ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamilton County, OH

Comments / 0

Related
WKRC

Coroner identifies 1 of 2 Middletown fatal shooting victims

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKRC) - The Butler County Coroner has identified one of two people found shot to death in a Middletown home early Saturday morning. The coroner said one of the victims is Daniel Fitzgerald, 25. The cause of death is homicide. Fitzgerald and another man, identified by family members...
MIDDLETOWN, OH
WKRC

Decorated Middletown K9 officer Koda has died

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKRC) - Middletown Police are saying goodbye to a highly decorated K9 officer. They say Koda passed away Sunday after a short battle with cancer. Koda graduated from the Middletown Police K9 Academy and started patrol with partner Sgt. Dennis Jordan in 2017. Many of his awards were...
MIDDLETOWN, OH
WKRC

Springdale Police searching for person of interest in shooting

SPRINGDALE, Ohio (WKRC) - Springdale Police are searching for a person of interest in a shooting. The shooting happened Monday at a BP station on Springfield Pike around 4:15 p.m. Authorities say one person was taken to the hospital privately. The extent of their injuries is unknown. Police released photos...
SPRINGDALE, OH
WKRC

Program helps solve childcare crisis by supporting parents, professionals

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - There's a childcare crisis in the Tri-State partially caused by COVID-19 that shut down dozens of programs in counties across the area. The childcare shortage forced some parents to forgo returning to work, exacerbating the national labor shortage. The national exodus from early childhood education continues to...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

1 dead, 1 hospitalized after a shooting in Evanston

EVANSTON (WKRC) - One person is dead and another was taken to the hospital after a shooting in Evanston on Sunday afternoon. Police received a call at approximately 4:20 p.m. about a shooting on Bevis Ave. When police arrived, one victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The other was...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Man accused of fleeing police, crashing into Metro bus, faces judge

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A man accused of leading police on a chase that caused him to crash into a Metro bus faced a judge Saturday morning. Evendale Police were conducting a traffic stop early Friday morning when they heard a shot fired. They say they found 21-year-old Carlos Ramirez standing...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Fire in Batavia apartment complex under investigation

BATAVIA, Ohio (WKRC) - Investigators are working to determine the cause of a fire in Batavia. It broke out Friday evening at the Bella Vista Apartments. Video was provided by a Local 12 viewer. No one was injured, but many residents were forced out into the cold.
BATAVIA, OH
WKRC

Sharonville's Root Beer Stand announces opening date for 2023

SHARONVILLE (WKRC) - The Root Beer Stand in Sharonville has announced its opening date for the 2023 season: Saturday, March 4. The Root Beer Stand opened in 1957 and operates during the summer months. It's been a family business since then, known for its root beer that is made from the same well water as when it opened.
SHARONVILLE, OH
WKRC

Footlighters put their twist on two-time Pulitzer Prize-winning show

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - It's a play about a woman who thought she had everything but then life had a different plan. The Footlighters are putting their twist on a two-time Pulitzer-winning play "Fabulation: Or the Re-education of Undine". Two of the stars, Jasimine Bouldin and Jovanni Candia, talk about the production.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Ludlow Flea and Craft Fair returns for February event

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The Ludlow Flea and Craft Fair offers a great place to support local artisans. On Sunday, people were able to enjoy original works, such as handmade crafts and baked goods, as well as jewelry and vintage items. Bircus Brewing Company was at the fair to serve pizza...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Cincy Winter Beerfest returns for 15th year

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The 15th annual Cincy Winter Beerfest is back. You can try out more than 300 different kinds of beers and enjoy activities. The event kicked off Friday and continues Saturday at the Duke Energy Convention Center. Tickets are available at the door, and if you say "Local...
CINCINNATI, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy