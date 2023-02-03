Darius Slay didn’t seem too concerned with what could have — or should have — happened during the NFC championship game. The Philadelphia Eagles beat the San Francisco 49ers, of course. But 49ers receiver Brandon Aiyuk did not think that the best team won. Aiyuk was critical of the Eagles and felt like they got "lucky." To Aiyuk's credit, it's easy to imagine the game would have gone differently, if San Francisco had not lost so many quarterbacks to injury — both in the game and in the regular season.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO