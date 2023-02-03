Read full article on original website
Related
Ghost are teasing something massive: “Jesus is coming”
Something is afoot in the world of Ghost - is it a new EP or the return of the messiah?
Arooj Aftab and Anoushka Shankar Perform “Udhero Na” at the 2023 Grammys: Watch
Arooj Aftab and Anoushka Shankar performed their song “Udhero Na” at the 2023 Grammy Awards today (February 5) in Los Angeles. Watch the performance below. Aftab and Shankar were nominated for Best Global Music Performance for “Udhero Na.” Last year, Aftab took home the inaugural award for Best Global Music Performance with “Mohabbat.” Shankar has been nominated for nine Grammy Awards total; this year, she received a second nomination in the Best Global Music Album category.
“After All This Time”
The folk songs on Texan singer-songwriter Jana Horn’s first album, Optimism, had a forbidding glitter, like dripping icicles lining a roof. “After All This Time,” the first single from her just-announced follow-up, The Window Is the Dream, offers a little more warmth. Drummer Adam Jones beats out a bossa nova rhythm cross-stick while guitarists Jonathan Horne and Daniel Francis Doyle throw candle-flicker shadows on the wall. The song feels soft and unassuming at first, but grows trickier the longer you look at it: The chord changes never land in quite the “right” place, and Horn fits her conversational lyrics into odd shapes. “Remembering is not the same as looking back” might not read profoundly, but Horn gives it a quizzical tilt, stretching her delivery until line breaks appear every four syllables. “Experience has taken me into her arms like a mother of my own making,” she sings, sounding for all the world like the short-story character who arrives, at the very end, to deliver the blinding flash of insight.
The Saddest Metal Song of All Time?
By 2008, Slipknot was known for it’s shocking scary look, it’s dark heavy sound, and basically your mother’s worst nightmare manifested into a nine-piece metal band. They were set to release another single — one surely to be full of distorted guitars, blazing drums, screaming vocals, and beer keg hits. Instead came a deeply introspective track, a slow and brooding song featuring acoustic guitar, smooth vocals, and hauntingly beautiful lyrics. It would end up becoming one of Slipknot's most popular songs, Corey Taylor’s heartbreak ballad, "Snuff."
Watch Steve Lacy and Thundercat Perform “Bad Habit” at the 2023 Grammys
Steve Lacy was joined by Thundercat onstage at the 2023 Grammy Awards tonight (February 5). They performed Lacy’s Gemini Rights song “Bad Habit,” backed by a full band. Check it out below. Earlier in the evening, Lacy won the 2023 Grammy Award for Best Progressive R&B Album...
Beyoncé Bares It All to Announce 2023 Renaissance World Tour
Beyoncé is back outside for her 2023 Renaissance world tour, and Queen Bey put her curves on full display to make the big announcement. Six months after releasing her seventh studio, Beyoncé is finally announcing her tour to promote the 16-song EP. On Wednesday, Bey posted a photo promoting “RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR 2023.”
Popular Actress Dies
We have received sad news out of Hollywood with word that Annie Wersching, a talented actress best known for her roles in several popular television shows, has died at the age of 45, according to her publicist and media reports.
Gina Lollobrigida obituary
The actor Gina Lollobrigida, who has died aged 95, was one of the great film stars of the 1950s and 60s, and an icon of Italian cinema who became known as “the most beautiful woman in the world”. The movie that launched her as a sex symbol was...
womansday.com
Nicole Kidman Wore the Most Revealing Dress and Fans Are Picking Their Jaws Off the Floor
Nicole Kidman is the definition of a chameleon in the acting world, whether it be singing in Moulin Rouge! or bringing the funny in Being the Ricardos. But outside of her profession, she also has an affinity for wowing folks with her memorable Hollywood red carpet appearances. Back in November...
