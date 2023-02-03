ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Philadelphia T-shirt company rushes to get Super Bowl ready

By Bob Brooks
6abc Action News
6abc Action News
 3 days ago
To say they're busy inside of the RushOrderTees facility in Northeast Philadelphia would be quite an understatement.

They're having what you call a "Super Bowl moment," pressing as many Eagles -themed tees as they can before the big game.

"People want to celebrate and ride those emotions and keep things going, so it has been a very busy week up here, to say the least," said Drew Smith, head of marketing.

He says once the Birds clinched the Super Bowl, their design team got to work Monday morning.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36HI6p_0kayPDUx00

They were tossing around a few different ideas. Then they went into production.

The process seems well-oiled, but the Super Bowl run in 2018 paved the foundation.

"We're not rookies to this at all. We were doing this the last time the Eagles were in the Super Bowl," said Smith.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kTZsx_0kayPDUx00

Some of their other designs coming hot off the press include an "It's a Philly Thing" shirt and a "Grease the Poles" shirt as well.

In total, they have around 10-15 other custom designs you can order.

Though they're extremely busy, Smith says producing shirts that will become a part of potential Super Bowl history for their hometown makes it worth it.

"We love it. It's a lot of fun," said Smith.

But he knows after a Birds win there's more work to do.

"Like Jalen Hurts says too, we still have one more win to really start celebrating around here," said Smith.

If you order soon, the shirts can be delivered by mid-next week.

