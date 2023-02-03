ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach Gardens, FL

cbs12.com

Estranged wife accused of murdering husband in South Florida

TAMARAC, Fla. (CBS12) — Detectives say they have arrested two people in connection to the murder of a 28-year-old man from Tamarac. The Broward County Sheriff's Office said it had issued a missing persons release on Jan. 25, for 28-year-old Gianni Coto. According to investigators, Coto was last seen...
TAMARAC, FL
cbs12.com

West Palm Beach Police say 'RIP' to K9 Thor

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The West Palm Beach Police Department have announced the passing of the retired K9 Thor. According to police, Thor passed away with his handler, Officer Sniffen, at his side. "Rest in Peace friend you will be missed by many. You protected us well,...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
cbs12.com

Photos: Car careens into canal after crash in Boca Raton

BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — Firefighters jumped into action after a car ended up in a canal after a crash in western Boca Raton. Palm Beach County Fire Rescue said at around 5:40 a.m. on Monday, crews were dispatched to the intersection of Palmetto Park Road and State Road 7 to reports of a car in a canal.
BOCA RATON, FL
cbs12.com

Hazmat team and firefighters contain gas leak in Delray Beach

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A gas leak closed a busy road in Delray Beach leaving hazmat teams and firefighters to quickly contain it. Delray Beach Fire Rescue said on Monday afternoon, crews had to close parts of W Atlantic Avenue through Military Trail after worker struck and hit a 2-inch, underground gas line outside of a Jiffy Lube gas station.
DELRAY BEACH, FL
cbs12.com

Loaded gun brought into Palm Beach Gardens High School, student arrested

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (CBS12) — A student from Palm Beach Gardens High School was arrested on Monday after a loaded gun was found on campus on Monday. The high school's principal Jay Blavatt sent an email to parents and staff detail how the gun was found. According to Blavatt, another student told a staff member that he had seen a gun.
PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL
cbs12.com

Over $30K of copper wire, materials stolen from construction site in Port St. Lucie

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — Detectives are investigating a construction site theft after over $30,000 worth of copper wire was stolen, along with other materials. The Port St. Lucie Police Department said they are looking for the burglars responsible for breaking into multiple storage contains and stealing tools, material and over $30,000 in copper wiring.
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL
cbs12.com

Tequesta Police team up with community to build trust, strengthen ties

TEQUESTA, Fla. (CBS12) — Tensions remain high across the country following the brutal death of Tyre Nichols in Memphis, Tennessee. His final moments were captured on videos of his arrest back on January 7, exactly one month ago today. Most recently, the Memphis Police Department announced it fired a...
TEQUESTA, FL
cbs12.com

Cheer coach accused of having romantic relationship with student pleads guilty

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A former volunteer cheerleading coach accused of having a romantic relationship with an underaged student has pleaded guilty. According to court records, 28-year-old Kassidy Sottilare pleaded guilty to unlawful use of a two-way communications device, offense against student by an authority figure, and driving while her license was revoked.
BOYNTON BEACH, FL

