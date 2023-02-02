Read full article on original website
Ship Lease Blind Spot Could Undermine Pollution Remediation Efforts
Failure of a benchmark ship lease to address the environmental and financial impact of charterers’ operational decisions could undercut the industry’s latest pollution remediation efforts. That is the consensus of two industry experts speaking last week during the Regulation and Decarbonization: Breakbulk Transport and Logistics webinar hosted by...
Philippine Navy Says China Tailed Its Warship
By Cecilia Yap (Bloomberg) Two Chinese coast guard ships and two militia vessels tailed a Philippine warship near Mischief Reef in the South China Sea, the Southeast Asian nation said. The navy’s BRP Andres Bonifacio was conducting a patrol and search mission on Feb. 1 when it was monitored and...
Pakistan Inflation At 48-Year-High As Supplies Jam In Ports
(Bloomberg) –Pakistan’s inflation quickened to the fastest in almost 48 years in January as thousands of containers of food items, raw materials and equipment are stuck in ports after the cash-strapped government curtailed imports. Consumer prices rose 27.55% from a year earlier, according to data released by the...
Russia’s ‘Shadow Fleet’ of Tankers Swells to 600 Ships, Trafigura Says
The “shadow fleet” of ships that transport Russian oil around the world has expanded to around 600 tankers, according to trading giant Trafigura. About 400 crude oil vessels, or 20% of the global fleet, have “switched” from mainstream trades to “ostensibly do Russian business,” co-head of oil trading Ben Luckock said in an interview on Bloomberg Television. For oil product tankers, the company sees the level at 200 tankers, or 7% of the world total.
Another Major Weapons Seizure in Gulf of Oman
The U.S. Central Command is reporting yet another significant seizure of weapons in the Gulf of Oman along a route known for weapons trafficking from Iran to Yemen. The latest seizure was carried out by French naval forces on January 15 and resulted in more than 3,000 assault rifles, 578,000 rounds of ammunition and 23 advanced anti-tank guided missiles being recovered.
