ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX Sports

Pro Picks: Eagles' talent over Chiefs' experience

PHOENIX (AP) — The Philadelphia Eagles left their dog masks at home. Back in the Super Bowl five years after winning the first Lombardi Trophy in franchise history, the Eagles took a different path to reach this one. They’re 1 1/2-point favorites against the Kansas City Chiefs, per FanDuel Sportsbook, after outscoring the Giants and 49ers 69-14 in the playoffs.
KANSAS CITY, MO
FOX Sports

Chiefs, Eagles have nothing but praise for Patrick Mahomes

Super Bowl LVII marks the third time in five years that quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs are playing for the title. After a regular season that will likely net him his second MVP, Mahomes has been valiant in the postseason while playing through injury. His ability to maintain excellence despite a sprained ankle was crucial to Kansas City holding off the Jaguars and edging the Bengals.
KANSAS CITY, MO
FOX Sports

Mahomes reflects on past SB loss as Chiefs prepare to face Eagles | THE CARTON SHOW

Patrick Mahomes takes a look back on his past Super Bowl appearances, and explains why the loss to Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers sticks with him as he prepares to face the Philadelphia Eagles. Greg Jennings and Craig Carton agree with Kansas City Chiefs have an upper hand with their strong offense, but does Mahomes' past experiences in the Super Bowl give him enough of an edge over Jalen Hurts?
KANSAS CITY, MO
FOX Sports

Super Bowl 2023 picks: Our experts predict Chiefs-Eagles winner

The final two teams are set. Patrick Mahomes leads the Kansas City Chiefs against Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII (Sunday, 6:30 p.m. ET, FOX and the FOX Sports App). Will Mahomes capture his second Lombardi Trophy in his first six NFL seasons, or will the...
KANSAS CITY, MO
FOX Sports

Why Chiefs-Eagles will make Super Bowl sports betting history

Twenty years ago, the city of Las Vegas couldn’t even buy ad time during the Super Bowl. In 2010, the NFL softened slightly, allowing for advertising, but there could be no gambling references and no images of gambling – not even clips of the iconic Las Vegas Strip.
LAS VEGAS, NV
FOX Sports

Falcons' Blank excited about building around Ridder at QB

Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank said Wednesday he is encouraged by the progress of quarterback Desmond Ridder and the potential of building around the rookie. Blank, speaking with Falcons reporters via phone from the Super Bowl, expressed confidence in the direction of the team following a 7-10 finish under second-year coach Arthur Smith. As others have speculated the Falcons could have interest in a high-priced quarterback like Lamar Jackson, who has just finished his rookie contract with the Baltimore Ravens, Smith spoke of the advantages of building around Ridder and his rookie contract.
ATLANTA, GA
FOX Sports

Sean Payton to ban all personal coaches at Denver Broncos facility | THE HERD

Sean Payton addressed the media after his introduction as the new head coach of the Denver Broncos and was asked about Russell Wilson’s personal coach in the locker room. Payton shuts down the idea of any outside coaches within the locker room next season, and Colin explains this is exactly what Wilson needs next season to get back on track.
DENVER, CO
FOX Sports

Eagles' Darius Slay responds to Brandon Aiyuk after jab about NFC championship

Darius Slay didn’t seem too concerned with what could have — or should have — happened during the NFC championship game. The Philadelphia Eagles beat the San Francisco 49ers, of course. But 49ers receiver Brandon Aiyuk did not think that the best team won. Aiyuk was critical of the Eagles and felt like they got "lucky." To Aiyuk's credit, it's easy to imagine the game would have gone differently, if San Francisco had not lost so many quarterbacks to injury — both in the game and in the regular season.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FOX Sports

Super Bowl LVII odds: Chiefs-Eagles big bet tracker; $1M wager made

The Big Game, naturally, will attract some big bets. A projected $1.1 billion is expected to be wagered on Super Bowl LVII between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles. These bets will range from small, fun prop bets on things like the coin toss and the color of the postgame Gatorade victory shower to headline-grabbing seven-figure bets.
KANSAS CITY, MO
FOX Sports

Eddie George wanted to go to Penn State over Ohio State | CLUB SHAY SHAY

Eddie George reveals to Shannon Sharpe that he wanted to go to Penn State instead of The Ohio State University. Eddie reveals that his father was a big Penn State fan and wanted to stay close to his family. Eddie goes onto share that a former member of Fork Union Military Academy ultimately pitched OSU to Eddie and the rest was history.
COLUMBUS, OH
FOX Sports

Davante Adams is lobbying Aaron Rodgers to play for Raiders

Davante Adams wants to run it back with his former running mate, Aaron Rodgers. The Las Vegas Raiders' receiver has not been shy about his desire to play with the four-time MVP QB once again, and he's performing his due diligence to ensure the message is relayed loud and clear.
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy