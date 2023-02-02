Read full article on original website
Related
NASDAQ
Sofi Stock Soars After Huge News From Management
Investors liked what they heard from Sofi (NASDAQ: SOFI) management, and the stock soared as a result. This video will highlight the critical insights Sofi provided investors in their latest quarterly conference call. *Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Feb. 2, 2023. The video was published on Feb....
NASDAQ
The S&P 500 Chart Just Flashed a Major Warning to Investors
I worked in dealing rooms around the world for a couple of decades and have made a living from markets, one way or another, for another two decades, so when people come into my workspace, they are often surprised. They expect to see me surrounded by screens showing charts, each one buried in a mass of squiggles, lines, and drawings. What they find instead is one screen that is more likely to be focused on a news feed than a chart, and an armchair where I am often found, seemingly staring into space. That is because I generally rely more on fundamental analysis than I do technical for idea generation. Once I have an idea, I use charts for timing a trade or investment, but they are rarely the spark.
NASDAQ
Has a New Bull Market Begun? (AAPL, AMZN, TSLA, META)
With a gain of 3.3% over the past five trading sessions, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index booked its fifth straight week of gains. This marked the index’s longest weekly winning streak since November 2021, driven by Q4 earnings results from major tech heavyweights like Apple (AAPL), Amazon (AMZN) and Meta Platform (META). For the week, the Dow Jones Industrial Average added 1.8%, while the S&P 500 Index gained 2.5%.
NASDAQ
Zacks Investment Ideas feature highlights: Silvergate Capital, Riot Blockchain and Coinbase
Chicago, IL – February 6, 2023 – Today, Zacks Investment Ideas feature highlights Silvergate Capital SI, Riot Blockchain RIOT and Coinbase COIN. What is insider selling, and what are some causes of it?. Insider selling refers to the selling of shares of a company by upper management including...
NASDAQ
Is iShares Semiconductor ETF (SOXX) a Strong ETF Right Now?
A smart beta exchange traded fund, the iShares Semiconductor ETF (SOXX) debuted on 07/10/2001, and offers broad exposure to the Technology ETFs category of the market. Products that are based on market cap weighted indexes, which are strategies designed to reflect a specific market segment or the market as a whole, have traditionally dominated the ETF industry.
NASDAQ
Time to Buy These 3 Internet -Commerce Stocks?
Among the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) list several internet commerce stocks are standing out with earnings estimate revisions on the rise. With the Internet-Commerce Industry currently in the top 11% of over 250 Zacks Industries here is a look at some of the top-rated stocks in the space to consider buying amid the strong start to 2023.
NASDAQ
Should SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) Be on Your Investing Radar?
The SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) was launched on 01/29/1993, and is a passively managed exchange traded fund designed to offer broad exposure to the Large Cap Blend segment of the US equity market. The fund is sponsored by State Street Global Advisors. It has amassed assets over $384.86 billion,...
NASDAQ
Equal-Weight Cloud Computing ETF WCLD Hits Buy Signal
Are markets swinging back towards tech? The latest Fed meeting and 25 basis point hike, combined with the S&P 500 up 9% over the last month, suggest that the central bank may be getting closer to pulling off a “soft landing.” Should tech continue to bounce back, recently hitting its best level since August, an equal-weight cloud computing ETF like the WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund (WCLD) is a notable strategy to watch, having recently hit a technical buy signal.
NASDAQ
Is SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) a Strong ETF Right Now?
The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) made its debut on 09/28/2011, and is a smart beta exchange traded fund that provides broad exposure to the Industrials ETFs category of the market. What Are Smart Beta ETFs?. Products that are based on market cap weighted indexes, which are strategies...
NASDAQ
Best Cathie Wood Stock To Buy: Tesla Stock vs. Roku Stock
Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) and Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) are riding powerful secular tailwinds that have them gaining new customers. This video will answer which is the better Cathie Wood stock to buy -- Tesla or Roku?. *Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Feb. 2, 2023. The video was published...
NASDAQ
Exchange ETF U: Watch Out For "Gremlins"
Think more than 3,000 ETFs is a lot? Think even bigger because the industry is booming, with another 431 funds coming online last year. That asks a lot of advisors trying to find the signal in the ETF noise, the focus of the ETF U: Sorting Through a Growing ETF Universe panel Sunday at Exchange: An ETF Experience, where panelists including Bloomberg Senior ETF Analyst Eric Balchunas, Factset ETF Research Director Elisabeth Kashner, and CFRA Head of ETF Data and Analytics Aniket Ullal all shared their thoughts.
NASDAQ
Best Inverse/Leveraged ETFs of Last Week
Wall Street delivered a mixed performance last week with the S&P 500 (up 1.6%), the Nasdaq Composite (up 3.31%) and the Russell 2000 (up 3.88%) returning positively and the Dow Jones (down 0.15%) losing a little. As expected, the Federal Reserve on Wednesday hiked its benchmark interest rate by 25...
NASDAQ
Analysts Expect IWF To Hit $265
Looking at the underlying holdings of the ETFs in our coverage universe at ETF Channel, we have compared the trading price of each holding against the average analyst 12-month forward target price, and computed the weighted average implied analyst target price for the ETF itself. For the iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (Symbol: IWF), we found that the implied analyst target price for the ETF based upon its underlying holdings is $265.15 per unit.
NASDAQ
Why Costco Stock Rose 12% in January
Shares of retail giant Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ: COST) jumped 12% in January, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. The company posted another month of steady performance despite inflationary pressure. So what. Costco still sits behind behemoths Walmart and Amazon as the largest U.S. retailers, but its differentiated model...
NASDAQ
Qualcomm Stock Is Ready for Takeoff Despite a Weak Phone Market
In today's video, Jose Najarro, Nick Rossolillo, and Billy Duberstein discuss Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM), its latest earnings, and why investors might want to remain bullish on the company. Nick shares his thoughts on the growth opportunities for this chip giant. Check out the short video to learn more, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below.
NASDAQ
Why Chipotle Stock Soared Almost 19% in January
Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG) stock rose 18.7% in January, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. The company didnt reportany news, but it benefited from renewed investor confidence in companies that are posting strong performance. So what. Chipotle has a working formula that breeds strong consumer...
NASDAQ
CNA Financial (CNA) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
CNA Financial (CNA) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.01 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.83 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.97 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 21.69%. A quarter...
NASDAQ
The 9 Best Utility Stocks to Buy Now
Diversified utility stock AES (AES, $26.52) is based in Virginia, but may be familiar to folks in the Midwest through its AES Ohio and AES Indiana operations. This utility stock is even more geographically diverse than that, though, with worldwide operations that span South and Central America, the Caribbean, Europe and Asia. All told, it operates a power generation portfolio of almost 32,000 megawatts – enough energy to power as many as 28 million homes.
NASDAQ
Financial Sector Update for 02/06/2023: CNA, L, ALLY, XLF, FAS, FAZ
CNA Financial (CNA) was more than 3% higher after it reported Q4 core earnings of $1.01 per share, up from $0.97 a year earlier. Three analysts polled by Capital IQ expected normalized EPS of $0.94, if comparable. Loews (L) was advancing by more than 2% after it reported Q4 earnings...
NASDAQ
Should Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP) Be on Your Investing Radar?
Designed to provide broad exposure to the Large Cap Blend segment of the US equity market, the Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP) is a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 04/24/2003. The fund is sponsored by Invesco. It has amassed assets over $36.70 billion, making it one...
Comments / 0