Athlon Sports

Report: Jets Make Decision On Zach Wilson's Future

After struggling for much of his first two NFL seasons, don't expect to see former No. 2 overall draft pick Zach Wilson starting behind center for the New York Jets in 2023. But don't expect to see him on another roster, either. Jeff Howe of the Athletic brought some clarity to the Jets' murky ...
NEW YORK STATE
Athlon Sports

Byron Leftwich Interviews For Noteworthy NFL Job

Byron Leftwich was fired last month after four seasons as the offensive coordinator for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Leftwich might not have to wait long to get another shot at leading an NFL offense. Jeff Zrebiec of the Athletic reported Friday that Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh has ...
BALTIMORE, MD
Larry Brown Sports

Cam Jordan takes shot at Buccaneers after Tom Brady retirement

New Orleans Saints defensive lineman Cam Jordan is not shy about making comments about opponents, and Tampa Bay Buccaneer fans probably will not enjoy his latest remarks. Jordan admitted at the Pro Bowl Saturday that he is pleased to see Tom Brady retiring, and followed up that comment with a rather savage remark on the... The post Cam Jordan takes shot at Buccaneers after Tom Brady retirement appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
TAMPA, FL
Larry Brown Sports

Jets rookie recruits 2 top QBs on Twitter

New York Jets rookie cornerback Sauce Gardner has quickly become a core player and a team leader. If there was any doubt about that, one only needed to see his recent Twitter activity to see the leadership mantle he has taken on. Gardner sent a pair of tweets jokingly recruiting Aaron Rodgers and Derek Carr... The post Jets rookie recruits 2 top QBs on Twitter appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NEW YORK STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ex-Colts CB Vontae Davis arrested for DUI

Former Indianapolis Colts cornerback Vontae Davis was arrested Saturday morning and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs in Florida, according to multiple reports. According to Andy Slater of Fox Sports 640, Davis allegedly “crashed into a disabled car on the side of the highway, which then...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Patrick Surtain says if another team called he would've stayed with Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins have lost a number of coaches this offseason, but defensive assistant Patrick Surtain’s departure was the only one that they didn’t have a part in. Surtain left Miami Gardens in January to join the Florida State Seminoles’ coaching staff as their secondary coach. In three years, Surtain has jumped from high school head coach to NFL defensive assistant and now to positional coach at the college level.
MINNESOTA STATE
Larry Brown Sports

Report reveals Jets’ stance on Zach Wilson trade

The New York Jets have made it clear they intend to find a veteran starter for 2023, leaving Zach Wilson’s long-term status with the organization unclear. However, if anyone wants to trade for him, they are going to find themselves disappointed. The Jets have no plans to trade Wilson this offseason, according to Jeff Howe... The post Report reveals Jets’ stance on Zach Wilson trade appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NEW YORK STATE
OnlyHomers

New York Jets Attempting To Acquire Superstar

The New York Jets have continuously struggled this century at trying to find a top quarterback. Assuredly, it has not been without the lack of trying. In 2000, the New York Jets drafted Chad Pennington 18th overall, and he proceeded to be the only quarterback in the AFC East that prevented a Tom Brady-led New England Patriots team from winning the division. However, despite being decent when healthy, Chad Pennington had major injury history.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

1972 Miami Dolphins to be featured on ESPN's E60

While this year’s team fell short of their ultimate goal of winning a Super Bowl, there’s still celebrating to do for the anniversary of the year that the Miami Dolphins won everything. The 50th anniversary of the Dolphins’ perfect season in 1972 is wrapping up, and there have...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Patriots CB Jonathan Jones knows where he wants to play in 2023

With free agency looming, Jonathan Jones is hoping to stay with the New England Patriots. Jones has been a vital part of the New England secondary since his arrival to the organization in 2016. He had a career-year in 2022, starting in all 16 games. The Auburn product recorded four interceptions and 11 pass deflections on the season. Jones played in a career-high 894 snaps during the year.

