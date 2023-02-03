Read full article on original website
NHL
Women in Hockey: Manon Rheaume
Kings hockey operations and prospect adviser has been in game for over 40 years. The NHL is celebrating women in hockey, and every week through April, NHL.com will highlight a woman from each of the 32 teams. Today, a look at Los Angeles Kings hockey operations and prospect adviser Manon Rheaume:
NHL
Dustin Brown's Top 5 Career Goals/Goal Performances
Welcome to Dustin Brown Appreciation Week! We're now just five days out from raising the #23 into the rafters of Crypto.com Arena forever. The two-time Stanley Cup champion captain has left an imprint on the organization that few across the sport have matched over the years. From being the first King to touch the Stanley Cup, to owning multiple franchise records, Brown's impact on the Kings will never be forgotten. Over an 18-year career with the Kings and only the Kings, Brown retired with franchise lead in games played with 1,296 and recorded 712 points (325-387=712).
NHL
Huberdeau needs to be 'way better' for Flames
DETROIT -- When the 2023 Honda NHL All-Star Game came to South Florida on Saturday, the Florida Panthers' all-time leading scorer wasn't there. Jonathan Huberdeau spent his recent break in the Bahamas and Miami instead. "It was good to get some sun," Huberdeau said Wednesday. The 29-year-old forward is still...
NHL
Kane noncommittal about Blackhawks future ahead of NHL Trade Deadline
CHICAGO -- Patrick Kane said he's still undecided on what he wants to do before the 2023 NHL Trade Deadline at 3 p.m. ET on March 3, but admits he's thought about the possibility of playing with a team other than the Chicago Blackhawks. When asked which team would be...
NHL
3 Takeaways: Isles Shut Out Kraken 4-0 in Horvat's Home Debut
The Islanders bury four goals in fourth straight victory, while Bo Horvat scores in home debut. UBS Arena was buzzing on Tuesday night with loud ovations for three reasons: Bo Horvat's first goal as an Islander, Ilya Sorokin's stellar 31-save shutout, but most importantly, the Islanders' fourth consecutive win. Nine...
NHL
Talkin' Isles: Dave Lewis
The former defenseman joins episode 39 of the podcast. Subscribe to Talkin' Isles on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Simplecast. Episodes to drop every second Wednesday. Past episodes can be found here. Former Islanders defenseman Dave Lewis joins episode 39 of the podcast. Lewis talks to Cory and Greg about:. 2:48...
NHL
My 25 All-Time Best Defensemen | 40 YEARS WITH STAN
Stan Fischler counts down his 25 best defensemen, plus a few honorable mentions. This is as tough as it gets. Picking the Devils best defenseman means that I have to decide which of the two Scotts gets the Number One spot and, of course, by the inevitable process of elimination, who's the runner-up?
NHL
Final Buzzer: Hook, Line, Sinker
The Kraken went to Long Island hoping to secure their third series sweep of the season (Buffalo, Pittsburgh), but it was not to be. Seattle faced adversity early losing Andre Burakovsky to a lower-body injury less than a minute into the game. And while Martin Jones made some big saves, lapses in the Kraken's defensive game allowed the Islanders to build a multi-goal lead they would never relinquish.
NHL
Benn to play his 1,000th regular season NHL game
Jamie Benn will celebrate a huge milestone on Monday by playing his 1,000th regular season NHL game. But it's even bigger than just 1,000 games, as Benn has played his entire career with the Stars, including the past 10 seasons as captain. "It's an awesome accomplishment and even more impressive...
NHL
5 THINGS - FLAMES @ RANGERS
FLAMES (24-17-9) @ RANGERS (27-14-8) 5:30 p.m. MT | TV: Sportsnet West/East | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Purchase your online 50/50 tickets for a chance at some big cash!. Points - Elias Lindholm (45) Goals - Nazem Kadri (19) Rangers:. Points - Artemi Panarin (50) Goals - Mika Zibanejad...
NHL
RECAP: Tkachuk's five points power Panthers past Lightning
SUNRISE, Fla. -- Picking up right where he left off after winning MVP honors at the 2023 NHL All-Star Game on the same ice on Saturday, Matthew Tkachuk racked up five points to lead the Florida Panthers to a 7-1 beatdown of the Tampa Bay Lightning at FLA Live Arena on Monday.
NHL
Writers Roundtable: The First "Half"
With a big second half on deck, including Cam Ward Hall of Fame Night, the team's first-ever outdoor game, and hopefully an exciting playoff run, team writers Scott Burnside and Walt Ruff put together their thoughts on the 25th anniversary season so far. Scott Burnside: Where did half of a...
NHL
The Men Behind the Mask | FEATURE
Vitek Vanecek debuted a new mask at practice, one that pays homage to two franchise legends. There is the man behind the mask. And in Vitek Vanecek's case, there are also the men behind the mask. The man: that is Vanecek himself. He's the one wearing it. He has been...
NHL
What it takes to adjust to a new league and an 82-game season
Lundkvist plays best game yet, acknowledges healthy scratches can be part of the process to developing consistency. The Stars coaching staff have worked very hard on the development of Nils Lundkvist this season. The 22-year-old defenseman was acquired just before training camp from the New York Rangers and has slotted...
NHL
The Backcheck: Home winning streak ends with OT loss to San Jose
The Tampa Bay Lightning saw its franchise record, 12-game home winning streak come to an end Tuesday evening when the team dropped its second contest in as many nights with a 4-3 overtime loss to the San Jose Sharks. Following Monday night's 7-1 loss to the Florida Panthers down in...
NHL
3 Takeaways: Horvat Debuts as Islanders Win Third Straight Game
Mathew Barzal scores second straight game-winner as Islanders beat Flyers 2-1 The New York Islanders went into the all-star break on a winning note and that's how they came out of it, scoring an 2-1 win over the Philadelphia Flyers on Monday night at Wells Fargo Center. The win was...
NHL
Meier, Sharks rally past Lightning in OT
Timo Meier scored two goals including the overtime winner, Erik Karlsson tallied a goal and two assists, leading the Sharks to a 4-3 win. Meier won it when he tapped in a backdoor pass from Erik Karlsson. The goal was his 30th of the season. "I thought we did a...
NHL
Devils Hit the Ice for Late Afternoon Practice | NOTEBOOK
It's a rare late afternoon practice for the Devils today. After their lackluster performance against the Canucks - despite leaving the ice with the two points - there's plenty of work to be done with some big games ahead. The club has two straight days of practice before hosting the...
NHL
5 THINGS: Flyers vs. Islanders
Opening the post All-Star Break portion of the schedule, John Tortorella's Philadelphia Flyers (21-21-9) are home on Monday evening to take on Lane Lambert's New York Islanders (25-22-5). Game time at the Wells Fargo Center is 7:00 p.m. ET. The game will be televised on NBCSP. The radio broadcast is...
NHL
Video Review: CGY @ NYR - 6:38 of the Third Period
Explanation: Video review determined that the puck deflected off the skate of Calgary's Andrew Mangiapane and that there was no distinct kicking motion. Rule 37.4 states, in part, "a puck that deflects into the net off an attacking Player's skate who does not use a 'distinct kicking motion' shall be ruled a GOAL. A puck that is directed into the net by an attacking Players' skate shall also be ruled a GOAL, as long as no 'distinct kicking motion' is evident."
