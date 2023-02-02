Read full article on original website
Breaking: Myles Garrett Suffers Brutal Pro Bowl Injury
Myles Garrett is concrete evidence as to why players should never compete in the NFL Pro Bowl. The Cleveland Browns star suffered a brutal injury during Sunday's Pro Bowl events. Garrett has been diagnosed with a dislocated toe, per NFL insider Tom Pelissero. "#Browns star DE ...
Bears trade back with Colts for haul, land defensive star in new mock draft
All eyes are on the Bears ahead of the 2023 NFL draft, as they hold the No. 1 pick. No one expects them to stay put and draft a quarterback, as they already have Justin Fields. Which means it’s a matter of finding a trade partner to move back, acquire additional picks and still land a top prospect.
Peyton Manning Fuming Over Ending of Pro Bowl Games
The Hall of Fame quarterback was not happy with the officials during the last of Sunday’s three flag football games.
Report: Jets Make Decision On Zach Wilson's Future
After struggling for much of his first two NFL seasons, don't expect to see former No. 2 overall draft pick Zach Wilson starting behind center for the New York Jets in 2023. But don't expect to see him on another roster, either. Jeff Howe of the Athletic brought some clarity to the Jets' murky ...
Byron Leftwich Interviews For Noteworthy NFL Job
Byron Leftwich was fired last month after four seasons as the offensive coordinator for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Leftwich might not have to wait long to get another shot at leading an NFL offense. Jeff Zrebiec of the Athletic reported Friday that Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh has ...
Jalen Ramsey accidentally trucked Tyreek Hill during flag football at the Pro Bowl
Even though the Pro Bowl Games have switched to a flag football format, that didn’t stop Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey from getting in a big hit on Miami Dolphins wideout Tyreek Hill. While playing on defense for the NFC team, Ramsey saw the prime opportunity to make...
Cam Jordan takes shot at Buccaneers after Tom Brady retirement
New Orleans Saints defensive lineman Cam Jordan is not shy about making comments about opponents, and Tampa Bay Buccaneer fans probably will not enjoy his latest remarks. Jordan admitted at the Pro Bowl Saturday that he is pleased to see Tom Brady retiring, and followed up that comment with a rather savage remark on the... The post Cam Jordan takes shot at Buccaneers after Tom Brady retirement appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Mock Draft Monday: Who Do the Draft Experts Like for the Giants at No. 25?
Let’s look at what the experts think the Giants will do with the 25th overall pick.
Jets rookie recruits 2 top QBs on Twitter
New York Jets rookie cornerback Sauce Gardner has quickly become a core player and a team leader. If there was any doubt about that, one only needed to see his recent Twitter activity to see the leadership mantle he has taken on. Gardner sent a pair of tweets jokingly recruiting Aaron Rodgers and Derek Carr... The post Jets rookie recruits 2 top QBs on Twitter appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Ex-Colts CB Vontae Davis arrested for DUI
Former Indianapolis Colts cornerback Vontae Davis was arrested Saturday morning and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs in Florida, according to multiple reports. According to Andy Slater of Fox Sports 640, Davis allegedly “crashed into a disabled car on the side of the highway, which then...
Patrick Surtain says if another team called he would've stayed with Dolphins
The Miami Dolphins have lost a number of coaches this offseason, but defensive assistant Patrick Surtain’s departure was the only one that they didn’t have a part in. Surtain left Miami Gardens in January to join the Florida State Seminoles’ coaching staff as their secondary coach. In three years, Surtain has jumped from high school head coach to NFL defensive assistant and now to positional coach at the college level.
Report reveals Jets’ stance on Zach Wilson trade
The New York Jets have made it clear they intend to find a veteran starter for 2023, leaving Zach Wilson’s long-term status with the organization unclear. However, if anyone wants to trade for him, they are going to find themselves disappointed. The Jets have no plans to trade Wilson this offseason, according to Jeff Howe... The post Report reveals Jets’ stance on Zach Wilson trade appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
New York Jets Attempting To Acquire Superstar
The New York Jets have continuously struggled this century at trying to find a top quarterback. Assuredly, it has not been without the lack of trying. In 2000, the New York Jets drafted Chad Pennington 18th overall, and he proceeded to be the only quarterback in the AFC East that prevented a Tom Brady-led New England Patriots team from winning the division. However, despite being decent when healthy, Chad Pennington had major injury history.
Giants great Michael Strahan offers Tom Brady some retirement advice
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady announced his retirement earlier this week, saying it’s “for good” this time. Brady, of course, had previously announced his retirement but ultimately decided to return to the NFL for another year. This time around, there was far less pomp and circumstance in his goodbye.
Tom Brady's father says Super Bowl losses will forever haunt him
No one is ever going to feel sorry for Thomas Edward Patrick Brady Jr. He had a near-perfect 23-year run as an NFL quarterback, set every meaningful record, made hundreds of millions of dollars, married a supermodel, and won seven Super Bowls. That’s several lifetimes of achievements in 45 years...
1972 Miami Dolphins to be featured on ESPN's E60
While this year’s team fell short of their ultimate goal of winning a Super Bowl, there’s still celebrating to do for the anniversary of the year that the Miami Dolphins won everything. The 50th anniversary of the Dolphins’ perfect season in 1972 is wrapping up, and there have...
Tiki Barber: Giants' Daniel Jones will become NFC East's best quarterback
After the New York Giants declined the fifth-year option of quarterback Daniel Jones last offseason, DJ responded with a breakout year, leading Big Blue to the playoffs. Given his recent success, the Giants have full intentions of re-signing their quarterback. The only question is how much his contract will command.
Patriots CB Jonathan Jones knows where he wants to play in 2023
With free agency looming, Jonathan Jones is hoping to stay with the New England Patriots. Jones has been a vital part of the New England secondary since his arrival to the organization in 2016. He had a career-year in 2022, starting in all 16 games. The Auburn product recorded four interceptions and 11 pass deflections on the season. Jones played in a career-high 894 snaps during the year.
