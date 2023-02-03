Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
whvoradio.com
Man Injured In Hopkinsville Parking Lot Crash
A man was injured in a wreck in the Logan’s Roadhouse parking lot Monday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say the driver lost control in the parking lot due to a mechanical issue with the vehicle and hit a tree. The driver was treated and transported by Hopkinsville EMS to Jennie...
whopam.com
Three injured in I-24 crash
Three people were injured in an accident involving a tractor-trailer and two other motor vehicles Monday morning on I-24 near Oak Grove in Christian County. Christian County Emergency Management Director Randy Graham says all three patients were from one of the passenger vehicles. Sheriff’s Deputy Andy Sanderson says it happened...
whopam.com
Motorcyclist flown to Nashville hospital after Clarksville accident
A motorcyclist was flown to a Nashville hospital following an accident Monday night in Clarksville. Police say the crash involving the bike and a motor vehicle happened about 7:20 p.m. on Providence Boulevard between Beech Street and Oak Street. The motorcyclist was flown to a hospital in Nashville and the...
whopam.com
Second minor arrives at hospital with gunshot wound
A second juvenile has sought treatment for a gunshot wound sustained in a Saturday night shooting incident at a Summit Street home. As previously reported, a 14-year old male sustained a gunshot wound to the foot from a handgun, according to the incident report, which says it happened about 7:40 p.m. at a residence in the 1300 block of Summit.
whvoradio.com
Tennessee Man Charged With DUI In Cadiz
A Paris, Tennessee, man was charged with DUI and possession of drugs after a traffic stop in Cadiz Sunday afternoon. Cadiz Police say 43-year-old Timothy Davis was stopped on Brown Street for reckless driving after he was seen crossing the center line by law enforcement. During the stop, he reportedly...
lite987whop.com
Man taken to hospital, then to jail following Country Club Lane crash
A man was taken first to the hospital and then to jail following a single-vehicle accident Sunday night on Country Club Lane in Hopkinsville. The collision report from Hopkinsville police says 40-year old Johnathan Escobar of Hopkinsville had been traveling near The Pines apartments when his pickup went off the roadway and overturned several times.
WSMV
Crash involving semi-truck shuts down I-65 North
PORTLAND, Tenn. (WSMV) - A single-vehicle crash shut down the northbound side of I-65 Tuesday morning. According to Smokey Barn News, the crash took place near mile marker 120 in Robertson County near the Tennessee and Kentucky state line. The crash was reported around 5:30 a.m. on Tuesday and involved a semi-truck that was pulling two trailers.
whopam.com
Teen shot in foot Saturday night in Hopkinsville
Hopkinsville police are investigating after a juvenile was shot Saturday night at a home on Summit Street. The 14-year old male sustained a gunshot wound to the foot from a handgun, according to the incident report, which says it happened about 7:40 p.m. at a residence in the 1300 block of Summit.
wpsdlocal6.com
Crews fill large potholes on I-24 after multiple drivers left with flat tires
PADUCAH — The McCracken County Sheriff's Office say multiple drivers are stuck on the side of the road after encountering large potholes on Interstate 24 eastbound. According to a Monday release, the potholes are in the right lane, just past the 16-mile-marker on ramp. Deputies are posted at the...
westkentuckystar.com
Kuttawa pair arrested on drug charges outside Princeton Walmart
A Kuttawa pair was arrested on drug charges Sunday afternoon in Princeton. The Caldwell County Sheriff's Office was called to check on two people believed to be asleep in a car in the parking lot of the Princeton Walmart. The two people, 33-year-old Cody Traylor and 26-year-old Courtney Day both of Kuttawa, were awakened by deputies. Through the course of the investigation, the deputies said the two were found to be in possession of an unspecified controlled substance.
whvoradio.com
Oak Grove Man Charged After Police Pursuit
An Oak Grove man was charged Saturday after he reportedly fled from police in a stolen vehicle in Oak Grove on January 21st. Oak Grove Police say they attempted to stop 24-year-old Rashad Galbreath for speeding and he fled. The vehicle was reported stolen out of Clarksville and it was...
WKRN
Two minors shot in Hopkinsville, Kentucky
Hopkinsville Police are continuing to investigate after two minors showed up to hospitals with gunshot wounds. Hopkinsville Police are continuing to investigate after two minors showed up to hospitals with gunshot wounds. Racist message reported on campus. MTSU students are speaking out after a racist message was found beneath of...
lite987whop.com
Clarksville man charged with strangulation, assault after incident at Hopkinsville hotel
A Clarksville man was arrested for strangulation and assault following an incident Saturday night at the Hopkinsville Best Western hotel. A 72-year old Paducah woman told Hopkinsville police she and her boyfriend—58-year old William Gary of Clarksville—had returned to their room after leaving to get food when Gary allegedly threw a TV remote and struck her in the face.
wkdzradio.com
Juvenile Shows Up At Hospital With Gunshot Wound
A juvenile was shot in the foot on Summit Street in Hopkinsville Saturday night. Hopkinsville Police say they learned of the shooting when the 14-year-old showed up at the hospital with a gunshot wound to the foot. The juvenile was reportedly on Summit Street when someone shot him in the...
whvoradio.com
Hopkinsville Woman Charged With Drug Possession
A Hopkinsville woman was charged with possession of cocaine after a search warrant at a home on East 4th Street in Hopkinsville Saturday night. Hopkinsville Police say they were conducting a search warrant at the home when a box containing a glass smoking device along with cocaine was found next to where 44-year-old Phevia Alexander was sleeping.
clarksvillenow.com
UPDATE: Interstate 24 back to normal after wreck in Clarksville
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Interstate 24 eastbound is backed up after a wreck near mile marker 3. At 1:30 p.m., traffic was backed up from the wreck scene past Exit 1 to the state line. NEWS ALERTS: To get free breaking news alerts on your phone, text the...
fox17.com
Occupants of stolen vehicle run after crashing into car that killed Clarksville woman
MADISON, Tenn. -- A Clarksville woman died in a hit-and-run involving a stolen vehicle in the Madison area. A 2020 Dodge Charger had been seen doing a donut in the middle of Dickerson Pike just before 3 a.m. Saturday, according to Metro Nashville police. The car took off, which police say they did not pursue.
whvoradio.com
Teenager Charged After Bringing A Gun To School
A report of a student with a gun led to Hopkinsville High School being put on lockdown Monday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say someone told school staff about a teenager with a gun and the student fled on foot when he was confronted. He reportedly tossed the handgun, that had been...
whvoradio.com
Man Charged After Hopkinsville Police Pursuit
A man was charged after a pursuit on South Virginia Street in Hopkinsville Saturday morning. Hopkinsville Police say they attempted to stop a vehicle for an improper turn and the driver disregarded emergency lights and sirens and failed to stop. When the vehicle came to a stop the driver reportedly...
kbsi23.com
Welfare check leads to drug arrests in Caldwell County
CALDWELL COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – A welfare check on two people who appeared to be sleeping in a vehicle turned into drug arrests on Sunday in Caldwell County. Caldwell County Sheriff’s deputies responded to request for a welfare check on subjects who appeared to be asleep in their car on the Wal-Mart parking lot on Feb. 5 at 4:40 p.m.
Comments / 0