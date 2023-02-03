ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Juan County, WA

whatcom-news.com

Updated: Another round of high winds expected across Whatcom County

WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — A weather system packing strong wind gusts is currently expected to arrive in Whatcom County Monday evening, February 6th. The next frontal system that approaches late Monday night and crossing the region through Tuesday. This will bring increasing winds to the region, with gusts to around 35-40 mph across some of the typically windier locations across the north interior from the San Juans and western Whatcom County south through the Admiralty Inlet area. At this point, latest ensemble guidance continues to suggest there some potential (20-30% chance) for more widespread advisory strength winds, so it’s possible that some localized impacts may develop. Will continue to monitor the latest high-res guidance and trends through the day today as the system approaches for any potential need to issue wind advisories for these locations.
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
KOMO News

Pacific storm to bring significant snowfall to Cascade passes Tuesday

WASHINGTON — Western Washington's mountain passes are expected to get a significant amount of fresh snow early Tuesday through Wednesday morning likely causing travel delays for drivers heading through the Cascades. The Cascade snowpack has fallen a bit behind, currently trending slightly below the seasonal norm. But this next...
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

Tracking the next storm system arriving Tuesday

SEATTLE — The next weather maker arrived Monday night with impacts continuing throughout the day Tuesday and some lingering effects Wednesday morning. Expect widespread lowland rain, gusty winds, and heavy mountain snow for the passes with this system. A Winter Storm Warning will go into effect at 4 a.m....
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
whatcom-news.com

High winds arrive in Whatcom County as forecast, outages were few

WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — Forecasters with the National Weather Service canceled a high wind warning about 7pm today, Friday, February 3rd, and activated a wind advisory to be until 10pm. The high wind warning was due to expected sustained southerly winds of 30 to 40mph with gusts up to...
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
KING 5

Westbound US 2 in Everett reopens after vehicle fire

EVERETT, Wash. — Westbound Highway 2 just east of Interstate 5 in Everett has reopened after a vehicle fire, according to Washington State Department of Transportation. The fire was reported around 4 p.m. One lane reopened around 4:40 p.m. Both lanes were back open by around 5:30 p.m. Drivers...
EVERETT, WA
theorcasonian.com

Join San Juan County Land Bank for an open house meeting

Join the San Juan County Conservation Land Bank for an open house meeting on February 15 to provide input on three Lopez Preserves: Spencer Spit, Richardson Marsh, and Lopez Hill. Spencer Spit Preserve is 18 forested acres on the north side of Spencer Spit State Park. This high bank shoreline...
SAN JUAN COUNTY, WA
theorcasonian.com

Sheriff’s Report | January 25 – 31, 2023

A San Juan Deputy responded to a single-vehicle collision. The driver showed no signs of impairment and the Deputy assisted with traffic control until Island Tow and San Juan County Public Works cleared the roadway. A collision report was generated. 23-000537 Controlled Substance Problem 15:38:12 01/25/23. A Lopez Deputy responded...
SAN JUAN COUNTY, WA
thenorthernlight.com

Downtown thrift store to close by the end of February

Downtown Blaine thrift store Mulder’s Fundraiser Charity Boutique is closing at the end of the month. Mulder’s Fundraiser Charity Boutique owner Deanna Mulder said the store, formerly Wildbird Charity Boutique, will close for business by the end of February. The building is not yet sold. “I want to...
BLAINE, WA

