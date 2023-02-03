Read full article on original website
Jackson County Pilot
Cother sets school record in overtime win
Jackson County Central sophomore Rylie Cother scored a school-record 53 points to lead the Huskies to a 98-92 overtime win over St. James Area. Cother’s 53 points are the most for any JCC boy or girl in school history. The previous record was 48, set by Travis Rogotzke this past Friday in a win over Windom. The previous girls’ record was 44 scored by Alaina Wolff and Sadie Voss.
Jackson County Pilot
JCC girls beaten by Bluejays
The Jackson County Central girls’ basketball team lost 56-47 to Waseca Saturday afternoon. The loss drops the Huskies to 8-9 on the season. The Huskies led 7-3 and 9-5, but the Bluejays went on a 8-0 run to take the lead for good. The Jays led 26-19 at the half and outscored the Huskies 30-28 after the break.
Jackson County Pilot
Wrestlers win tourney by one point
For the second time this season, a late win by Caleb Vancura gave the Jackson County Central wrestling team a tournament championship. Vancura won a major decision in the 220-pound finals Saturday at the Takedown on 22 tournament in Mapleton, giving the Huskies just enough points to win the team title. The Huskies scored 206.5 points to finish just one ahead of Class AA No. 5 Watertown Mayer-Mayer Lutheran’s 205.5.
Jackson County Pilot
David E. Johnson, 80
Memorial Service for David E. Johnson, age 80, of Fairmont, MN will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, February 10, 2023, at the United Methodist Church in Fairmont with full military honors at the church by the Jackson American Legion Post #130. A private family burial will be held at a later date in Bethany Lutheran Cemetery near Bergen, MN. Visitation will be 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Thursday, February 9, 2023, at the Lakeview Funeral Home in Fairmont. David passed away Friday, February 3, 2023, at Thorne Crest Senior Living in Albert Lea, MN. The Lakeview Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Fairmont is assisting the family with arrangements.
