WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — A weather system packing strong wind gusts is currently expected to arrive in Whatcom County Monday evening, February 6th. The next frontal system that approaches late Monday night and crossing the region through Tuesday. This will bring increasing winds to the region, with gusts to around 35-40 mph across some of the typically windier locations across the north interior from the San Juans and western Whatcom County south through the Admiralty Inlet area. At this point, latest ensemble guidance continues to suggest there some potential (20-30% chance) for more widespread advisory strength winds, so it’s possible that some localized impacts may develop. Will continue to monitor the latest high-res guidance and trends through the day today as the system approaches for any potential need to issue wind advisories for these locations.

WHATCOM COUNTY, WA ・ 23 HOURS AGO