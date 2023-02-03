ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blacksburg, VA

No. 11 Virginia Tech women top No. 22 N.C. State in Play4Kay

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Georgia Amoore scored a career-high 27 points with five 3-pointers, Elizabeth Kitley had 25 points and 14 rebounds and No. 11 Virginia Tech beat 22nd-ranked North Carolina State 73-61 in the Play4Kay game. Virginia Tech won at N.C. State for the first time in 13 meetings and improved to 3-26 overall in the series. Kitley and Amoore dominated the second half, combining to score 31 of Virginia Tech’s 34 points — including all 15 in the fourth quarter. Amoore capped an 8-0 run with a 3-pointer to end the third quarter and she added two 3-pointers during a 9-0 run in the fourth. Cayla King made three 3-pointers and scored 10 points for Virginia Tech.
Part of Garth Avenue closed north of I-70 as CFD responds to explosion

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Columbia Fire Department is responding to a fire near Garth Avenue north of Interstate 70. CFD said there was an explosion in a wooded area. A resident in the area told ABC 17 News that they heard a loud bang in the area and saw flames near a park near North Garth Avenue.
