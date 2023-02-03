On Tuesday, ESPN statistics junkie Bill Connelly released his returning production rankings, one of the three main factors for his SP+ rankings, accounting for more than 50 percent of the formula. Georgia ranks No. 80, with 61 percent of its production returning - 52 percent on offense (109th in the country) and 70 percent on defense (42nd in the country). For reference, in 2022, Georgia ranked No. 96, with 59 percent of its production returning - 73 percent on offense (43rd in the country) and 44 percent on defense (122nd in the country). In 2021, Georgia was ranked No. 92, with 62 percent of its production returning, 84 percent on offense (20th in the country), and 39 percent on defense (126th in the country). In both seasons, Georgia was able to win the College Football Playoff National Championship. In 2020, Georgia was ranked No. 59, with 65 percent of its production returning, 50 percent on offense (98th in the country), and 80 percent on defense (21st in the country).

ATLANTA, GA ・ 3 HOURS AGO