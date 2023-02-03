Pennyroyal Center is among four non‐profit mental health agencies in Kentucky that are creating a new partnership. LifeSkills, Inc. in Bowling Green, Communicare, Inc. in Elizabethtown, Four Rivers Behavioral Health in Paducah and Pennyroyal Center in Hopkinsville are consolidating to form one of the largest community mental health centers in the Commonwealth. A news release says the agencies have signed a letter of intent and are near the conclusion of the due diligence process. A name for the newly created organization will be announced at a later date.

