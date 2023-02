STEPHENVILLE, Texas — Kaylee Byon scored 16 of her career-high 21 points in the fourth quarter and overtime as Utah Valley University picked up a 63-59 road win at Tarleton on Saturday in Wisdom Gym. Byon scored with under a second to go in regulation to force the extra frame and then added eight more points in the OT to help UVU snap an eight-game losing streak.

STEPHENVILLE, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO