The other day, I was browsing the world of wrestling news, and I came across a story about Ric Flair wanting his daughter to break his record for most World Title reigns. At face value, it makes complete sense. For one, that’s the man’s daughter, so of course he’s going to support her. If you ask Ric… and I really wish people would stop doing that… she is not only the greatest pro wrestler to have ever lived, but she’s also the greatest human being to have ever lived, as well as the greatest daughter, saxophonist, sister, aunt, violinist, plumber, insurance agent, and computer programmer.

2 DAYS AGO