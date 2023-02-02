ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

World’s First Liquified Hydrogen Carrier Suffered Gas Control Equipment Malfunction on Maiden Voyage, Investigation Reveals

By Mike Schuler
gcaptain.com

Ship Lease Blind Spot Could Undermine Pollution Remediation Efforts

Failure of a benchmark ship lease to address the environmental and financial impact of charterers’ operational decisions could undercut the industry’s latest pollution remediation efforts. That is the consensus of two industry experts speaking last week during the Regulation and Decarbonization: Breakbulk Transport and Logistics webinar hosted by...
gcaptain.com

Explainer: EU’s Embargo and Price Cap on Russian Oil Products

(Reuters) – A European Union ban on Russian refined petroleum products including diesel and fuel oil will take effect on Feb. 5 in an effort to curb Moscow’s revenues from energy exports. The measure follows an earlier EU embargo on Russian seaborne crude in which the bloc, the...
gcaptain.com

EU Agrees to $100 Price Cap on Russian Diesel as Import Ban Looms

European Union member states agreed to impose a cap of $100 per barrel on sales of Russian diesel to third countries as part of an effort to limit Moscow’s revenues, according to people familiar with matter. The price cap mechanism is tied to an EU ban on seaborne imports...
gcaptain.com

Italian Union Files Legal Complaint Against LNG Terminal

(Reuters) – The Italian trade union USB filed a legal complaint against a plan by gas grid operator Snam SRG.MI to set up a new liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal in the Tuscan port of Piombino, it said in a press release on Friday. USB alleged Snam had committed...

