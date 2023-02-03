Read full article on original website
Related
Mass. state employee salary database: See the top earners for 2022
Payroll across state government topped $9 billion in 2022, with the University of Massachusetts system constituting the top paid department at nearly $1.7 billion. The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority was the second top-paid department at $664.14 million, followed by the Trial Court at $569.35 million, state data show.
capeandislands.org
Bridge alternatives? Former MassDOT head says rail, ferries
BOURNE—Without the promise of $4 billion in federal money, what's to be done about replacing the aging Bourne and Sagamore bridges?. The state's former transportation leader suggests commuter rail and ferry service as options. "If people are worried about climate change, you've got to look at rail as an...
Carscoops
Toyota Agrees To $7.6 Million Massachusetts Settlement Over Illegal Loan Collection Practices
Toyota has agreed to a $7.6 million settlement in Massachusetts over allegations that it was involved in illegal loan collection practices. Massachusetts Attorney General Andrea Joy Campbell claimed that Toyota Motor Credit had failed to provide select consumers with sufficient information about the calculation methods for deficiencies left on their auto loans after their vehicles were repossessed.
DPU opened electric service probe on Baker’s last day
DPU's latest investigation adds to the litany of studies and preparations being undertaken as the Bay State charts a course towards a net-zero emissions future.
thisweekinworcester.com
Online RMV Crash Reports Unavailable Until Feb. 21
MASS. - The Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles is replacing their “Request a Crash Report” pagelet on its website and it will be unavailable until Feb. 21. The Request a Crash Report transaction will be unavailable from 5 PM on Sunday, Feb. 5 to 9 AM on Tuesday, Feb. 21.
Did You Know That Massachusetts Was Involved In Taking Down The Spy Balloon On Saturday?
Like many people across this great nation, were you glued to the TV on Saturday watching the U.S. military shoot down the high-altitude balloon sent from China? I know I certainly watched for a little while anyway. Just in case you missed it, here's a quick rundown: After flying over...
Three Massachusetts Cities are Deemed Most Dangerous in the State
As we have discussed in previous articles, Massachusetts has a fair share of attractions that inspire families to visit our great state. Whether it's going to see a Red Sox game at Fenway Park in Boston, bringing the kids to the New England Aquarium also in Boston, experiencing a concert at Tanglewood in Lenox, touring the Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield, viewing the 4th of July Parade in Pittsfield or checking out the many antique shops in the southern Berkshires (plus many many more examples, too many to name here), there are plenty of reasons people not only want to visit Massachusetts but they want to make the Bay State their home. In addition, Massachusetts is one of the safest states in America which you can read more about by going here.
Massachusetts power outages: Thousands without electricity amid polar vortex
As the ongoing polar vortex continued to bring subzero temperatures and dangerous windchills to Massachusetts on Saturday, thousands of people remained without power throughout the Bay State. There were 5,966 total power outages reported in the commonwealth as of around 8:35 a.m. Saturday, according to the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency’s...
Can You Guess the Longest River in Massachusetts?
New England has a heck of a lot of water. We've already chatted about the deepest and longest lakes and rivers in New Hampshire, aka Lake Winnipesaukee and the Connecticut River, respectively. One of the country's most dangerous rivers is even found in the Granite State. We also concluded the longest river in Maine to be the Saint John River, with a total length of 418 miles, and the deepest Maine lake to be Sebago Lake, at 300+ feet.
Taxes miss benchmark for first time in 30 months
State revenue collections missed the mark by nearly 5 percent in January.
Pet store with several Mass. locations files for bankruptcy, will cease operations at end of month
A pet store chain with several Massachusetts locations announced Monday that it has filed for bankruptcy and will cease operations at the end of the month.
This Is The Richest Town In Massachusetts
All this talk of Mega Millions consecutive jackpot winnings in Massachusetts has got money on my brain. Money. A societal construct that replaced the old trade and barter system of the cavemen. I think I have that right. 😀. The class your born into largely predicts the class you'll end...
westernmassnews.com
Getting Answers: who is responsible for damage from toppling trees?
SOUTHWICK, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Dangerous winds have been toppling trees and causing extensive damage throughout western Massachusetts. Following the damaging winds in our area just days ago, we spoke with an insurance agent to find out who is liable in these types of situations. The strong winds on Friday caused...
Boston Globe
On its 235th anniversary, here are 10 questions to test your official Massachusetts knowledge
What's the state dinosaur? Folk hero? Game bird? See how many Bay State "officials" you know. What a long, strange 235 years it’s been! Feb. 6 marks the anniversary of the day in 1788 when Massachusetts ratified the new U.S. Constitution and became the sixth of the original 13 states to join the Union. (Albeit as a commonwealth, because we like to be different.)
Massachusetts witness describes disc object hovering over nearby field
A Massachusetts witness at Granby reported watching a low-flying, disc-shaped object that hovered over a nearby field at 8:18 p.m. on February 17, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Mass. Mazda Dealers Settle With State Over Claims of Racial Discrimination in Pricing
GoogleThe Massachusetts AG office claims documents analyzed between 2016 and 2018 showed the two Mazda dealerships charged Black and Latino customers significantly more for the same products.
country1025.com
3 Massachusetts Cities Make Dirtiest Cities in America List
It could be worse, Bay State. And as far as New England as a whole goes we actually did pretty, pretty good. Every year LawnStarter comes out with their list of the Dirtiest Cities in the Country. They compare over 150 U.S. cities across four categories including pollution, living conditions, infrastructure, and consumer satisfaction to tabulate their Oscar the Grouch list.
Do You Have To Signal Entering A Massachusetts Roundabout?
Why do people hate roundabouts much? They are really effective in achieving their goal. Slowing down traffic, eliminating red light delays, etc.. Roundabouts are strange, right? You know you've driven around one before, but when people seem to approach a new roundabout, they tend clam up and not know what to do! 😂
nbcboston.com
Over 19,000 Without Power as Temps Hit Historic Lows in New England
As a deep freeze continues to impact New England on Saturday morning, thousands of customers were in the dark across the region, although the number of outages was decreased between Friday night and early Saturday morning. There were more than 60,000 customers across New England without power around 8:30 p.m.,...
Biggest Drug Busts Around the Massachusetts SouthCoast
It seems like authorities have recently been conducting one massive drug bust after another on the SouthCoast — and across Southeastern Massachusetts, and even southern New England. We've seen fentanyl dealers taken down in Fall River, drug traffickers arrested in New Bedford, and multi-state organizations selling narcotics from the...
WHAV
Haverhill, MA
5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
97.9 WHAV FM—on-air, online, over cable television and in social media—is the only Haverhill-based news source. The nonprofit, public news organization provides more local news, more news that matter and more often than all other sources combined.https://www.whav.net
Comments / 4