WKRC
Alleged violations vs punishment: DODD dispenses few administrative actions
FAIRFIELD, Ohio (WKRC) - A Local 12 investigation has discovered a huge disparity in the number of major unusual incidents involving people with developmental disabilities in Ohio and the number of disciplinary actions taken against the people responsible. Local 12's inquiry into these incidents began with a young woman at...
WKRC
Police: Man sells pickup truck, steals it back for bank robbery
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A Harrison man is accused of selling a pickup truck and then stealing it back to use as a getaway vehicle during a bank robbery. Police say Brian Schmidt sold a Dodge Dakota pickup truck to a man in August 2020 but kept a spare key to the truck.
WKRC
Police: Kids spotted crossing busy streets after being left unattended by mother
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A Roselawn woman faces charges for allegedly endangering her three children. A witness told police that Kwanisha Morton left her three kids, ages four, six and seven unattended for several hours Monday. The witness claims that during that time, the children crossed busy intersections and were unable...
WKRC
Coroner identifies 1 of 2 Middletown fatal shooting victims
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKRC) - The Butler County Coroner has identified one of two people found shot to death in a Middletown home early Saturday morning. The coroner said one of the victims is Daniel Fitzgerald, 25. The cause of death is homicide. Fitzgerald and another man, identified by family members...
WKRC
Decorated Middletown K9 officer Koda has died
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKRC) - Middletown Police are saying goodbye to a highly decorated K9 officer. They say Koda passed away Sunday after a short battle with cancer. Koda graduated from the Middletown Police K9 Academy and started patrol with partner Sgt. Dennis Jordan in 2017. Many of his awards were...
WKRC
Family of hit and run victim seeks answers, remembers him as mentor who persevered
CORRYVILLE, Ohio (WKRC) – Patrick Bolten was walking to his job at the University of Cincinnati early Friday morning when he was hit and killed by a vehicle at the corner of Vine St. and Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd. His daughter, Maria Bolten-Llambi, says it was normal for...
WKRC
Springdale Police searching for person of interest in shooting
SPRINGDALE, Ohio (WKRC) - Springdale Police are searching for a person of interest in a shooting. The shooting happened Monday at a BP station on Springfield Pike around 4:15 p.m. Authorities say one person was taken to the hospital privately. The extent of their injuries is unknown. Police released photos...
WKRC
Man accused of murdering his father, shooting a second person appears in court
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A man accused of killing his own father was arraigned Monday. Gregory Durham, Jr. is charged with murder and felonious assault. Police were called to Bevis Avenue near Dana Sunday afternoon. They found Gregory Durham, Sr., 60, dead. His son shot and killed him during a family...
WKRC
Writing tips and bourbon sips part of NKY bookfair event
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Nothing beats a good drink, and a good book. On Feb. 11, you can find both at an event perfect for book lovers. Local author and publisher Peter Bronson talks about "Books, Baubles, & Bourbon" at Second Sight Spirits in Ludlow.
WKRC
Program helps solve childcare crisis by supporting parents, professionals
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - There's a childcare crisis in the Tri-State partially caused by COVID-19 that shut down dozens of programs in counties across the area. The childcare shortage forced some parents to forgo returning to work, exacerbating the national labor shortage. The national exodus from early childhood education continues to...
WKRC
1 dead, 1 hospitalized after a shooting in Evanston
EVANSTON (WKRC) - One person is dead and another was taken to the hospital after a shooting in Evanston on Sunday afternoon. Police received a call at approximately 4:20 p.m. about a shooting on Bevis Ave. When police arrived, one victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The other was...
WKRC
Man accused of fleeing police, crashing into Metro bus, faces judge
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A man accused of leading police on a chase that caused him to crash into a Metro bus faced a judge Saturday morning. Evendale Police were conducting a traffic stop early Friday morning when they heard a shot fired. They say they found 21-year-old Carlos Ramirez standing...
WKRC
Man who reportedly killed mother, brother in murder-suicide responsible for 2020 homicide
AVONDALE, Ohio (WKRC) - Police say a man who reportedly took his own life after killing his family is responsible for a fatal shooting that happened two years prior. 19-year-old Eric Johnson was found dead on Friday in an Avondale home, along with Darlene Flores and 16-year-old Rodrigo Johnson. Family...
WKRC
Fire in Batavia apartment complex under investigation
BATAVIA, Ohio (WKRC) - Investigators are working to determine the cause of a fire in Batavia. It broke out Friday evening at the Bella Vista Apartments. Video was provided by a Local 12 viewer. No one was injured, but many residents were forced out into the cold.
WKRC
Sharonville's Root Beer Stand announces opening date for 2023
SHARONVILLE (WKRC) - The Root Beer Stand in Sharonville has announced its opening date for the 2023 season: Saturday, March 4. The Root Beer Stand opened in 1957 and operates during the summer months. It's been a family business since then, known for its root beer that is made from the same well water as when it opened.
WKRC
NKU hosts state robotics competition for young engineers, programmers
HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. (WKRC) - Northern Kentucky University hosted the Kentucky State Robotics Tournament over the weekend. It was put on by NKU's Center for Integrative Natural Science and Mathematics, and was open to teams in grades four through eight. The teams had to build and program a Lego robot...
WKRC
Cincinnati Cyclones to play as Hippos for Cincinnati Zoo fundraiser
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Each year, the Cincinnati Cyclones swap names with a local icon for a night and players wear special jerseys. This year, the Cyclones will be the Hippos for Hippos Night at Heritage Bank Center on March 4. The team will wear special jerseys designed by the Cyclones'...
WKRC
Footlighters put their twist on two-time Pulitzer Prize-winning show
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - It's a play about a woman who thought she had everything but then life had a different plan. The Footlighters are putting their twist on a two-time Pulitzer-winning play "Fabulation: Or the Re-education of Undine". Two of the stars, Jasimine Bouldin and Jovanni Candia, talk about the production.
WKRC
Ludlow Flea and Craft Fair returns for February event
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The Ludlow Flea and Craft Fair offers a great place to support local artisans. On Sunday, people were able to enjoy original works, such as handmade crafts and baked goods, as well as jewelry and vintage items. Bircus Brewing Company was at the fair to serve pizza...
WKRC
Cincy Winter Beerfest returns for 15th year
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The 15th annual Cincy Winter Beerfest is back. You can try out more than 300 different kinds of beers and enjoy activities. The event kicked off Friday and continues Saturday at the Duke Energy Convention Center. Tickets are available at the door, and if you say "Local...
