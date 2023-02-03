Read full article on original website
Sarah Huckabee Sanders’s State of the Union response condemned the entire GOP
The State of the Union response is one of the toughest jobs in politics. Many rising stars have struggled to bridge the gap between two images: the president speaking to a joint session of Congress versus a lone politician talking to the camera or a small audience. Even the most talented politicians have struggled to pretend that the two realities are in any way equally impressive.
Trump is the latest Republican to avoid his most notable success
The first sign of trouble began, oddly enough, in Alabama. In August 2021, Donald Trump headlined an event in the ruby red state he won by 25 points, and the former president briefly encouraged attendees to get Covid vaccines. As regular readers might recall, the booing was audible and immediate.
Busted: GOP plots controversial cuts as McCarthy tested
House Republicans eyeing cuts to social security and food assistance programs. It comes as leaked audio obtained by CNN reveals Mike Pence pushing to revive the controversial Bush-era idea to privatize social security. The Washington Post’s Libby Cassey and The New York Times’ Michelle Goldberg join Ari Melber on “The Beat.”Feb. 7, 2023.
Biden faces down animated Republican audience defying McCarthy's wish for decorum
Garrett Haake, senior Capitol Hill correspondent for NBC News, reports on what it was like inside the chamber as President Biden faced down Republican hecklers in the audience of his State of the Union address, and why House Speaker Kevin McCarthy was likely not pleased at his Republican colleagues acting out.Feb. 8, 2023.
Lawrence: GOP's debt limit threat is biggest danger to America right now
MSNBC's Lawrence O'Donnell says that China's status as one of the largest holders of U.S. foreign debt makes "Republican members of Congress who are ready, willing and able" to force the United States to default on its national debt, a greater threat to our national security than the Chinese balloon shot down by federal authorities on Saturday.Feb. 7, 2023.
Donald Trump's Lawyers Reportedly Want Him to Blame Melania for Stormy Daniels' Payment to Avoid Felony Charges
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. You probably haven’t heard the name Stormy Daniels for a while, but that $130,000 hush payment Donald Trump made to the adult-film actress in 2016 is still haunting him. The Manhattan District Attorney’s office believes that the money was a violation of “election and business-records laws,” so they are pondering felony charges. According to Rolling Stone sources, the former president’s lawyers already have a legal strategy to try and squirm out of the possible charges. They are trying to get him...
Body Language Expert Dissects Jill Biden And Doug Emhoff's Kiss That Rocked The SOTU - Exclusive
President Joe Biden's second State of the Union address since taking office saw the commander-in-chief rallying ordinary Americans and his fellow politicians alike to work together to get the country back on its feet (via The Guardian). Following years of turmoil, thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic and widespread economic disparity, which led to a more divided citizenry than ever before, Biden took an optimistic approach to moving forward.
Why Republican heckling of Biden’s State of the Union mattered
In September 2009, President Barack Obama delivered a speech on health care policy to a joint session of Congress, and assured the public that his plan would not extend benefits to undocumented immigrants. Rep. Joe Wilson responded by shouting, “You lie!”. Substantively, Obama was right and the South Carolina...
Jamie Raskin just schooled Republicans on the First Amendment
Jamie Raskin taught constitutional law for decades, and on Wednesday the Maryland Democrat took House Republicans to school on the First Amendment. The lesson came during a House Oversight Committee hearing at which Republicans tried to harness their obsessions with Hunter Biden’s laptop and "Big Tech" into something resembling a coherent complaint. As NBC News reported Wednesday:
Trump’s legal troubles are growing in New York
The Manhattan District Attorney is reopening the investigation into former President Trump’s payout to an adult film star and has already convened a grand jury. MSNBC Legal Analyst Lisa Rubin and former U.S. Attorney Joyce Vance discuss the challenges of trying Trump for a hush money coverup and how state prosecutors could help.Feb. 6, 2023.
Press Secretary: Biden sees this as a moment to have a conversation
White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre joins Morning Joe to preview President Biden's State of the Union address.Feb. 7, 2023.
Swalwell: GOP is 'absolutely determined' to side with Russia over American values
Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) discusses with Nicolle Wallace the new calls to investigate the Trump-era Durham probe and how Republicans in Congress are straying further from U.S. values. Feb. 6, 2023.
U.S. carried out Nord Stream bomb attack under top secret plan led by Joe Biden, report claims
U.S. Navy diving teams carried out the attack against the Nord Stream pipelines during a top secret mission overseen by President Joe Biden, a bombshell report claims.
Attorney Mark Pomerantz confident Trump book not interfering with investigation
Michael Cohen: NY DA 'believes there is a case to be made' against Trump
Former Trump attorney Michael Cohen discusses with Nicolle Wallace his latest meeting with Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg – his first since a grand jury in the case was convened in the case of hush money payments made to Stormy Daniels. Feb. 8, 2023.
Sen. Menendez: Biden dealt with balloon ‘the way you have to deal with Xi Jinping,' with 'strength’
Senator Bob Menendez (D-NJ) joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss the Biden Administration’s handling of the Chinese surveillance balloon. “I think the administration has acted correctly, with strength. By suspending Secretary Blinken’s visit to China, by the president downing the balloon in accordance with how his military said he should, getting off the coast of the country, being able to collect all of the debris and material for intelligence analysis, and by sending a very resolute message,” says Menendez. “That, I think, is the way you have to deal with Xi Jinping: out of strength.”Feb. 7, 2023.
With grenades and assault-rifle pins, GOP reps send a message
In politics, it’s not uncommon to see reports that refer to some members as “bomb throwers.” The phrase is generally used to describe rabid ideologues who are more interested in waging partisan attacks than legislating. A couple of weeks ago, however, the phrase took on new significance...
In debt ceiling fight, McCarthy can’t shake his arithmetic problem
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s plan to hold the debt ceiling hostage is not new. Not only was the California Republican a member of the House GOP leadership the last time his party created such a crisis, McCarthy made no secret of his plans to threaten the nation’s economic security ahead of last fall’s midterm elections.
Republican outbursts spoiled McCarthy’s State of the Union night
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy began his Tuesday projecting strength and control over his unruly, archconservative caucus. McCarthy has struggled to keep House Republicans, who hold a narrow majority, in line and out of trouble, starting with his prolonged bid for the speakership. But he had a message for reporters ahead of President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address: Don’t expect any craziness from us.
Mark Pomerantz: I had a 'moral obligation' to speak out about NY DA case on Trump
Former New York prosecutor and author of "People vs. Donald Trump: An Inside Account" Mark Pomerantz discusses with Nicolle Wallace his work with the Manhattan District Attorney's office and why he thinks Trump should have been charged for financial crimes.Feb. 7, 2023.
