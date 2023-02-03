ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Look: Urban Meyer Reveals Best Player He's Ever Coached

In 35-plus years of coaching, Urban Meyer had coached hundreds of players at all levels of football. But only one can stand as the best he's ever coached. Appearing on the All Things Covered podcast, Meyer asserted that his former Florida wide receiver Percy Harvin was the greatest player he ever ...
GAINESVILLE, FL
Urban Meyer Names 1 Team He's Watching Closely In 2023

Urban Meyer obviously has strong ties to the Big Ten and SEC but its a team out west that's caught the eye of the three-time national champion. Appearing on the "All Things Covered" podcast with Bryant McFadden and Patrick Peterson, the FOX analyst said USC is building something special in LA. That ...
COLUMBUS, OH
College Basketball World Wants Head Coach Fired Sunday

Another game, another loss for Chris Holtmann and the Ohio State Buckeyes. Ohio State is losing to Michigan on Sunday, as the Buckeyes will fall to 11-12 on the season.  Where does Ohio State go from here? Many Buckeyes fans appear to be done with their head coach, who might or might not be on ...
COLUMBUS, OH
Tennessee football commits recruiting violation related to transfer portal

Tennessee football committed a recruiting violation following the 2021 season relating to the Volunteers' pursuit of a player in the transfer portal, according to the Knoxville News-Sentinel. Based on a university document reviewed by the Knoxville News-Sentinel, one of Tennessee's football assistants "committed an NCAA violation by talking and texting with the high school coach of a player at another SEC school who wanted to gauge the Vols' interest in him before he entered the transfer portal. The player did not come to Tennessee, which cut off contact with him as part of a self-imposed penalty for the violation."
KNOXVILLE, TN
Bruce Pearl 'very disappointed' with ending of Auburn's loss at Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tennessee — Auburn's defensive battle ended with jubilation from the home crowd, and outrage from Auburn's bench. With Tennessee leading 46-43, Auburn point guard Wendell Green Jr. was handed the ball from Johni Broome, beyond the arc, then rose up for a tying attempt from beyond the arc. It hit rim as the final buzzer sounded for a Tennessee win, but Bruce Pearl and his players immediately flew out of their seats, pleading with officials about a foul on the shot.
AUBURN, AL
Basketball world reacts to disgusting chant

The Utah State Aggies defeated the Colorado State Rams, 88-79, on Saturday night to advance to 19-5 on the season. However, the game was marred by a horrific chant of “Russia” from the hometown crowd aimed at a Ukrainian student-athlete on the Aggies. Following tonight’s basketball game, we became aware that a small group of Read more... The post Basketball world reacts to disgusting chant appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
FORT COLLINS, CO
ESPN Computer Releases Its New Top 25 Rankings

The 2022-23 men's college basketball season is really starting to heat up.  In less than two months, the 2023 NCAA Tournament will be taking place. ESPN's computer model, the Basketball Power Index, has updated its top 25 rankings on Sunday morning. Here's the latest top 25 from the ESPN ...
GEORGIA STATE
5-star QB commit could be a two-sport athlete for Florida

Florida’s quarterback of the future, 2024 five-star Willis signal caller DJ Lagway, might also be a future baseball star for the Gators. Schools recruited Lagway for both sports throughout high school. He picked up baseball offers from well-established programs such as LSU, Oklahoma and Texas A&M before committing to Florida for football, and the assumption is that he’ll end up playing for baseball head coach Kevin O'Sullivan’s squad at some point.
GAINESVILLE, FL
Georgia football ranked No. 80 in returning production for the 2023 season by ESPN

On Tuesday, ESPN statistics junkie Bill Connelly released his returning production rankings, one of the three main factors for his SP+ rankings, accounting for more than 50 percent of the formula. Georgia ranks No. 80, with 61 percent of its production returning - 52 percent on offense (109th in the country) and 70 percent on defense (42nd in the country). For reference, in 2022, Georgia ranked No. 96, with 59 percent of its production returning - 73 percent on offense (43rd in the country) and 44 percent on defense (122nd in the country). In 2021, Georgia was ranked No. 92, with 62 percent of its production returning, 84 percent on offense (20th in the country), and 39 percent on defense (126th in the country). In both seasons, Georgia was able to win the College Football Playoff National Championship. In 2020, Georgia was ranked No. 59, with 65 percent of its production returning, 50 percent on offense (98th in the country), and 80 percent on defense (21st in the country).
ATLANTA, GA
