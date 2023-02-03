Read full article on original website
CCPS Local Planning Committee to consider changes to facilities plan Thursday
The Christian County Schools’ Local Planning Committee on Thursday will host its first in a series of meetings to consider changes to the current district facilities plan and review a draft of an updated version. Superintendent Chris Bentzel on Friday announced a proposal to convert Martin Luther King Elementary...
Sova steps down as library director, Luna steps up in interim
The Hopkinsville-Christian County Public Library is passing into more-than-capable hands, as DeeAnna Sova steps down as Executive Director and Tiffany Luna steps into her place. Sova has served as the head of the library for nearly five years and recently accepted a position at Ascend Elements—she says things have changed...
Muhlenberg County day care director charged with abuse
A former Muhlenberg County Public School System daycare director has been charged with criminal child abuse. The Muhlenberg County Sheriff’s Office says they received a complaint January 30 regarding an incident at the Shining Start Daycare Center. Investigation led to the department charging Amanda Camp with criminal abuse in...
Three injured in I-24 crash
Three people were injured in an accident involving a tractor-trailer and two other motor vehicles Monday morning on I-24 near Oak Grove in Christian County. Christian County Emergency Management Director Randy Graham says all three patients were from one of the passenger vehicles. Sheriff’s Deputy Andy Sanderson says it happened...
Man taken to hospital, then to jail following Country Club Lane crash
A man was taken first to the hospital and then to jail following a single-vehicle accident Sunday night on Country Club Lane in Hopkinsville. The collision report from Hopkinsville police says 40-year old Johnathan Escobar of Hopkinsville had been traveling near The Pines apartments when his pickup went off the roadway and overturned several times.
The Pennyroyal Charity Horse Show
Mark your calendars! You don’t want to miss this…. We are thrilled to announce the inaugural Pennyroyal was so successful it will be an annual event. To double the excitement, we are making it a two-day show!. March 3 & 4, 2023 are the dates for what has become...
Clarksville man charged with strangulation, assault after incident at Hopkinsville hotel
A Clarksville man was arrested for strangulation and assault following an incident Saturday night at the Hopkinsville Best Western hotel. A 72-year old Paducah woman told Hopkinsville police she and her boyfriend—58-year old William Gary of Clarksville—had returned to their room after leaving to get food when Gary allegedly threw a TV remote and struck her in the face.
Second minor arrives at hospital with gunshot wound
A second juvenile has sought treatment for a gunshot wound sustained in a Saturday night shooting incident at a Summit Street home. As previously reported, a 14-year old male sustained a gunshot wound to the foot from a handgun, according to the incident report, which says it happened about 7:40 p.m. at a residence in the 1300 block of Summit.
Teen shot in foot Saturday night in Hopkinsville
Hopkinsville police are investigating after a juvenile was shot Saturday night at a home on Summit Street. The 14-year old male sustained a gunshot wound to the foot from a handgun, according to the incident report, which says it happened about 7:40 p.m. at a residence in the 1300 block of Summit.
Wallace “Wally” Hall
(64, Hopkinsville) Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Wednesday at Lamb Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Green Hill Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 3 until 6 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Man flown to Skyline hospital after Boulevard accident
A man was flown to a Nashville hospital following a single-vehicle accident Saturday night on Fort Campbell Boulevard in Hopkinsville. It happened about 11:20 p.m. near the Masonville Overpass and the report from Hopkinsville police says 44-year old Kyle Clark of Hopkinsville had been headed north when he went off the roadway and struck a guard rail, causing his car to overturn.
Silver Alert issued for missing Clarksville man
A Silver Alert has been issued for a man reported missing in Clarksville. Police say 74-year old Donald Lockhart was last seen at a home in Clarksville Friday night about 7 p.m. and he has medical conditions that may impair his ability to return safely without assistance. He is a...
CBB Monday News and Notes
(Undated) — Number-2 Tennessee beat 23rd-ranked Auburn on the hardwood 46-43 over the weekend. The Vols improved to 19-and-4 and will hit the road to play Vanderbilt on Wednesday. The Commodores won a close game against Ole Miss 74-71 and are now 11-and-12. Louisville is back in the losing column after an 81-78 defeat to Florida State. The Cardinals are 3-and-20 and will travel to Pitt tomorrow. Kentucky edged Florida 72-67. The Wildcats are now 16-and-7 and will host Arkansas tomorrow night. Memphis lost a close game to Tulane 90-89. The Tigers dropped to 17-and-6 and will head to South Florida on Wednesday.
