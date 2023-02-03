Read full article on original website
Bentzel discusses Monday incident at HHS, says board likely to purchase weapons-detecting equipment
Christian County School System Superintendent Chris Bentzel discussed a student bringing a gun to Hopkinsville High School Monday during a Tuesday morning appearance on WHOP and says they hope to soon have weapons-detecting machinery in place at both high schools. Bentzel says the male juvenile who allegedly attempted to run...
CCPS Local Planning Committee to consider changes to facilities plan Thursday
The Christian County Schools’ Local Planning Committee on Thursday will host its first in a series of meetings to consider changes to the current district facilities plan and review a draft of an updated version. Superintendent Chris Bentzel on Friday announced a proposal to convert Martin Luther King Elementary...
Tina Jarrett to lead Inspire Early Learning Academy
The Christian County Public School System has announced the hiring of Tina Jarrett as the Coordinator of Inspire Early Learning Academy. According to a news release, Jarrett has served as the director for Promise Land Preschool for the past 15 years and is a graduate of Caldwell County High School. She received her Associate Degree in Early Childhood Education from Hopkinsville Community College in 2000.
Sova steps down as library director, Luna steps up in interim
The Hopkinsville-Christian County Public Library is passing into more-than-capable hands, as DeeAnna Sova steps down as Executive Director and Tiffany Luna steps into her place. Sova has served as the head of the library for nearly five years and recently accepted a position at Ascend Elements—she says things have changed...
Schools lockdown after gun found on HHS campus, student in custody
Public schools were placed on lockdown Monday afternoon in Christian County after a student was found to be armed with a handgun at Hopkinsville High School. Hopkinsville Police Captain Rico Rodriguez says a student reported that another male student on campus had a handgun about 1:25 p.m. The school resource...
Pennyroyal Center part of four-way consolidation partnership
Pennyroyal Center is among four non‐profit mental health agencies in Kentucky that are creating a new partnership. LifeSkills, Inc. in Bowling Green, Communicare, Inc. in Elizabethtown, Four Rivers Behavioral Health in Paducah and Pennyroyal Center in Hopkinsville are consolidating to form one of the largest community mental health centers in the Commonwealth. A news release says the agencies have signed a letter of intent and are near the conclusion of the due diligence process. A name for the newly created organization will be announced at a later date.
Christian County Schools and University Heights Academy Address Game Altercation
HOPKINSVILLE, KY (February 6, 2023). Christian County Public Schools along with University Heights Academy has announced that the incident which occurred on February 4, 2023, during the CCHS/UHA Boys Basketball Game has been addressed by KHSAA. The individuals involved received disciplinary action from the KHSAA. Disciplinary action for the 10...
Two women charged with criminal abuse following HPD investigation
Two people were arrested for criminal abuse charges early Wednesday morning after a small child was found walking alone on Greenville Road. Hopkinsville police received a call about 1:30 a.m. of a 4-year old child roaming the streets alone in the area of Coffman Foods near Greenville Road and East First Street and the boy was found wearing only a diaper.
James sentenced to 20 years for role in 2016 Oak Grove murder
Sentencing was held Wednesday morning in Christian Circuit Court for 24-year old Dequavion James, one of the two men convicted for their roles in the 2016 shooting death of De’Andre Palmer in Oak Grove. The original arrest warrant says that on July 16, 2016, James was told by 25-year...
Updated: Woman has medical episode behind wheel, crashes into house
A woman was taken to the hospital after her car hit the rear of a home on Winchester Drive Tuesday morning. Hopkinsville Police say 45-year old Roberta Allen of Hopkinsville had a seizure while pulling out of her driveway and entered Millview Court, with her car eventually accelerating through the dead end and jumping a ditch before going through a fence and striking the rear of a home in the 600 block of Winchester.
CCWD issues boil water advisory for roads in the Lacy area
The Christian County Water District has issued a boil water advisory for residents in the Lacy area. According to a news release, CCWD had a main line break in Lacy area Monday and after isolating with valves to repair the leak, CCWD is issuing a boil water advisory for the addresses of 12015 to 13934 North Greenville Rd, 11820 to 12536 Fruit Hill Red Bridge Rd, and from 7445 to 7959 Crofton Fruit Hill Rd.
The Pennyroyal Charity Horse Show
Mark your calendars! You don’t want to miss this…. We are thrilled to announce the inaugural Pennyroyal was so successful it will be an annual event. To double the excitement, we are making it a two-day show!. March 3 & 4, 2023 are the dates for what has become...
Motorcyclist flown to Nashville hospital after Clarksville accident
A motorcyclist was flown to a Nashville hospital following an accident Monday night in Clarksville. Police say the crash involving the bike and a motor vehicle happened about 7:20 p.m. on Providence Boulevard between Beech Street and Oak Street. The motorcyclist was flown to a hospital in Nashville and the...
HPD investigating theft of motorcycle
Hopkinsville police are investigating the theft of a motorcycle from a Cox Mill Road residence. The gold 2008 Yamaha valued at $6,500 was stolen in the 2700 block of Cox Mill about 4:45 p.m. Monday, according to the incident report, which says the unknown suspect was supposed to be test-driving the bike and never returned it.
Details released on I-24 crash
Additional details have been released on a three-vehicle accident from I-24 on Monday morning that injured two people. The collision report from Christian County Sheriff’s Deputy Andy Sanderson says 31-year old Natalie Bade of Lebanon, Illinois was eastbound near the 87 mile-marker just after 5 a.m. when she swerved to miss a deer, causing her car to spin and then strike the cable median barrier before coming to rest in the left lane.
Three injured in I-24 crash
Three people were injured in an accident involving a tractor-trailer and two other motor vehicles Monday morning on I-24 near Oak Grove in Christian County. Christian County Emergency Management Director Randy Graham says all three patients were from one of the passenger vehicles. Sheriff’s Deputy Andy Sanderson says it happened...
Jeff Lawrence
(60, Cadiz) Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Friday at Goodwin Funeral Home. Visitation will be after 4 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Teen allegedly leads CCSO on pursuit in stolen vehicle
A teenager is facing several charges after he allegedly led the Christian County Sheriff’s Office on a high-speed pursuit Monday night while driving a stolen vehicle. A deputy investigating suspicious activity and theft of a vehicle from a location in Crofton noticed a car in the parking lot of Gordon Park just before 10 p.m. and turned into the entrance.
Joyce ‘Jody’ Johnson
(86, Hopkinsville) Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Wednesday at Maddux-Fuqua-Hinton Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Riverside Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the service hour.
Murder suspect takes plea deal for jail assault
The suspect charged with the 2019 fatal shooting of Terrill Moore on McHenry Street pled guilty Wednesday morning to his role in a recent jail assault. Robert Torian pled guilty to assault under extreme emotional disturbance as part of a deal that Commonwealth’s Attorney Rick Boling says comes with a one-year sentence.
