Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Last Few Days To See This Play at Pioneer Theatre Company at the University of UtahS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
The Utah Symphony Will Have Pre-Valentine's Day PerformancesS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Clark Planetarium Is a Good Place to Visit in Downtown Salt Lake City, UtahS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Exploring Northern Utah: 7 Best Places to Visit on a Road TripBryan DijkhuizenSalt Lake City, UT
Shen Yun Is Coming Back to Salt Lake CityS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Related
ABC 4
Does Utah have the greatest snow on earth?
Utah Senator Mike Lee and Governor Spencer Cox speak …. Utah Senator Mike Lee and Governor Spencer Cox speak about the State of the Union. A Warning on Facebook Marketplace After Fraud, Violent …. Experts warn about Facebook Marketplace after these incidents took place. Young Girl Safely Pulled from Rubble...
DWR issues emergency statewide ban on ‘shed hunting’ amid harsh winter conditions
The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources (DWR) has announced a statewide emergency closure to "shed hunting" in an effort to help wintering big game, particularly deer populations. The last time shed hunting was prohibited in Utah was 2017.
Utah’s Tiger Trout State Record Broken Twice in One Week
The state of Utah has announced a new tiger trout record. A fisherman named Fatu Katoa hauled the massive hybrid fish through an ice fishing hole on December 30, 2022. It edged out the previous record by a mere half of an inch. Katoa later released the trout back into Joe’s Valley Reservoir, according to the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources (UDWR).
ABC 4
A Warning on Facebook Marketplace After Fraud, Violent Cases
Experts warn about Facebook Marketplace after these incidents took place. A Warning on Facebook Marketplace After Fraud, Violent …. Experts warn about Facebook Marketplace after these incidents took place. Utah Senator Mike Lee and Governor Spencer Cox speak …. Utah Senator Mike Lee and Governor Spencer Cox speak about the...
890kdxu.com
Utah is #9 in the USA for Long Scenic Walks
If you've been around Utah for a while, you know a lot about what our state has to offer as a great place to live. When I read the latest feature getting attention, I think SOUTHERN Utah is a big contributor here. The people at Gambling.com did a survey and found that Utah ranks #9 of the 50 states for Long Scenic Walks.
utah.gov
Utah Argues in Favor of the Northwestern Band of Shoshone Nation’s Hunting and Fishing Rights in 9th Circut Court of Appeals
Yesterday, Utah Constitutional Defense Assistant Attorney General Lance Sorenson argued in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit that the Northwestern Band of Shoshone Nation, one of eight federally recognized tribes in Utah, be allowed to hunt and fish on their ancestral territory, including in parts of Idaho, according to the Fort Bridger Treaty of 1868.
When does Daylight Saving time start in Oregon?
Daylight Saving time will begin at 2 a.m. on Sunday, March 12, 2023. Most devices these days will adjust automatically to the time change, but don’t forget to set any traditional clocks forward by one hour. While it’s true that Oregon, Washington and California have collectively agreed to abolish...
DWR institutes emergency closure of antler shed hunting season across Utah
UTAH — This year’s above-average snow totals have been a plus for many areas of Utah, but it hasn’t come without its downsides. Local wildlife continues to have problems trying […]
newsnationnow.com
Greater Idaho: Counties in Eastern Oregon push to secede
(NewsNation) — Conflicting views on crime and social policies are creating a bigger divide between big cities and rural America, sparking efforts to secede. Among the largest pushes across the country, counties in Eastern Oregon are looking to be annexed to Idaho as a part of the Greater Idaho movement.
ABC 4
Alleged Assaults against staff at Correctional Facilities in SLC
Alleged Assaults against staff at Correctional Facilities in SLC. Alleged Assaults against staff at Correctional Facilities …. Alleged Assaults against staff at Correctional Facilities in SLC. Utah Senator Mike Lee and Governor Spencer Cox speak …. Utah Senator Mike Lee and Governor Spencer Cox speak about the State of the...
tourcounsel.com
City Creek Center | Shopping mall in Salt Lake City, Utah
The City Creek Center (CCC) is a mixed-use development with an upscale open-air shopping center, office and residential buildings, fountain, and simulated creek near Temple Square in downtown Salt Lake City, Utah, United States. It is an undertaking by Property Reserve, Inc. (PRI), the commercial real estate division of the Corporation of the President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (LDS Church) and Taubman Centers, Inc. (TCI).
ABC 4
Road Rage Incident
Salt Lake City Police officers arrested Mitchell Motta, 31, for allegedly wielding a gun during a road rage incident Monday morning, Feb. 6. Salt Lake City Police officers arrested Mitchell Motta, 31, for allegedly wielding a gun during a road rage incident Monday morning, Feb. 6. Utah Senator Mike Lee...
ksl.com
KSL Cars is giving away $100 each week in February
This story is sponsored by KSL Cars.Your next car is waiting. Search Utah's largest selection of new and used cars. If there's one thing all Utah drivers could use in 2023, it's for all this snow to take a frickin' break for a few days. If there's another thing they could use, it's some extra cash in their pockets for gas, seat covers, air fresheners, driving gloves … whatever!
Drought Threatens Century-Old Colorado River Agreement
In 1922, the governments of seven state — Colorado, New Mexico, Utah, Wyoming, Nevada, Arizona and California — agreed to the Colorado River Compact, which established a framework of regulations known as the Law of the River. Now, with much of the southwestern United States grappling with drought conditions as a result of climate change, the Law of the River faces what could be described as an existential threat.
ABC 4
Nate Larsen with utah's winter storms and their impacts on reservoirs
Nate Larsen with utah's winter storms and their impacts on reservoirs. Nate Larsen with utah’s winter storms and their impacts …. Nate Larsen with utah's winter storms and their impacts on reservoirs. Utah Senator Mike Lee and Governor Spencer Cox speak …. Utah Senator Mike Lee and Governor Spencer...
Splitting the Great Salt Lake into two
e Utah Division of Forestry, Fire and State Lands is preparing to increase the height of a berm along the causeway at Great Salt Lake by five feet as directed by Governor Spencer Cox. In doing so, the berm will effectively act like a dam and separate the lake into two separate bodies of water. While this is temporary, some have concerns it will lead to relaxed water conservation efforts.
Four-car fatal crash in Heber City
HEBER CITY, Utah — A medical helicopter arrived to aid in a four-vehicle crash on US 40, mile marker 13 in Heber City. The crash affected both directions of traffic. […]
suindependent.com
How Should Utah Spend $3 Billion?
Despite a $192 million income tax cut, the State of Utah expects its current 2023 fiscal year ending in June to result in a $3.3 billion budget surplus. What should the state’s priorities be, and how should our legislature spend the money?. Four Southern Utah legislators, Sen. Don Ipson,...
ABC 4
Biggest one-day snowfalls recorded in Utah history
(Stacker) — Almost everyone who lives in areas prone to snow seems to have a legendary snowstorm story: the blizzard of ’78, the Storm of the Century, any of the blizzards or bomb cyclones that have happened since then. And according to experts, historic snowstorms—the kind you measure all other snowy days against—are becoming more regular.
One dead in US-40 crash north of Heber City
A four-vehicle crash on US-40 has left one person dead Tuesday, Feb. 7, according to Utah Highway Patrol.
Comments / 0