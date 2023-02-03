Memorial Service for David E. Johnson, age 80, of Fairmont, MN will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, February 10, 2023, at the United Methodist Church in Fairmont with full military honors at the church by the Jackson American Legion Post #130. A private family burial will be held at a later date in Bethany Lutheran Cemetery near Bergen, MN. Visitation will be 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Thursday, February 9, 2023, at the Lakeview Funeral Home in Fairmont. David passed away Friday, February 3, 2023, at Thorne Crest Senior Living in Albert Lea, MN. The Lakeview Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Fairmont is assisting the family with arrangements.

