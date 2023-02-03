Read full article on original website
FOX Sports
Super Bowl 2023 odds: 3 reasons to bet on the Eagles against the Chiefs
The Philadelphia Eagles are back in the Super Bowl, making their second trip in the last six seasons. But they've got a tough task ahead if they plan to outpoint the Chiefs in the Big Game. We've heard all the talk about how easy of a road the Eagles have...
FOX Sports
How Eagles offensive line spurred Jalen Hurts’ development
PHOENIX — Jalen Hurts is a bona fide MVP candidate and the Philadelphia Eagles went 14-3 in the 2022 regular season, capturing the No. 1 seed in the NFC and riding it all the way to Super Bowl LVII (6:30 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports App).
FOX Sports
Pro Picks: Eagles' talent over Chiefs' experience
PHOENIX (AP) — The Philadelphia Eagles left their dog masks at home. Back in the Super Bowl five years after winning the first Lombardi Trophy in franchise history, the Eagles took a different path to reach this one. They’re 1 1/2-point favorites against the Kansas City Chiefs, per FanDuel Sportsbook, after outscoring the Giants and 49ers 69-14 in the playoffs.
FOX Sports
Chiefs, Eagles have nothing but praise for Patrick Mahomes
Super Bowl LVII marks the third time in five years that quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs are playing for the title. After a regular season that will likely net him his second MVP, Mahomes has been valiant in the postseason while playing through injury. His ability to maintain excellence despite a sprained ankle was crucial to Kansas City holding off the Jaguars and edging the Bengals.
FOX Sports
Mahomes reflects on past SB loss as Chiefs prepare to face Eagles | THE CARTON SHOW
Patrick Mahomes takes a look back on his past Super Bowl appearances, and explains why the loss to Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers sticks with him as he prepares to face the Philadelphia Eagles. Greg Jennings and Craig Carton agree with Kansas City Chiefs have an upper hand with their strong offense, but does Mahomes' past experiences in the Super Bowl give him enough of an edge over Jalen Hurts?
prosportsextra.com
Cleveland Browns First Round Pick Found Dead; Pro Bowler With Los Angeles Rams
I’ll never enjoy covering these stories but whenever someone sadly passes away we need to make sure it’s covered. If you’re a fan of USC or the Los Angeles Rams this persons death might hurt you more than on average. Former Cleveland Browns first round pick, Charles,...
FOX Sports
Eagles or Chiefs? Andrew Whitworth makes his Super Bowl LVII pick | THE CARTON SHOW
Andrew Whitworth, Super Bowl Champion, joins the Carton Show ahead of Sunday's big game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles. Whitworth takes a look back at his own experiences playing in the Super Bowl, and makes his pick for who will win Super Bowl LVII.
FOX Sports
Eddie George on Baltimore Ravens defense led by Ray Lewis: 'I hated y'all' | CLUB SHAY SHAY
Eddie George and Shannon Sharpe reflect on the epic battles between the Tennessee Titans and Baltimore Ravens. Eddie reveals the 2000s Ravens defense was “nothing to play with” which was spearheaded by a young Ray Lewis. When asked about his thoughts on the Titans-Ravens games, Eddie simply said: “I hated y’all.”
FOX Sports
Super Bowl 2023 picks: Our experts predict Chiefs-Eagles winner
The final two teams are set. Patrick Mahomes leads the Kansas City Chiefs against Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII (Sunday, 6:30 p.m. ET, FOX and the FOX Sports App). Will Mahomes capture his second Lombardi Trophy in his first six NFL seasons, or will the...
FOX Sports
Why Chiefs-Eagles will make Super Bowl sports betting history
Twenty years ago, the city of Las Vegas couldn’t even buy ad time during the Super Bowl. In 2010, the NFL softened slightly, allowing for advertising, but there could be no gambling references and no images of gambling – not even clips of the iconic Las Vegas Strip.
