AEW Dynamite Preview for Tonight: Championship Fight Night
The Championship Fight Night edition of AEW Dynamite will air live tonight from the El Paso County Coliseum in El Paso, Texas. Tonight’s Dynamite will feature two big title matches – AEW World Trios Champions The Elite will defend against Top Flight and AR Fox, while AEW World Tag Team Champions The Acclaimed will defend against The Gunns.
Update On Ticket Sales For Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite
AEW will hold a Dynamite event from the El Paso County Coliseum in El Paso, TX this Wednesday night. WrestleTix noted the show has sold 3,647 tickets and there are 877 left. The show is set up for 3,350. Here is the updated card for the show:. AEW World Champion...
Arn Anderson Previews Bryan Danielson vs. MJF Iron Man Match at AEW Revolution
Tonight’s Championship Fight Night edition of AEW Dynamite will see Bryan Danielson take on Rush. If Danielson can pick up the fifth straight win tonight, he will earn the Iron Man Match against AEW World Champion MJF at AEW Revolution on March 5 in San Francisco. AEW’s Arn Anderson...
Jamie Hayter Says She Wants A Rematch With Hikaru Shida On A Bigger Stage In AEW
Jamie Hayter has high praise for Hikaru Shida, and hopes to face her again soon. The AEW Women’s Champion spoke about the former champion during her recent interview with Dark Puroresu Flowsion, where she reflected on their showdown a few weeks ago in the main event of Dynamite, a matchup that many called one of the best women’s matches in AEW history. Hayter not only wants a rematch, but hopes to be able to face Shida on a bigger stage.
Producers Revealed For This Week’s WWE Raw
The producers have been revealed for some of the matches that aired on this week’s episode of WWE Raw in Orlando, FL, according to Fightful Select. – Elimination Chamber qualifier: Angelo Dawkins vs. Damian Priest: Jamie Noble. – Baron Corbin vs. Dexter Lumis: Adam Pearce. – Brock Lesnar Promo:...
Road Dogg Predicts This WWE Star Will Become Universal Champion One Day
On the latest episode of “Oh…You Didn’t Know,” Road Dogg discussed a wide range of topics. During it, the former WWE wrestler praised Dominik Mysterio for becoming one of the most hated heels in the company. “I’ll tell you who’s really impressed me the most lately...
Cody Rhodes Says Having Dustin Rhodes At WWE WrestleMania 39 Would Be Special
Cody Rhodes is slated to challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title at WrestleMania 39. For now, the exact night the match will happen has yet to be confirmed, but it’s likely the second night. Rhodes sat down with Alex McCarthy of Inside The Ropes and was...
Kamille Is Interested In Defending The NWA Women’s Championship In ROH
NWA Women’s Champion Kamille has remained one of the most dominant female stars in the industry, and she is looking to build her reputation by defending her title in Ring of Honor. The champ discussed this topic during a recent appearance on Women’s Wrestling Talk, where she questioned whether...
WWE Monday Night RAW Results 2/6/2023
– Tonight’s WWE RAW opens up on the USA Network with the standard intro video. We’re now live from the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida as the pyro goes off. Kevin Patrick welcomes us, and he’s joined at ringside by Corey Graves. They hype tonight’s main event as we see the Steel Cage hanging high above the ring.
Tony Khan: “We’re On A Good Pace To Make A Very Lucrative Deal For The AEW Media Rights”
Tony Khan feels very confident that the media rights for AEW will be in demand once the promotion’s deal expires. The company president spoke on this topic during a recent interview with Uproxx Sports, where he explained how the AEW library, along with the ROH library, will make AEW a hot commodity for whoever decides to bid on their rights deal. Highlights from the interview are below.
WWE Main Event Spoilers for 2/9/2023 (WWE NXT Superstars In Action)
The following WWE Main Event spoilers were taped tonight in Orlando, FL to air on Thursday’s episode:. * Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson defeated The Creed Brothers with Ivy Nile. WWE Main Event airs every Thursday on Hulu, and then on a two-week delay via Peacock and the WWE...
