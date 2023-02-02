ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billings, MT

Chinese Spy Balloon Flew Over Sensitive U.S. Military Sites, Officials Say

By Alec Karam
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49yuf9_0kayAAFD00
Chase Doak via Reuters

Pentagon officials told several news outlets that a Chinese spy balloon hovering over Montana this week had a flight path that took it over several sensitive U.S. military sites—but pushed back on the idea that the device was of much value to the country in terms of additional intelligence it could gather.

“We are taking all necessary steps to protect against foreign intelligence collection of sensitive information,” a defense official told NBC News .

“It does not create significant value added over and above what the PRC is likely able to collect through things like satellites in low Earth orbit,” another senior official told CNN .

The balloon snuck into the U.S. through Canada and was spotted near Billings Thursday. It remains unclear what sensitive sites the balloon may have been targeting—though the state is home to Malmstrom Air Force Base, which houses at least 150 nuclear missile silos.

Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, who was in the Philippines when news of the device broke, called a meeting Wednesday with senior military and defense leaders, who ultimately decided not to shoot down the balloon. Pentagon officials reportedly presented Biden with an option to destroy it, however, they advised against it over fears that civilians may be injured or even killed by falling debris.

News of the spy balloon also comes just days before Secretary of State Antony Blinken was set to become the Biden Administration’s first cabinet secretary to visit China, setting up a tense two-day visit that will test the two countries’ icy relationship.

Many lawmakers expressed outrage over the situation, calling for more action from the White House and more information to be shared with the public.

Newly elected House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) said he would demand a so-called “Gang of Eight” meeting, which includes a national security briefing for congressional leaders and leading members of the intelligence committees in both chambers.

The angry response crossed partisan lines as well, with both parties’ leaders on the House Select Committee on China—Reps. Mike Gallagher (R-WI) and Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-IL)—calling the act “a violation of American sovereignty” and demanding in a joint statement that the Biden Administration “must act to counter this threat.”

It was also revealed Thursday that China has flown balloons like this before over U.S. airspace. Officials confirmed to several news outlets that a number of similar incidents have happened in recent years, though this one has lasted longer than is typical.

In fact, at least two other surveillance balloons were spotted previously over Hawaii and Guam, according to an anonymous intelligence official who spoke with The Washington Post .

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
TheDailyBeast

China Spent the Weekend Mocking America Over Its Spy Balloon

As the Chinese spy balloon that soared across American skies was shot down on Saturday and lawmakers argued over who was to blame, Beijing was basking in the bedlam.Revelations about the balloon—which China dubbed an “airship”—and its numerous counterparts floating across the world trended across social media both inside and out of China across the weekend and while Republicans and Democrats argued, Beijing had other things in mind: memes and mockery.America retaliates! Launches its version of a #spyballoon! #balloon #China #US #sundayvibes pic.twitter.com/KuA4p4xuXz— Zhang Meifang张美芳 (@CGMeifangZhang) February 5, 2023 Comments on social media from Chinese officials and commentators echoed similar sentiments...
MONTANA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Top Putin Ally Says He ‘Will Not Hide’ Intention to Invade Poland Anymore

Ramzan Kadyrov, a key ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, has begun rattling off threats about attacking Poland after Ukraine.Kadyrov, the head of Chechnya, suggested Monday that Russia should “denazify and demilitarize” Poland next.“What if, after the successful completion of the NMD, Russia begins to denazify and demilitarize the next country? After all, after Ukraine, Poland is on the map! I will not hide that I personally have such an intention,” Kadyrov said on Telegram. “I personally have such an intention, and I have repeatedly stated that the fight against Satanism should continue throughout Europe and, first of all, on...
TheDailyBeast

Photos Show U.S. Navy Collecting Debris From Chinese Spy Balloon

Navy divers on Monday began searching for debris from the downed Chinese spy balloon shot down off the coast of South Carolina over the weekend, Defense Department officials said. The salvage operation began around 10 a.m. local time after rough waters prevented recovery on Sunday, according to a press release from the U.S. Navy. An amphibious landing ship, the USS Carter Hall, is collecting debris in the near vicinity of the balloon’s splashdown point, approximately six miles off the coast in about 47 feet of water. Aiding the operation is a survey ship, the USNS Pathfinder. “Precautions are being taken...
TheDailyBeast