FOX Sports
Eddie George bled Eagles Green: Hated the Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants & Washington
Eddie George reveals to Shannon Sharpe that he grew up a Philadelphia Eagles fan. Eddie reveals that he hated the New York Giants, Dallas Cowboys and Washington football team growing up. Eddie also shares that he roots for all Philly teams including the Flyers and 76ers.
FOX Sports
Indiana reaches No. 2 in women’s AP Top 25; South Carolina still No. 1
South Carolina beat a top opponent to remain No. 1 in The Associated Press women’s college basketball poll released Monday and now has a showdown with another one looming this weekend. The Gamecocks (23-0) topped then-No. 5 UConn, 81-77, on Sunday to remain unbeaten and stay the unanimous choice...
FOX Sports
Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes no longer needs a supporting cast. He creates one
PHOENIX — There sometimes comes a point in a quarterback's career when he makes big money. And then the hard part begins. For the first few years of the QB's career, the franchise does everything it can to cater to his needs, because it can afford to do so.
FOX Sports
Falcons' Blank excited about building around Ridder at QB
Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank said Wednesday he is encouraged by the progress of quarterback Desmond Ridder and the potential of building around the rookie. Blank, speaking with Falcons reporters via phone from the Super Bowl, expressed confidence in the direction of the team following a 7-10 finish under second-year coach Arthur Smith. As others have speculated the Falcons could have interest in a high-priced quarterback like Lamar Jackson, who has just finished his rookie contract with the Baltimore Ravens, Smith spoke of the advantages of building around Ridder and his rookie contract.
FOX Sports
Sean Payton to ban all personal coaches at Denver Broncos facility | THE HERD
Sean Payton addressed the media after his introduction as the new head coach of the Denver Broncos and was asked about Russell Wilson’s personal coach in the locker room. Payton shuts down the idea of any outside coaches within the locker room next season, and Colin explains this is exactly what Wilson needs next season to get back on track.
FOX Sports
Eagles' Darius Slay responds to Brandon Aiyuk after jab about NFC championship
Darius Slay didn’t seem too concerned with what could have — or should have — happened during the NFC championship game. The Philadelphia Eagles beat the San Francisco 49ers, of course. But 49ers receiver Brandon Aiyuk did not think that the best team won. Aiyuk was critical of the Eagles and felt like they got "lucky." To Aiyuk's credit, it's easy to imagine the game would have gone differently, if San Francisco had not lost so many quarterbacks to injury — both in the game and in the regular season.
FOX Sports
Super Bowl LVII odds: Chiefs-Eagles big bet tracker; $1M wager made
The Big Game, naturally, will attract some big bets. A projected $1.1 billion is expected to be wagered on Super Bowl LVII between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles. These bets will range from small, fun prop bets on things like the coin toss and the color of the postgame Gatorade victory shower to headline-grabbing seven-figure bets.
FOX Sports
Eddie George wanted to go to Penn State over Ohio State | CLUB SHAY SHAY
Eddie George reveals to Shannon Sharpe that he wanted to go to Penn State instead of The Ohio State University. Eddie reveals that his father was a big Penn State fan and wanted to stay close to his family. Eddie goes onto share that a former member of Fork Union Military Academy ultimately pitched OSU to Eddie and the rest was history.
FOX Sports
Super Bowl 2023 preview: Warren Sharp predicts what Eagles, Chiefs will exploit
I've been analyzing this game for over a week. And yes, these are the two teams supposed to be here. We're lucky enough to get a Super Bowl featuring the best team from the NFC and the best team from the AFC. They've both been under scrutiny all season. When...
FOX Sports
Davante Adams is lobbying Aaron Rodgers to play for Raiders
Davante Adams wants to run it back with his former running mate, Aaron Rodgers. The Las Vegas Raiders' receiver has not been shy about his desire to play with the four-time MVP QB once again, and he's performing his due diligence to ensure the message is relayed loud and clear.
