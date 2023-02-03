Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
cbs12.com
Estranged wife accused of murdering husband in South Florida
TAMARAC, Fla. (CBS12) — Detectives say they have arrested two people in connection to the murder of a 28-year-old man from Tamarac. The Broward County Sheriff's Office said it had issued a missing persons release on Jan. 25, for 28-year-old Gianni Coto. According to investigators, Coto was last seen...
cbs12.com
West Palm Beach Police say 'RIP' to K9 Thor
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The West Palm Beach Police Department have announced the passing of the retired K9 Thor. According to police, Thor passed away with his handler, Officer Sniffen, at his side. "Rest in Peace friend you will be missed by many. You protected us well,...
cbs12.com
Human remains found in Okeechobee, Two miles from where Lyft driver disappeared
OKEECHOBEE COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement and the Okeechobee Sheriff's Department is investigating the discovery of human remains in Okeechobee County. CBS12 News was first to break the news and first on scene and has learned the remains were found Saturday around 10 a.m....
cbs12.com
Photos: Car careens into canal after crash in Boca Raton
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — Firefighters jumped into action after a car ended up in a canal after a crash in western Boca Raton. Palm Beach County Fire Rescue said at around 5:40 a.m. on Monday, crews were dispatched to the intersection of Palmetto Park Road and State Road 7 to reports of a car in a canal.
cbs12.com
Anti-Semitic messages placed on driveways in residential neighborhoods in Vero Beach
VERO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Anti-Semitic messages were found in neighborhoods in Vero Beach. The Vero Beach Police Department said the anti-Semitic messages were found in several residential driveways on Monday. Photos provided by the police department show the anti-Semitic messages placed in plastic bags filled with corn kernels.
Suspect wanted for murder in Florida apprehended in WNC
A suspect wanted on murder charges in Florida is in custody following a police chase in Western North Carolina. The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office says they were involved in a chase to apprehend Matthew Scott Flores, Thursday afternoon.
cbs12.com
After nearly dying in hit-and-run crash, Bishop Bernard Wright nearing hospital release
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Bishop Bernard Wright was critically injured at a vigil for Stanley Davis III on Dec. 26, when he became the victim of a hit-and-run. Many feared his life would be cut tragically short. However, since the incident, Wright has been working nonstop on his recovery at Pinecrest Rehabilitation hospital at Delray Medical Center.
WPBF News 25
Murder suspect Matthew Flores on the run with help from girlfriend before connected to missing Lyft driver
Fla. — Before policecaptured fugitive Matthew Flores in North Carolina Thursday night, Flores had been a murder suspect on the run since Jan 24th. Wauchula, Florida, police say Flores shot Jose Carlos Martinez to death while visiting a house in that city. "But to have this correlation with...
cbs12.com
Mustang, boat fire, and migrant landing: Top stories in video
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Here are the top stories from this week in video. Ford Mustang caught on camera slamming into home in South Florida. A car slammed into a home in South Florida. And it's all caught on camera. Watch: Boat fire in Stuart. A boat...
cbs12.com
Hazmat team and firefighters contain gas leak in Delray Beach
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A gas leak closed a busy road in Delray Beach leaving hazmat teams and firefighters to quickly contain it. Delray Beach Fire Rescue said on Monday afternoon, crews had to close parts of W Atlantic Avenue through Military Trail after worker struck and hit a 2-inch, underground gas line outside of a Jiffy Lube gas station.
cbs12.com
Loaded gun brought into Palm Beach Gardens High School, student arrested
PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (CBS12) — A student from Palm Beach Gardens High School was arrested on Monday after a loaded gun was found on campus on Monday. The high school's principal Jay Blavatt sent an email to parents and staff detail how the gun was found. According to Blavatt, another student told a staff member that he had seen a gun.
cbs12.com
Over $30K of copper wire, materials stolen from construction site in Port St. Lucie
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — Detectives are investigating a construction site theft after over $30,000 worth of copper wire was stolen, along with other materials. The Port St. Lucie Police Department said they are looking for the burglars responsible for breaking into multiple storage contains and stealing tools, material and over $30,000 in copper wiring.
Missing Florida Lyft driver’s car found with slaying suspect
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — The car owned by a missing 74-year-old Florida Lyft driver was found in North Carolina and the man who was driving it is wanted in connection with a homicide last week in southwest Florida, authorities said Friday. Lyft driver Gary Levin hasn’t been heard...
WPBF News 25
'It was not road rage': Car left riddled with bullets after shooting near 45th and Military Trail
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Two people in a car were injured Friday afternoon after at least one gunman fired about 45 shots in the middle of a busy West Palm Beach street. West Palm Beach police public information officer Mike Jachles said it happened just before 1:30 p.m. on 45th Street, just east of Military Trail.
cbs12.com
Assault victim's family says Palm Beach County School District brushed them off
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The CBS12 News I-Team partnered with CBS12 News En Espanol to investigate a family's claims they were brushed off by the Palm Beach County School District because of a language barrier. They say they didn't know where else to turn, after their daughter...
cbs12.com
Lanes reopen on I-95 North following crash in Martin County
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Lanes have reopened on I-95 north following a major crash Sunday morning that had all lanes shut down. According to Florida 511, the crash happened just before mile marker 89. This is a developing story.
cbs12.com
Tequesta Police team up with community to build trust, strengthen ties
TEQUESTA, Fla. (CBS12) — Tensions remain high across the country following the brutal death of Tyre Nichols in Memphis, Tennessee. His final moments were captured on videos of his arrest back on January 7, exactly one month ago today. Most recently, the Memphis Police Department announced it fired a...
cbs12.com
Lanes reopened on I-95 South following major crash
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A major crash had lanes blocked on I-95 South this morning. Around 10:45 a.m., Florida 511 reported that a crash happened just past Exit 68 (US-98 and Southern Boulevard). All lanes are reopen.
cbs12.com
Cheer coach accused of having romantic relationship with student pleads guilty
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A former volunteer cheerleading coach accused of having a romantic relationship with an underaged student has pleaded guilty. According to court records, 28-year-old Kassidy Sottilare pleaded guilty to unlawful use of a two-way communications device, offense against student by an authority figure, and driving while her license was revoked.
cbs12.com
Loggerhead Marinelife supports proposed state-wide balloon ban
JUNO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Balloons are already banned from being released or used as party decorations at beach parties in some areas across Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast. Now, a Florida state lawmaker is proposing a state-wide balloon ban to reduce the amount of trash ending...
