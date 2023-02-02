Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Sheriff: Man wearing underwear on his head during robbery arrested in Scioto County
STOUT, Ohio (WCMH) — A Kentucky man who police said robbed a grocery store while wearing underwear on his head in an attempt to hide his identity has been arrested, the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office said Sunday. Davonta Edward Mitchell, 30, of Paducah, Kentucky, has been charged with aggravated robbery, kidnapping, grand theft of a […]
KFVS12
Mayfield police arrest man for domestic assault, strangling
MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - A man was arrested in Mayfield, Ky., after there was a report of a physical fight. On Sunday February 5, officers with the Mayfield Police Department responded to a physical domestic fight that was in progress. Police went to the 200 block of West Sunset Drive to investigate.
WSAZ
Man arrested after armed robbery
SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio. (WSAZ) - One man has been arrested after an armed robbery Saturday night, according to Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman. Davonta Edward Mitchell, 30, of Paducah, Kentucky was arrested and charged with aggravated robbery, kidnapping, grand theft auto, and theft. Officers responded to a call at a...
wpsdlocal6.com
48-year-old Carbondale woman reported missing
CARBONDALE, IL — Carbondale police request the public's help in locating a missing adult, Tenager L. Taylor, 48, of Carbondale. Police say she has "a condition that places her in danger." Taylor was last seen on Jan. 16 in the 400 block of West Jackson Street. Taylor is described...
wjpf.com
JALC student arrested for threatening other students
CARTERVILLE, Ill. (WJPF) – A John A Logan College student has been arrested for threatening other students at the school. Williamson County Sheriff Jeff Diederich says the 24-year-old male student faces a felony charge of disorderly conduct. Diederich says they were arrested Saturday by Carbondale Police on an unrelated, but similar offense.
westkentuckystar.com
Man in Mayfield charged with strangulation
A man was arrested in Mayfield after a report of an assault on a woman. On Sunday officers went to the 200 block of West Sunset Drive to investigate a fight in progress. As police approached, the woman who reported the assault said her husband fled out the back door and ran toward West Farthing Street.
whopam.com
Clarksville man charged with strangulation, assault after incident at Hopkinsville hotel
A Clarksville man was arrested for strangulation and assault following an incident Saturday night at the Hopkinsville Best Western hotel. A 72-year old Paducah woman told Hopkinsville police she and her boyfriend—58-year old William Gary of Clarksville—had returned to their room after leaving to get food when Gary allegedly threw a TV remote and struck her in the face.
wpsdlocal6.com
Officers release 15-year-old theft suspect to family pending case review
CARBONDALE, IL — Carbondale police officers arrested a 15-year-old male suspect on Thursday in connection to a stolen vehicle investigation. He has since been released to a family member pending review of the case by the Jackson County State's Attorney Office. Officers responded to the 1200 block of East...
westkentuckystar.com
Paducah man arrested after being found unconscious in a running vehicle
A Paducah man was arrested Thursday morning after being found unconscious in a running vehicle off US 45. Graves County Sheriff's deputies were called to the parking lot of a convenience store off North US 45 where they found 36-year-old Jeremy O'Neal of Paducah passed out in his vehicle. O'Neal's vehicle was running, the transmission was in park, and his foot was reportedly on the throttle.
kbsi23.com
Paducah Police Department honors more than 30 officers, employees & 9 citizens
PADUCAH, Ky. (KBSI) – The Paducah Police Department honored more than 30 officers and civilian employees, and nine Paducah citizens Thursday, February 2 for their outstanding acts of duty and service to the community in 2022. Officer Pedro Loredo Jr. was named the department’s Employee of the Year for...
radionwtn.com
Suspect Steals Ambulance, Leads Law Enforcement On Chase
Dresden, Tenn.–A Dresden man is facing charges including theft of a Weakley County ambulance, with which he led law enforcement on a lengthy chase through several towns, later crashing into a Gibson County sheriff’s cruiser. Kaine Winston, age 28, is being held at the Gibson County Jail on...
kbsi23.com
16-year-old girl dies in house fire in Paducah
PADUCAH, Ky. (KBSI) – A 16-year-old girl died after a house fire in Paducah Wednesday morning. Deputies with the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office responded to a house fire in the 400 block of Pugh Road on the Southside of Paducah around 9:51 a.m. When they arrived the house...
wpsdlocal6.com
Paducah Police Department honors officers, citizens for 'outstanding acts of duty'
PADUCAH — The Paducah Police Department honored nearly 40 people in a ceremony at Walker Hall Thursday evening, recognizing them for their "outstanding service to the community" in the past year. According to a Friday release, the following people were recognized:. Paducah Police Department Employee of the Year. Officer...
wpsdlocal6.com
16-year-old girl dies in McCracken County house fire
PADUCAH — A 16-year-old girl has died following a house fire on Paducah's southside, the McCracken County Sheriff's Office says. According to a Wednesday release about the incident, deputies arrived on Pugh Road at 9:51 a.m., where they say they found the house to be fully engulfed in flames.
wsiu.org
A Tamms man is accused of shooting a man in neighboring Union County
An Alexander County man is accused of shooting a man in Union County. On Wednesday, deputies with the Union County Sheriff's Department responded to a 911 call after a person was shot. They found 50-year-old Tony Miller with a gunshot wound to the head. He was flown to a hospital...
KFVS12
Sikeston DPS rescues 3 dogs from fire
SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - Firefighters in Sikeston rescued three dogs from a house fire on Friday morning, February 3. Officials say the electrical fire happened just before noon on the 400 block of Marion Avenue. Sikeston DPS Captain Derick Wheetley said crews put out the fire and, in the process,...
thunderboltradio.com
Dresden man in custody after bizarre stolen ambulance police chase
A Dresden man is facing a long list of charges after stealing a Weakley County ambulance early Friday morning, leading multiple authorities on a chase, before ramming a Gibson County Sheriff’s patrol car and later driving himself to the Milan Hospital emergency room. Dresden interim Police Chief Bryan Chandler...
Sturgis man dies after accident involving tractor-trailer in Union County
HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – More details have been released after a Sturgis man’s death in a collision involving a semi. Kentucky State Police (KSP) received a call from the Union County Sheriff’s Department (UCSD) around 7:40 a.m. of a two vehicle collision on US 60 near Sturgis. Police say a preliminary investigation revealed Benjamin F. Allen III, 32, of Sturgis, was facing westbound on […]
KFVS12
Paducah teenager dies in house fire
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A teenager is dead after a house fire on Wednesday morning. According to a release from the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office, they responded to the 400 block of Pugh Road, on the south side of Paducah, around 9:51 a.m. on February 1 for a house fire.
wpsdlocal6.com
Tennessee man pleads guilty to murders in west Kentucky, Middle Tennessee
GRAVES COUNTY, KY — A Tennessee man pleaded guilty to two murders this week: One in west Kentucky and the other in Middle Tennessee. Enrique Dane Decourcey was arrested in September 2021 and charged with the murder of 28-year-old Darian Williams of Graves County, Kentucky. Williams died on Aug. 24, 2021, after he was shot multiple times as he was walking to his home in Hickory. Decourcey pleaded guilty to second-degree murder on Thursday in Graves County Circuit Court.
Comments / 0