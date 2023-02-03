Read full article on original website
2023 NFL mock draft: Post-Senior Bowl two-round predictions
With the Senior Bowl in the rearview mirror, what could the first two rounds of the 2023 NFL Draft look like if it happened today?. As I’m writing this, I’ll be heading back from the 2023 Reese’s Senior Bowl. It was a great chance to not only...
Matt Miller 2-round mock draft: Giants get speedy wide receiver and a center
NFL 2023 mock drafts are now going to begin reflecting what draft analysts learned at the Senior Bowl and the East-West Shrine Game. On Monday, ESPN’s Matt Miller released what might be the first big post all-star game mock draft draft. [Subscriber only] Let’s go through his choices for the New York Giants in this two-round exercise.
2023 NFL mock draft: ESPN gives Dallas Cowboys help at offensive line and in secondary
Dallas Cowboys, Clark Phillips III, ESPN, Matt Miller, National Football League (NFL), Connor McGovern, Bijan Robinson, Tyron Smith, Walt Torrence. Dallas Cowboys fans are focused squarely on offseason activity which includes the likes of free agency and the 2023 NFL Draft. The latter was a heavy focus of the league this past weekend with the Senior Bowl happening and as soon as the Super Bowl is over attention will shift to the NFL Combine.
Falcons fans strongly approve of new defensive coordinator Ryan Neilsen
The Falcons hired former Saints defensive line coach and co-defensive coordinator to fill the defensive coordinator role that opened up when Dean Pees retired. Falcons fans overwhelmingly approve of the hire. Based on the results of our recent SB Nation Reacts survey, 89 percent of Falcons fans think Neilsen was...
FTR’s first 2023 mock draft: The Seahawks address the trenches
(not a typo - - and, yes, the title says this is my first mock draft . .
Say goodbye to Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard as the Cowboys should follow this blueprint instead
Running backs don’t matter. It’s a mantra that has been screamed from the rooftops by many fans who would rather spend eternity eating shards of broken glass than spend one more minute investing resources at the running back position. For those people, the Ezekiel Elliott situation has had them seething ever since the Dallas Cowboys used their fourth overall pick to draft him in 2016, only to turn around and sign him to a six-year, $90 million deal in 2019.
Jason Kelce doesn’t think the outcome of the Super Bowl will affect his decision whether or not to retire
The Eagles center also said that Nick Sirianni deserves all the credit in the world for facilitating a culture that’s had this kind of success. Eagles center Jason Kelce spoke to reporters at the end of last week before heading to Arizona and talked about making it to his second Super Bowl, why he thinks Nick Sirianni deserves a ton of credit for the team’s success, and whether the outcome of the game will affect his retirement decision. He also explained why he and Travis Kelce decided to start a podcast, and how it’s brought the brothers closer.
Sean Payton appears to put Russell Wilson on notice with stern message
The Denver Broncos managed to land Sean Payton as their new head coach after the Nathaniel Hackett experiment blew up in their faces, and it’s clear Payton is going to have a lot of work to do if he wants to turn things around in Denver. The first problem he will have to deal with, which also happens to be the biggest, involves the team’s starting quarterback, Russell Wilson.
2022 Detroit Lions Awards: Offensive Player of the Year
The Detroit Lions offense was electric in 2022. They scored 453 points, the second most in franchise history, and they finished the season ranked fifth in offensive DVOA. Of course, when an offense is firing on all cylinders like that, there are several reasons for it. The offensive coordinator deserves a share of the praise. The quarterback will always get a huge chunk of recognition. As will will the offensive line and certain playmakers.
Poll: Which Veteran Quarterback Should the Houston Texans Sign?
The Rumor Mill be Rumoring and many folks have the Houston Texans bringing a veteran quarterback onto the team for the 2023 campaign. If that does happen, it not only gives Nick Caserio and DeMeco Ryans the flexibility to take Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young with the #2 overall pick, should Young get snapped up prior to the Texans’ pick, they could go with fellow ‘Bama star, EDGE Will Anderson Jr. instead.