Backstage Reactions to AEW Live Events, AEW to Film Shows?, News on Contracted AEW Dates
As noted at this link, AEW announced last week that their first tour of live events will begin on Saturday, March 18 at the Hobart Arena in Troy, Ohio. AEW noted that the House Rules tour “non-televised, live events will showcase an electrifying mix of matchups featuring the stars of AEW. Each event offers an even more immersive experience for fans, including customized merchandise, unique ways to engage with featured talent and in-show interactions different from what is featured on televised AEW programming.”
AEW/ROH Wrestlers Pulled from Indie Event
AEW/ROH wrestlers have been pulled from an upcoming Beyond Wrestling event. We noted before how ROH is scheduled to tape TV during the weekend of February 24 in Orlando. ROH Pure Champion Wheeler Yuta, Tracy Williams, and Trish Adora were booked for Beyond Wrestling’s Perfection Or Vanity event in Worcester, MA, but they have been pulled, likely due to the ROH TV tapings.
WWE Superstars Earn Final Spots for Elimination Chamber Matches, Updated Card
WWE has finalized the line-ups for the Men’s and Women’s Elimination Chamber Matches. Tonight’s RAW saw Carmella make her in-ring return to earn the final spot in the Women’s Elimination Chamber Match, which will see the winner go on to WrestleMania 39 to challenge RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair.
WWE’s Top SmackDown Female Heels and Babyfaces Revealed from Internal List
A leaked internal list has revealed the WWE SmackDown Superstars seen as the top babyfaces and heels, courtesy of PWInsider. As of this writing, there is no information available on tag teams, but we will keep you updated. Below are the top five female babyfaces and heels for SmackDown, based...
Can’t Knock The Hustle: Some Of Pro Wrestling’s Unbreakable (?) Records
The other day, I was browsing the world of wrestling news, and I came across a story about Ric Flair wanting his daughter to break his record for most World Title reigns. At face value, it makes complete sense. For one, that’s the man’s daughter, so of course he’s going to support her. If you ask Ric… and I really wish people would stop doing that… she is not only the greatest pro wrestler to have ever lived, but she’s also the greatest human being to have ever lived, as well as the greatest daughter, saxophonist, sister, aunt, violinist, plumber, insurance agent, and computer programmer.
Backstage Update on Deonna Purrazzo’s Impact Contract Status, Interest from Other Companies
Deonna Purrazzo will remain under contract to Impact Wrestling through 2023. A new report from Fightful Select notes that Impact has exercised the one-year option on Purrazzo’s contract. While she has not signed a new contract or extension with the company, the one-year option will keep her locked in through the year.
AEW Dark Results 2/7/23
Commentary Team: (Excalibur & TAZ) First Match: Blake Christian vs. Serpentico w/The SAP. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wrist Lock Exchange. Chop Exchange. Serpentico reverses out of the irish whip from Christian. Christian with a deep arm-drag. Serpentico with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Serpentico follows that with a falling sledge. Christian reverses out of the irish whip from Serpentico. Serpentico with a Headsicssors Takeover. Serpentico with a Flatliner for a two count. Serpentico stands on the left hand of Christian. Serpentico with a forearm smash. Christian unloads a series of knife edge chops. Serpentico with a Roll Through SuperKick. Serpentico drops Christian with a Low DDT. Serpentico with a Falling HeadButt for a two count.
WWE NXT Level Up Spoilers for 2/10/2023
The February 10 edition of WWE NXT Level Up was taped tonight at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, before NXT hit the air. Below are full spoilers:. NXT Level Up airs every Friday night at 10pm ET via Peacock and the WWE Network. Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com.
Jeff Jarrett Recalls TNA Not Being Able To Afford Wrestler Who Become A Top WWE Star
Jeff Jarrett gave his thoughts on various topics on his latest My World with Jeff Jarrett. During it, the WWE Hall Of Famer discussed working with current WWE star Drew McIntyre, who went by the ring name Drew Galloway in TNA Wrestling. This was when Jarrett returned along with his upstart promotion GCW.