Russian Mercenary Who Brandished Ukrainian Skull Shot ‘Execution-Style’: Reports

A high-profile Russian propagandist and hired gun was shot in the head at close range in eastern Ukraine over the weekend, according to multiple reports. The mercenary, Igor Mangushev, was injured at a checkpoint in the Russian-occupied region of Luhansk, and transported to a hospital. “He is still alive, but with such an injury, the prospects are not very good,” a Ukrainian journalist wrote on Telegram.The incident occurred early Saturday, according to the journalist, Denys Kazanskyi. Russian sources told The New Voice of Ukraine that Mangushev had been the victim of an “accident,” which the outlet characterized as an “execution-style”...
BBC

Turkey earthquake: The eyewitnesses who captured the quake on social media

The sheer scale of the devastation of the earthquake and its aftershocks can be seen in social media photos and videos posted by people in Turkey and Syria. Eyewitnesses have also been speaking about what happened. BBC News has been pulling together and verifying information. The tremors of the main...
TheDailyBeast

China Snubbed U.S. Request for Phone Call After Balloon Downing: Pentagon

Immediately after a fighter jet shot down a suspected Chinese surveillance balloon off the coast of South Carolina on Saturday, the U.S. asked for a call with the Chinese defense minister—only to have China refuse to hop on the phone, the Pentagon said Tuesday. Brigadier General Pat Ryder said in a statement that the Department of Defense had requested a secure call between U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Chinese Defense Minister Wei Fenghe. “Unfortunately, the [People’s Republic of China] has declined our request. Our commitment to open lines of communication will continue,” Ryder said. As a naval recovery operation for the 200-foot-tall balloon’s debris stretched into Tuesday, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre emphasized that it was China’s move next. “It’s up to China to figure out what kind of relationship they want,” she said, according to Reuters.Pentagon says SecDef Lloyd Austin asked for a call with his Chinese counterpart, Wei Fenghe, after DOD shot down the balloon, but China has declined. pic.twitter.com/pL2pIqcOW3— Charlie Savage (@charlie_savage) February 7, 2023 Read it at AFP
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Wagner Troops Allegedly Filmed Beating Their Commander With Shovels

A Ukrainian drone appears to have captured footage of Wagner Group mercenaries savagely beating their wounded commander with what looks like shovels. Footage of the incident near the eastern city of Bakhmut apparently shows the injured officer being dragged away from the battlefield before the three troops dump him near a barn and set about hitting him with the tools. It’s not clear what happened to the commander after the ordeal. A drone unit in Ukraine’s Seneka special platoon captured the bleak footage, which was then shared on social media channels on Monday. Fighting has raged in Bakhmut for weeks, with Wagner founder Yevgeny Prigozhin believed to view the besieged city as a personal prize.Read it at The Guardian
msn.com

Donald Trump's Bid for President Dealt Another Blow

Slide 1 of 41: In the latest threat to Donald Trump's 2024 campaign, a major US political donor has just signaled that he won't be backing the former POTUS's next presidential bid. And political support might not be the only thing Trump is losing. Read on for the full surprising story. All dollar values in US dollars.
TheDailyBeast

Stop Worrying About China: Trump Is the Real Threat

As revelations over the Chinese spy balloon flying over U.S. airspace continue to dominate headlines and Vladimir Putin plans his next move, the greatest threat American faces hides in plain sight.That’s according to The Daily Beast columnist David J. Rothkopf, who tells this week’s The New Abnormal podcast that despite the balloon bombshell, the real enemy is hiding inside the gates.Rothkopf, the author of American Resistance, the Inside Story of How the Deep State Saved the Nation, points to Donald Trump and the party around him “that are aligned with our enemies and support movements within our country that will...
TEXAS STATE
TheDailyBeast

China’s Spy Balloon Isn’t as Low Tech as You Think

Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you’ve likely heard about the Chinese spy balloon that entered U.S. airspace last week and floated its way into the hearts of millions of Americans—as well as over highly secured and classified locations like military bases and missile silos.But if you need a primer: The U.S. Department of Defense announced on Feb. 2 that it was tracking a balloon flying roughly 60,000 feet over Billings, Montana. The object had entered U.S. airspace over the Aleutian Islands on Jan. 28, before making its way through Canada and finally to the U.S. eastern seaboard,...
MONTANA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Chinese Spy Balloon ‘Drifted Across Florida’ During Trump Admin, Intel Report Reveals

