Read full article on original website
Related
KQED
How a Small, Mighty Independent Magazine Propelled the Hyphy Movement
Editor’s note: This story is part of That’s My Word, KQED’s year-long exploration of Bay Area hip-hop history, with new content all throughout 2023. In 2005, Keak Da Sneak dropped “Super Hyphy,” and encapsulated an entire Bay Area movement. The region’s homegrown rap style had...
KQED
How Dungeness Crab Brings Bay Area Communities Together
After several delays, Dungeness crab season is finally upon us. That’s a big deal in the Bay Area: Whether the crabs are caught on a boat or off a pier, served in cioppino or over garlic noodles, a shared love for the ingredient has long brought together folks from all different cultural backgrounds.
KQED
Oakland’s Police Chief and the Long Road to Police Reform
Oakland Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong was placed on administrative leave last month, after an external investigation into the handling of two police misconduct cases found he failed to hold officers accountable. This latest chapter comes two decades into the department’s reform efforts under the oversight of a federal judge.
Comments / 0