msn.com
David Bowie died 7 years ago, leaving supermodel wife Iman and their daughter behind: Stars who are widows or widowers
Slide 1 of 22: Famous people are not immune to the tragedies of life, including losing a spouse. Wonderwall.com is taking a look at Hollywood's most famous widows and widowers...On Jan. 10, 2016, supermodel Iman became a widow when her husband of almost 24 years, music star David Bowie, died at 69 following an 18-month battle with liver cancer. "I don't think it will ever go away, but the acceptance of it, and the remembrance of the joy, rather than saying every memory that, 'Oh, I wish he was here, I wish we could experience this together.' Now I remember the 26 joyful years I had with my husband," the supermodel -- who welcomed daughter Lexi with the music icon -- said on the "Today" show in 2021, adding that she could never remarry. "People say to me when they talk, 'Oh, I loved your late husband,' and I said, 'He's not my late husband, he's my husband,' so that's how I feel about it. This was truly the love of my life, and I just wait until I meet him again."Keep reading to see more celebrities who've dealt with the loss of a spouse...MORE: Celebrities who died too soon.
Singer Who Won America's Hearts Dies Tragically At 31
Individuals singing their hearts out have captured the hearts and ears of Americans on television for decades with popular talent searches such as "Star Search" and "The Voice," but no show has been more successful than "American Idol," which has run on Fox and now ABC for two decades. After a long run on Fox, the show moved over to ABC several years ago, still hosted by the legendary Ryan Seacrest.
Professor Not Prepared for Contents of Lost 1942 Reel Hoped To Be WWII Film
"To be fair, I could be in the middle of one of the most significant historical moments and still be captivated by puppies," said one commenter on Twitter.
sportszion.com
WWE legend The Rock admitted to ‘falling in love’ with his Baywatch co-star Priyanka Chopra
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is a huge deal in the world of professional wrestling as well as in the movie industry. Recently, Rock divulged the story of how he almost fell in love with his co-star in Baywatch, Priyanka Chopra. The Rock kicked off his acting career in...
Rock and Roll Legend Dies
An absolute legend of Rock and Roll music has sadly died. It was announced on Thursday via Variety that legendary "Crosby, Stills and Nash" rocker David Crosby has died at the age of 81, according to his wife, Jane Dance, whom he married in 1987, according to Popculture.
msn.com
Riverdance Star Michael Flatley Diagnosed with 'Aggressive' Form of Cancer
Lord of the Dance and Riverdance star Michael Flatley is home recovering from surgery after a cancer diagnosis, his team announced Wednesday. "Dear friends, we have something personal to share, Michael Flatley has been diagnosed with an aggressive form of cancer," the Instagram statement read, alongside a black and white photo of Flatley standing on a beach looking out to the ocean.
msn.com
Sally Field's Son Recalls How His Coming Out Experience Inspired Mom's Brothers & Sisters Storyline
Sam Greisman is a New York-based writer and the youngest of Sally Field's three children. (Her other two sons are Peter Craig, 53, a screenwriter and novelist, and Eli, 50, a writer and director.) Here, exclusively for PEOPLE, Greisman opens up in an essay about what Field has taught him — and, in her most vulnerable moments, shown him.
Are Any ‘Beverly Hillbillies’ Cast Members Still Alive?
The quirky comedy irked critics, entertained audiences, and made several actors famous. So, are any 'Beverly Hillbillies' cast members still alive?
Why The Beatles Left in a Curse Word at the End of ‘Hey Jude’
If you listen close enough, there is a curse word hidden in ‘Hey Jude,’ which The Beatles left in, even after discovering the word was in the track
netflixjunkie.com
‘Woman is class!’ Pregnant Kate Middleton Had Netizens’ Jaws Dropped When She Played Hockey In Heels in 2012
Princess of Wales has class and is sporty to join the fun without any fuss. Before she became the wife of Prince William and the Princess of Wales, the Duchess of Cambridge, Catherine ‘Kate’ Middleton was (and still is) an accomplished and elegant sportsperson. And guess what? she knows the way with the heels. Those high-inch painful footwears are perhaps the last thing to come between the princess and her love for sports and outings. And this was a fact proven when she visited her alma mater and re-lived her school days back in the year 2012.
Pitchfork
14K+
Followers
13K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
The most trusted voice in musichttps://pitchfork.com/
Comments / 0