A Chinese spy balloon was spotted drifting past Hawaii and making its way across Florida while Donald Trump was president, according to CNN’s review of an excerpt of a 2022 military intelligence report. The high-altitude surveillance device “circumnavigated the globe” in 2019 at 65,000 feet, flying “past Hawaii and across Florida before continuing its journey,” the Air Force report said. This shows that the U.S. military had knowledge of China’s balloons before February’s incident, CNN reported. The Chinese government has released multiple HABs, or high-altitude balloons, operating from “65,000ft – 328,000 ft and for months at a time,” the report said. The military previously conceded that it missed three spy balloons during Trump’s presidency.Read it at CNN
FLORIDA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Russia Sentences Reporter to Jail for Ukraine Hospital Bombing Post

A Moscow court on Monday sentenced a journalist in absentia to nine years in jail after being convicted of spreading “knowingly false information” about the Russian armed forces. Ukrainian-born Russian reporter and food blogger Veronika Belotserkovskaya was first charged with breaching the Kremlin’s wartime law on disinformation after she posted to Instagram in March about Russia shelling a maternity hospital in the Ukrainian city of Mariupol and the massacre of civilians in the Kyiv suburb of Bucha. Belotserkovskaya lives in France and is unlikely to have to serve her sentence, but she has already had $2.1 million worth of property she owned in Russia seized by a court order. She has also been declared a “foreign agent” and added to Moscow’s wanted list, making her subject to legal and financial constraints.Read it at The Moscow Times
Tom Handy

Vice President Harris Announced a $950 Million Spending Plan to Help Slow Down Migrants

Vice President Kamala Harris announced a new plan to help countries. But is the idea too late?. Over the past year, the country has seen migrants overwhelm cities and states as the number has forced many cities to declare a State of Emergency including El Paso, Texas, New York City, Washington, D.C., and Denver, Colorado. It was only recently that President Joe Biden visited the border city of El Paso this past January.
TheDailyBeast

Russia’s Secretly Splurging on Bomb Shelters ‘Everywhere,’ Report Says

The Kremlin has quietly ordered an upgrade to bomb shelters across Russia, according to four former and current Russian officials who spoke with The Moscow Times.“An order was given from Moscow to carry out this work everywhere—inspection and repair,” one Russian official told the outlet in a report published Monday. Moscow has not publicly announced the updates.Local authorities have reportedly spent hundreds of millions of rubles on the bomb shelter preparations, which allegedly began in February 2022 after Russia invaded Ukraine. The preparations will reportedly continue this year. And although in some regions authorities have installed signs near the shelters,...
TheDailyBeast

Spy Balloon Bursts Hopes for Bipartisanship on New China Panel

When House Republicans and Democrats joined together last month to create a new committee focused on U.S. competition with China, supporters of the project expressed confidence it could show Beijing that American leaders weren’t hopelessly divided along partisan lines.All it took was a single balloon to deflate that lofty idea.Last week, the suspected Chinese spy craft began floating across the U.S. at an altitude of 60,000 feet, just days after the House’s new China committee was officially organized.On Thursday, Reps. Mike Gallagher (R-WI) and Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-IL)—the panel’s chairman and ranking member, respectively—issued a joint statement criticizing the Chinese Communist...
TheDailyBeast

‘Desperate’ Search for Buried Guests in Horrific Hotel Collapse

A frantic search is underway for scores of people who went missing when a 7.8-magnitude earthquake devastated Turkey and parts of Syria on Monday, killing at least 4,000 people across the region.The Grand Isias hotel in the Turkish city of Adıyaman was one of countless buildings that collapsed when the earthquake hit around 4 a.m. local time, leaving guests—including two student volleyball teams and a group of tour guides, according to local reports—trapped in the rubble.Sefa Veysal, a 28-year-old tour guide who was staying in the hotel for a tourism training course along with some 40 other guides, is one...
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
151K+
Followers
39K+
Post
61M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy