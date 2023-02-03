ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Bill would provide funding for suicide barriers in Utah jails

SALT LAKE CITY — The trauma of a death by suicide in a correctional facility — seeing it or hearing it — affects inmates and staff alike, says Salt Lake County Undersheriff Jake Petersen. "It's devastating, first and foremost, for that individual's families if they live, which...
Grim tally: A look at each of Utah's homicide victims of 2022

SALT LAKE CITY — There were 78 homicides in Utah during 2022, which is down from 95 homicides in 2021 and the lowest number in four years, according to KSL.com statistics. For more details, click here. Here is a look at each of the Utah homicide victims and how...
Felony charges for contractor accused of ripping off several Utahns

KEARNS — Landscaping work: paid for but not completed. Jessy Nguyen told KSL Investigators a man named Ofa showed up at his mom's house last June offering to do some work. His mom hired Ofa to pour concrete, put in a fence, and do some landscaping work, paying more than $40,000.
Boeing lands $1.6B missile guidance contract for work to be done in Ogden

OGDEN — Northern Utah continues to bolster its reputation as an aerospace and defense hotbed, this time through Boeing being selected by the U.S. Air Force as the prime contractor for the nation's intercontinental ballistic missile guidance subsystems support. The 16-year contract is worth up to $1.6 billion and...
OGDEN, UT

