DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Bishop Bernard Wright was critically injured at a vigil for Stanley Davis III on Dec. 26, when he became the victim of a hit-and-run. Many feared his life would be cut tragically short. However, since the incident, Wright has been working nonstop on his recovery at Pinecrest Rehabilitation hospital at Delray Medical Center.

DELRAY BEACH, FL ・ 22 HOURS AGO