburg: -16 (Second spotter report of -15)Spencer: -15West Townsend: -15 (-14.5 as reported by spotter)Fitchburg: -15Lowell - UMASS: -14 (Coldest since 1/22/84, coldest on record - -15 on 1/19/71)Auburn: -14North Brookfield: -14Westford: -13Stow: -13 (Minimum Wind Chill: -33)Pelham, NH: -13Shirley: -13Sudbury: -12Woburn: -12Methuen: -12Swampscott: -12Salisbury Plains: -12Bradford: -12 (Wind Chill -26)Acton: -12 (Wind Chill -37)Sharon: -12Northboro: -12Wakefield: -12Lynn: -11 (2 different spotters with 1 spotter reporting a lowest wind chill of -35)Ipswich: -11 (Lowest Wind Chill -36)Sutton: -11 (Lowest Wind Chill -34)West Roxbury: -11North Oxford: -11Stoneham: -11 (second spotter report of -10)North Grafton: -11Marlboro: -10Wakefield: -10Lexington: -10Mansfield: -10 (Lowest Wind Chill: -29)Webster: -10 (Lowest Wind Chill: -29)South Weymouth: -10 (Lowest Wind Chill: -27)New Bedford: -10 (North-end)
BOSTON, MA
advocatenews.net

THE STAGE AT SUFFOLK DOWNS ANNOUNCES FIRST EVENTS AT NEW VENUE:

Re:SET, AN ALL-NEW ARTIST-CURATED OUTDOOR CONCERT SERIES,. INCLUDING HEADLINERS STEVE LACY, LCD SOUNDSYSTEM AND boygenius. Presale Registration Started Tuesday, January 31, 2023 at 11AM; Single Day Ticket Prices Starting at $99.50. BOSTON, MA – The Bowery Presents’ new seasonal outdoor general admission concert venue, The Stage at Suffolk Downs, announces...
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Tuesday, February 7: Cheap Eats

NEEDHAM, Mass. — We find entrees in Chinatown for $13, Lebanese/Armenian specialties in Boston for $11, and noodles in the ’burbs for 10 bucks. After 30 years in business, downtown Boston favorite Chacarero is still slinging sandwiches that can stretch to two meals. We hit Casey’s in Natick, a classic diner offering a $3.75 hot dog. And tune in to find out where you can find a burger, fries, and a beer for just 12 bucks.
BOSTON, MA
iheart.com

Mac And Cheese Donuts Are Selling Out At One New Somerville Restaurant

SOMERVILLE, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — Donuts and mac and cheese are two classic comfort food favorites... so why not combine them? One new Somerville restaurant did just that. Civility Social House has sold out of its signature mac and cheese donut every day since the restaurant opened this week in Assembly Row.
SOMERVILLE, MA
WHAV

Haverhill Exchange Club Readies for Third Annual Hometown Heroes Banner Program

The third annual Hometown Heroes banner program is gearing up with a request residents identify and honor loved ones and friends who served their country. The program, organized by the Exchange Club of Haverhill, places two feet wide by four-feet tall banners on poles throughout the city’s central business district. Last year, they appeared along Essex, Washington, Merrimack, Main, Water and South Main Streets; Bailey Boulevard; and Basiliere and Comeau Bridges.
HAVERHILL, MA
Dianna Carney

Kingston Collection Evacuates Shoppers & Will Remain Closed

(KINGSTON, MASSACHUSETTS) The Kingston community has been seeing some of the coldest temperatures of the year in the past few days, with lows reaching negative numbers. The local mall, the Kingston Collection, has reportedly fallen victim to the frigid weather, as news has just broke that today, Sunday, February 5th, mall visitors had to be evacuated after a pipe may have burst.
KINGSTON, MA
hnibnews.com

Mass. Boys HS Hockey – Division 1 Top 20: #2 Catholic Memorial, #3 Hingham Face Off Wednesday; Arlington Now #4

NOTE: These rankings include results from Endowment Games for Pope Francis, Reading and Marshfield . Those results are not included in team records for MIAA Power Rankings. If there is anything the action in the Ed Burns Coffee Pot Tournament has shown us through two weekends, in addition to some outstanding competition, is that it looks like we are in for a wild ride come the MIAA Division 1 state tournament.
HINGHAM, MA
WHAV

WHAV

Haverhill, MA
5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

97.9 WHAV FM—on-air, online, over cable television and in social media—is the only Haverhill-based news source. The nonprofit, public news organization provides more local news, more news that matter and more often than all other sources combined.

 https://www.whav.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy