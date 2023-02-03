Read full article on original website
LSU Gymnast Olivia Dunne Has A Massive Net Worth & She's Only A Junior In College
A gymnast attending Louisiana State University might be one of the most popular college students in the United States right now, which is probably why she's got such a huge net worth. If you don't already know her, her name is Olivia Dunne, a 20-year-old student-athlete competing on LSU's women's...
'It's embarrassing for our sport.': Duke University women's basketball coach says her team played first half with the wrong ball
After her team beat Pittsburgh, Duke coach Kara Lawson pointed out an alleged error in their loss against Florida State.
Look: Urban Meyer Reveals Best Player He's Ever Coached
In 35-plus years of coaching, Urban Meyer had coached hundreds of players at all levels of football. But only one can stand as the best he's ever coached. Appearing on the All Things Covered podcast, Meyer asserted that his former Florida wide receiver Percy Harvin was the greatest player he ever ...
Nick Saban Stopped Jalen Hurts From Transferring To 2 Schools
When Jalen Hurts decided to transfer out of Alabama, following the emergence of Tua Tagovailoa, he had two schools in mind. Hurts, now starring with the Philadelphia Eagles, wanted to transfer to Miami or Maryland. But Nick Saban stopped that. Alabama's head coach told Hurts to transfer to ...
College Basketball World Stunned By Tonight's Big Ten Upset
No. 1 Purdue went down in a Big Ten upset on Saturday night. The top-ranked Boilermakers fell to the No. 19 Indiana Hoosiers 79-74 at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. This upset loss came despite a massive 33-point, 18-rebound performance from National Player of the Year frontrunner Zach Edey. ...
2024 4-Star ATH Martavious Collins Decommits from Alabama
Collins has visited Auburn twice since committing to the Crimson Tide last July.
Urban Meyer Names 1 Team He's Watching Closely In 2023
Urban Meyer obviously has strong ties to the Big Ten and SEC but its a team out west that's caught the eye of the three-time national champion. Appearing on the "All Things Covered" podcast with Bryant McFadden and Patrick Peterson, the FOX analyst said USC is building something special in LA. That ...
Former Michigan Basketball National Champion Guard Dies At 53
Michigan men's basketball has confirmed the death of former Wolverines guard Demetrius Calip. Calip, who played for Michigan from 1987-91 and was a member of the program's 1989 national championship team, was 53. "Rest Easy Demetrius, rest easy," Michigan men's hoops said in a tweet. ...
Notre Dame Heisman Trophy Winner Rips Tommy Rees After Taking Alabama Job
Notre Dame alum Tim Brown is happy for former Fighting Irish offensive coordinator Tommy Rees and his new job at Alabama. Brown is happy Rees is leaving. The Fighting Irish went 9-4 this season, including three Top 20-ranked wins over Syracuse, Clemson and BYU. Their total offense ...
College Basketball World Wants Head Coach Fired Sunday
Another game, another loss for Chris Holtmann and the Ohio State Buckeyes. Ohio State is losing to Michigan on Sunday, as the Buckeyes will fall to 11-12 on the season. Where does Ohio State go from here? Many Buckeyes fans appear to be done with their head coach, who might or might not be on ...
Tennessee football commits recruiting violation related to transfer portal
Tennessee football committed a recruiting violation following the 2021 season relating to the Volunteers' pursuit of a player in the transfer portal, according to the Knoxville News-Sentinel. Based on a university document reviewed by the Knoxville News-Sentinel, one of Tennessee's football assistants "committed an NCAA violation by talking and texting with the high school coach of a player at another SEC school who wanted to gauge the Vols' interest in him before he entered the transfer portal. The player did not come to Tennessee, which cut off contact with him as part of a self-imposed penalty for the violation."
Bruce Pearl 'very disappointed' with ending of Auburn's loss at Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tennessee — Auburn's defensive battle ended with jubilation from the home crowd, and outrage from Auburn's bench. With Tennessee leading 46-43, Auburn point guard Wendell Green Jr. was handed the ball from Johni Broome, beyond the arc, then rose up for a tying attempt from beyond the arc. It hit rim as the final buzzer sounded for a Tennessee win, but Bruce Pearl and his players immediately flew out of their seats, pleading with officials about a foul on the shot.
5 Most Underrated 2023 Recruiting Classes
What schools aren't getting enough love for their recruiting efforts?
Basketball world reacts to disgusting chant
The Utah State Aggies defeated the Colorado State Rams, 88-79, on Saturday night to advance to 19-5 on the season. However, the game was marred by a horrific chant of “Russia” from the hometown crowd aimed at a Ukrainian student-athlete on the Aggies. Following tonight’s basketball game, we became aware that a small group of Read more... The post Basketball world reacts to disgusting chant appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
5-star EDGE Colin Simmons gives the latest on top schools, visit plans
Duncanville (Texas) five-star EDGE Colin Simmons spoke with On3 about his top schools and plans for upcoming visits. He is the No. 6 overall prospect in the 2024 On3 Consensus.
ESPN Computer Releases Its New Top 25 Rankings
The 2022-23 men's college basketball season is really starting to heat up. In less than two months, the 2023 NCAA Tournament will be taking place. ESPN's computer model, the Basketball Power Index, has updated its top 25 rankings on Sunday morning. Here's the latest top 25 from the ESPN ...
Long-standing Michigan LB commit Zach Ludwig goes public with pledge to Wolverines
Michigan landed a commitment from South Park (Pa.) High linebacker Zach Ludwig back on Nov. 29. However, in an era where most prospects announce their offers, visits and ultimately their commitment on several social media platforms, the 6-foot-3, 202-pound Ludwig doesn’t really utilize those avenues. "The only thing I...
Basketball World Reacts To Hubert Davis' Postgame Complaint
North Carolina suffered a 63-57 loss to Duke on Saturday night. After falling short against their arch-nemesis, Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis expressed grievances over the officiating. Per Stadium's Jeff Goodman, Davis griped about UNC receiving scarce free-throw opportunities at Cameron Indoor ...
5-star QB commit could be a two-sport athlete for Florida
Florida’s quarterback of the future, 2024 five-star Willis signal caller DJ Lagway, might also be a future baseball star for the Gators. Schools recruited Lagway for both sports throughout high school. He picked up baseball offers from well-established programs such as LSU, Oklahoma and Texas A&M before committing to Florida for football, and the assumption is that he’ll end up playing for baseball head coach Kevin O'Sullivan’s squad at some point.
Georgia football ranked No. 80 in returning production for the 2023 season by ESPN
On Tuesday, ESPN statistics junkie Bill Connelly released his returning production rankings, one of the three main factors for his SP+ rankings, accounting for more than 50 percent of the formula. Georgia ranks No. 80, with 61 percent of its production returning - 52 percent on offense (109th in the country) and 70 percent on defense (42nd in the country). For reference, in 2022, Georgia ranked No. 96, with 59 percent of its production returning - 73 percent on offense (43rd in the country) and 44 percent on defense (122nd in the country). In 2021, Georgia was ranked No. 92, with 62 percent of its production returning, 84 percent on offense (20th in the country), and 39 percent on defense (126th in the country). In both seasons, Georgia was able to win the College Football Playoff National Championship. In 2020, Georgia was ranked No. 59, with 65 percent of its production returning, 50 percent on offense (98th in the country), and 80 percent on defense (21st in the country).
