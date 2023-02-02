World’s First Liquified Hydrogen Carrier Suffered Gas Control Equipment Malfunction on Maiden Voyage, Investigation Reveals

Read full article on original website
A Chinese iPhone factory worker says he saw a colleague have his pay reduced for spending too much time drinking water, report says
Nicknamed Hunter, he told Rest of World that working at the Foxconn factory in Zhengzhou, China felt like he was stripped of his "rights and dignity."
U.S. Coast Guard, NTSB Head to Argentina to Investigate String of Antarctic Expedition Cruise Accidents
U.S. Coast Guard and National Transportation Safety Board teams have been sent to Argentina to help investigate a string of incidents involving the death and injury of U.S. citizens on foreign-flagged passenger vessels in Antarctic waters. The incidents took place between November 15 and December 1 of last year. The...
Ship Lease Blind Spot Could Undermine Pollution Remediation Efforts
Failure of a benchmark ship lease to address the environmental and financial impact of charterers’ operational decisions could undercut the industry’s latest pollution remediation efforts. That is the consensus of two industry experts speaking last week during the Regulation and Decarbonization: Breakbulk Transport and Logistics webinar hosted by...
Explainer: EU’s Embargo and Price Cap on Russian Oil Products
(Reuters) – A European Union ban on Russian refined petroleum products including diesel and fuel oil will take effect on Feb. 5 in an effort to curb Moscow’s revenues from energy exports. The measure follows an earlier EU embargo on Russian seaborne crude in which the bloc, the...
EU Agrees to $100 Price Cap on Russian Diesel as Import Ban Looms
European Union member states agreed to impose a cap of $100 per barrel on sales of Russian diesel to third countries as part of an effort to limit Moscow’s revenues, according to people familiar with matter. The price cap mechanism is tied to an EU ban on seaborne imports...
Family of Fatally-Injured Offshore Worker Wins $27 Million Verdict
A Louisiana jury has awarded more than $27 million to the family of an offshore worker who was fatally injured in a 2018 workplace accident on an oil and gas production platform operated by Talos ERT, LLC in the Gulf of Mexico. At trial, lawyers for Walter Jackson’s family argued...
Italian Union Files Legal Complaint Against LNG Terminal
(Reuters) – The Italian trade union USB filed a legal complaint against a plan by gas grid operator Snam SRG.MI to set up a new liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal in the Tuscan port of Piombino, it said in a press release on Friday. USB alleged Snam had committed...