Raiders poll: Where will Derek Carr play in 2023?
The Las Vegas Raiders will likely soon trade (or release) quarterback Derek Carr after he spent the past nine seasons with the franchise. We want to know where you think Carr will be playing in 2023. There are several options, but let’s work with the most likely candidates. They are:
Arizona to hire former Washington State cornerbacks coach John Richardson, per report
Jedd Fisch said Arizona signed a “5-star coach” last week when it announced former assistant Duane Akina was joining the staff as a defensive analyst. But there was still the business of filling the vacant cornerbacks position to tend to. Zach Barnett of FootballScoop.com is reporting the Wildcats...
Dolphins free agency 2023: Walk, tag, or re-sign - Clayton Fejedelem
The Miami Dolphins made the postseason for the first time since 2016 with a wild-card appearance in this past year’s playoffs. Their appearance in the championship tournament was brief, however, losing their first game to their AFC East division rivals, the Buffalo Bills. While the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles, the AFC and NFC Champions respectively, are the last two teams standing, preparing for the Super Bowl this weekend, the Dolphins and the rest of the NFL are getting their offseason plans ready.
Upgrading the Steelers inside linebacker position, Part 1: Free Agency
The man's poster still hangs on my childhood bedroom wall. One of many, actually. A living testimony to honor the man most responsible for my loyalty and love for the middle linebacker position. The images captured on my wall are of Steelers legend Jack Lambert, still the most intense and intimidating inside linebacker I have ever seen.
Cowboys free agent profile 2023: Wide receiver T.Y. Hilton
Today we continue our 2023 Dallas Cowboys free agency profile series. Our next profile features our third offensive player, wide receiver T.Y. Hilton. 2022 Regular Season Stats: 3G, 7 receptions, 121 yards, 17.3 Y/R, 5 First Downs, 70% Catch%. Year Review: Despite playing in just five games for the Cowboys...
2023 NFL Mock Draft: The Steelers look to add an athletic defensive lineman with their top pick
The Pittsburgh Steelers are heading into the 2023 offseason. With free agency as the next big event to shape next season’s roster, it will be followed by the NFL draft in April. The Steelers will have a number of decisions with players who were on the 2022 roster and will have the opportunity to add some free agent acquisitions before making their first draft selection. The NFL combine and player pro days will also shape the team’s big boards before the draft.
NFL executives name standout draft prospects from Senior Bowl practices
During the all-star game circuit leading up to the NFL draft, the practices during the week — including the one-on-one drills — are much more important than the actual game. It’s not uncommon for teams to send out their coaches and scouts to the Senior Bowl and Shrine Bowl for practices and have them return back to the facility by the time teams take the field for their final walkthrough.
WNBA Free Agency 2023: The Mystics could have some room for midyear adjustments after recent signings
The first week of WNBA free agency signings have occurred, with the Washington Mystics signing Brittney Sykes and Kristi Toliver. They also let Alysha Clark sign with the Las Vegas Aces and renounced Rui Machida’s rights. With the dust mostly settled, it appears that the Mystics have a pretty...
ESPN NFL Mock Draft: Browns snatch up vital defensive tackle in 2nd round
Matt Miller, Andrew Berry, Cleveland Browns, National Football League (NFL), NFL 2K. As we noted, the coverage of the NFL’s offseason is mainly backward but there is little that can be done to change that. For those of us who love the NFL draft, we wouldn’t want to either. In coverage, the NFL draft gets a majority early and often but, in reality, free agency actually kicks off the offseason.
Cowboys mock draft (Vol. 1): Prioritizing the cornerback position in the first round
Draft season is officially upon us. With the Senior Bowl week wrapped up this weekend and the NFL Scouting Combine coming at the end of the month, teams are in full swing when it comes to college talent evaluation. There are a lot of interesting prospects in some important positions to take a look at this year and for the Dallas Cowboys. We know this team loves to use the draft as a way to make improvements to their roster.
