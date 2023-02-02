Minot, N.D. – Minot State cruised to a victory over Minnesota Crookston in men's basketball on Saturday afternoon, 87-53, after taking a 28 point lead into halftime. The Golden Eagles fall to 2-22 (1-17 NSIC) on the season. The Beavers would jump out to a quick 7-0 start, but...

MINOT, ND ・ 1 DAY AGO