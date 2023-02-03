Welcome to Dustin Brown Appreciation Week! We're now just five days out from raising the #23 into the rafters of Crypto.com Arena forever. The two-time Stanley Cup champion captain has left an imprint on the organization that few across the sport have matched over the years. From being the first King to touch the Stanley Cup, to owning multiple franchise records, Brown's impact on the Kings will never be forgotten. Over an 18-year career with the Kings and only the Kings, Brown retired with franchise lead in games played with 1,296 and recorded 712 points (325-387=712).

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO