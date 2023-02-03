Read full article on original website
Urban Meyer Names 1 Team He's Watching Closely In 2023
Urban Meyer obviously has strong ties to the Big Ten and SEC but its a team out west that's caught the eye of the three-time national champion. Appearing on the "All Things Covered" podcast with Bryant McFadden and Patrick Peterson, the FOX analyst said USC is building something special in LA. That ...
'It's embarrassing for our sport.': Duke University women's basketball coach says her team played first half with the wrong ball
After her team beat Pittsburgh, Duke coach Kara Lawson pointed out an alleged error in their loss against Florida State.
247Sports
Tennessee football commits recruiting violation related to transfer portal
Tennessee football committed a recruiting violation following the 2021 season relating to the Volunteers' pursuit of a player in the transfer portal, according to the Knoxville News-Sentinel. Based on a university document reviewed by the Knoxville News-Sentinel, one of Tennessee's football assistants "committed an NCAA violation by talking and texting with the high school coach of a player at another SEC school who wanted to gauge the Vols' interest in him before he entered the transfer portal. The player did not come to Tennessee, which cut off contact with him as part of a self-imposed penalty for the violation."
247Sports
Four-star ATH Ju'Juan Johnson announces commitment to Colorado
Head coach Deion Sanders and the Colorado staff landed a commitment from one of the program’s most coveted 2024 targets on Saturday when Lafayette (La.) Christian Academy four-star athlete Ju'Juan Johnson announced his commitment to the Buffaloes. Florida and LSU were the other finalists for the 5-foot-11, 180-pound Johnson...
247Sports
Ryan Day on possibility of C.J. Stroud returning to Ohio State for fourth season: 'I mean, I was hoping'
C.J. Stroud took nearly all the time available to him to make what was arguably the biggest decision of his life. The Ohio State quarterback announced on Jan. 16, the deadline for players that were eligible to make a decision on declaring for the NFL Draft, that he would not return to college and thanked all those who helped turn him into a high first-round pick.
prosportsextra.com
Cleveland Browns First Round Pick Found Dead; Pro Bowler With Los Angeles Rams
I’ll never enjoy covering these stories but whenever someone sadly passes away we need to make sure it’s covered. If you’re a fan of USC or the Los Angeles Rams this persons death might hurt you more than on average. Former Cleveland Browns first round pick, Charles,...
LSU Gymnast Olivia Dunne Has A Massive Net Worth & She's Only A Junior In College
A gymnast attending Louisiana State University might be one of the most popular college students in the United States right now, which is probably why she's got such a huge net worth. If you don't already know her, her name is Olivia Dunne, a 20-year-old student-athlete competing on LSU's women's...
Basketball world reacts to disgusting chant
The Utah State Aggies defeated the Colorado State Rams, 88-79, on Saturday night to advance to 19-5 on the season. However, the game was marred by a horrific chant of “Russia” from the hometown crowd aimed at a Ukrainian student-athlete on the Aggies. Following tonight’s basketball game, we became aware that a small group of Read more... The post Basketball world reacts to disgusting chant appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
247Sports
Long-standing Michigan LB commit Zach Ludwig goes public with pledge to Wolverines
Michigan landed a commitment from South Park (Pa.) High linebacker Zach Ludwig back on Nov. 29. However, in an era where most prospects announce their offers, visits and ultimately their commitment on several social media platforms, the 6-foot-3, 202-pound Ludwig doesn’t really utilize those avenues. "The only thing I...
Groin shot earns college player suspension
Washington Huskies guard Cole Bajema has been suspended one game after an embarrassing incident in Thursday night’s game against the UCLA Bruins. The Pac-12 suspended the Huskies‘ Bajema for “contact … to the groin area of an opponent which is not clearly accidental.” Bajema struck Bruins forward Adem Bona in the private parts late in Read more... The post Groin shot earns college player suspension appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Basketball World Reacts To Indiana's Court Storming Decision
The home fans in Bloomington rushed the court at Assembly Hall after Indiana's upset win over No. 1 Purdue on Saturday night. While taking down the top-ranked team in the nation is certainly a big deal, some are questioning whether or not the Hoosier fans should have rushed the court — considering ...
247Sports
Purdue basketball coach Matt Painter credits Indiana's Trayce Jackson-Davis, bemoans officiating after loss
Purdue basketball and coach Matt Painter saw their nine-game winning streak come to an end Saturday in a 79-74 loss at in-state rival Indiana, as the No. 21 Hoosiers used a great day on offense to build an early lead before holding on late. Zach Edey continued his quest for National Player of the Year honors with 33 points and 18 rebounds, but Trayce Jackson-Davis countered with 25 points and five blocks for IU.
247Sports
College basketball rankings: Texas surges in AP Top 25; Tennessee, Gonzaga slide
Welcome to chaos. Voters in the AP Top 25 College Basketball Poll have to sort out a jumbled mess after 15 (!) ranked teams went down. But it's February and Selection Sunday is right around the corner, so chaos is not only welcomed but encouraged. Both No. 1 Purdue and No. 2 Tennessee fell on the road in conference play to Indiana and Florida, respectively.
247Sports
Texas pulls off a post-Signing Day flip of four-star safety Warren Roberson
Horns247 recruiting analyst Mike Roach gives his thoughts on the Longhorns pulling off a post-National Signing Day flip of former TCU commit and four-star safety Warren Roberson.
247Sports
College football's 10 boldest predictions ahead of 2023 season
It's hard to believe, but the start of spring practice is already almost here across college football coming out of the signing period ahead of the 2023 season. And 10 bold predictions have surfaced from yours truly after combing through the Power Five conferences, each dripping with preseason narratives beginning to form.
247Sports
Tennessee basketball drops in updated AP Poll
Tennessee basketball (19-4, 8-2 SEC) dropped four spots to No. 6 in Monday's updated AP Poll after splitting its two games last week. UT and Alabama (No. 3) are the only two SEC teams ranked in this week's poll. The Vols, who climbed to No. 2 in last week's poll,...
247Sports
Four-star WR Keylen Adams trims his list to a Top 4
Virginia Beach (VA) Green Run four-star wide receiver Keylen Adams has amassed over 20 verbal scholarship offers following his junior season. On Sunday, the 6-foot 1-inch prospect trimmed his list of suitors to a Top 4. He announced the cut on Instagram. Virginia Tech, West Virginia, Pittsburgh, and Penn State...
247Sports
Brian Ferentz's ridiculous contract tweak casts Iowa football as a small, family-run business
You may have heard it a time or three in recent months. It’s a phrase of the moment, shorthand for nepotism baby — someone who’s benefited greatly in life by being related to someone rich, powerful, famous or whatever term applies. That’s not a phrase I expected...
Can Oregon compete for a national championship in year two under Dan Lanning?
The first season under Dan Lanning for the Oregon Ducks was incredibly encouraging but showed that there is still a lot of room to improve going forward. While the Ducks finished with a 10-3 record and a Holiday Bowl win over the North Carolina Tar Heels, there were a couple of major bumps along the way, notably in losses to the Oregon State Beavers and Washington Huskies. The Ducks rose to as high as No. 6 in the national rankings at one point but were derailed by an injury to QB Bo Nix late in the season. Despite the final outcome...
247Sports
Texas A&M football tops the SEC in returning production, per ESPN
Bill Connelly with ESPN is a stats guru who compiles college football numbers for the network and every off season he puts together a list of the returnees and the production for each team in college football as part of his SP+ ratings. Last year, Texas A&M at this time was generally ranked in most way too early top tens but observers were warned that the Aggies were missing some key components from the 2021 season in terms of rushing yards (Isaiah Spiller), pass catching (tight end Jalen Wydermyer), and sacks (three departed players took 24 of them with them).
