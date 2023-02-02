Read full article on original website
goldeneaglesports.com
Minot State Uses Huge First Half to Defeat Golden Eagles in Minot
Minot, N.D. – Minot State cruised to a victory over Minnesota Crookston in men's basketball on Saturday afternoon, 87-53, after taking a 28 point lead into halftime. The Golden Eagles fall to 2-22 (1-17 NSIC) on the season. The Beavers would jump out to a quick 7-0 start, but...
goldeneaglesports.com
Minnesota Crookston Tennis Falls 6-1 to St. Cloud State
GRAND FORKS, N.D. - The University of Minnesota Crookston tennis team fell 6-1 to St. Cloud State University Friday, February 3 at Choice Health and Fitness in Grand Forks, N.D. The Golden Eagles dropped to 1-1 with Friday's loss. The Huskies opened the 2023 season with a 1-0 mark. Minnesota...
goldeneaglesports.com
No. 19 Minnesota Crookston Hockey Takes Down Tetons 3-1 in Road Match-Up
WILLISTON, N.D. – The University of Minnesota Crookston hockey team defeated Williston State College 3-1 Friday, February 3 at Pete Conlin, Sr. Arena in Williston, N.D. Minnesota Crookston scored two goals in the third period to lift them past the Tetons. The Golden Eagles improved to 19-4-1 with Friday's...
