(Undated) — Number-2 Tennessee beat 23rd-ranked Auburn on the hardwood 46-43 over the weekend. The Vols improved to 19-and-4 and will hit the road to play Vanderbilt on Wednesday. The Commodores won a close game against Ole Miss 74-71 and are now 11-and-12. Louisville is back in the losing column after an 81-78 defeat to Florida State. The Cardinals are 3-and-20 and will travel to Pitt tomorrow. Kentucky edged Florida 72-67. The Wildcats are now 16-and-7 and will host Arkansas tomorrow night. Memphis lost a close game to Tulane 90-89. The Tigers dropped to 17-and-6 and will head to South Florida on Wednesday.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO