Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
chatsports.com
Milwaukee Bucks Reacts Survey
Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NBA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Milwaukee Bucks fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys. A quick poll here, but one that should shed some...
chatsports.com
Will the Celtics make a trade? (SBN Reacts)
Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NBA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Boston Celtics fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys. We’re heading down the stretch of the NBA Trade Deadline...
chatsports.com
The time is now to trade Alex Caruso
It’s trade deadline week, and though the front office has changed the general Bulls-ness remains: use every opportunity to needlessly piss off their fans by projecting extremely little action and initiative. It’s possible that the Bulls are telegraphing what they’re doing, and we just don’t want to hear it:...
chatsports.com
BREAKING: Dewayne Dedmon has been traded to the San Antonio Spurs
With less than 52 hours until the Feb. 9 NBA Trade Deadline, the Miami Heat have traded Dewayne Dedmon and a second-round pick to the San Antonio Spurs, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania. The Miami Heat are trading center Dewayne Dedmon and a second-round pick to the San...
chatsports.com
Lakers Rumors Are HOT: TRADE for Kevin Love After Kyrie Irving To Mavs? Latest On Anthony Davis
The Lakers did not acquire Kyrie Irving ahead of the 2023 NBA trade deadline, with the Brooklyn Nets choosing the Dallas Mavericks’ offer OVER the Lakers’ offer of Russell Westbrook and two first round picks. LeBron James told ESPN that he was disappointed that Rob Pelinka and the Lakers didn’t pull off an Irving trade, but that doesn’t mean the Lakers are done! Could the Lakers pull off a Kevin Love trade ahead of the deadline and bolster their roster to make the 2023 NBA playoffs? Chat Sports host Marshall Green takes a look at the latest Lakers trade rumors on today’s show!
chatsports.com
Live reaction following the Dallas Mavericks trading for Kyrie Irving
On Sunday afternoon, the Dallas Mavericks completed a whirlwind of a trade that seemed inconceivable as recently as 5 days ago: trading for All Star guard Kyrie Irving. We learned within minutes that the trade would send long-time Dallas Mavericks forward Dorian Finney-Smith, Spencer Dinwiddie, a 2029 first round pick (unprotected), and second round picks.
chatsports.com
Reacts: Will the Lakers regret not landing Kyrie Irving?
Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NBA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Los Angeles Lakers fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys. Months and months of patience from the Lakers on...
chatsports.com
The Jazz struggle at home and lose to the shorthanded Mavs
The Utah Jazz (27-28) fell under .500 with a loss to the Dallas Mavericks (29-26) on Monday night. Dallas was without Luka Doncic and has yet to see Kyrie Irving suit up for the team following the blockbuster trade. This was the perfect trap game for Utah. ''. After a...
chatsports.com
A horrible fourth quarter doomed the Spurs against the Bulls in Rodeo Road Trip opener
That was certainly one of the more frustrating Spurs losses in a season that has been unsurprisingly full of them. Even though the Chicago Bulls have been struggling of late, the Spurs headed into the House that Jordan Built shorthanded, on an eight-game losing streak, and staring the once beloved, now dreaded Rodeo Road Trip in the face. After 35 minutes, there was hope that they could start it off with a bang after actually rallying back from a double-digit deficit to take the lead, but they proceeded to play possibly their worst 13 minutes of basketball this season, getting outscored 49-21 the rest of the way for a 128-104 loss.
chatsports.com
Josh Green and Jaden Hardy score career-highs in win over Jazz
After trading away two starters and Luka Doncic still sidelined with a left heel contusion, no one would have blamed the Dallas Mavericks for phoning in a loss against the Utah Jazz Monday night. Josh Green and Jaden Hardy had other plans. Dallas’ young duo erupted in Salt Lake City....
chatsports.com
The Pistons Pulse: Pistons and NBA Trade Deadline Primer
The Pistons Pulse is brought to you by The Detroit Free Press and is co hosted by Bryce Simon of MotorCityHoops and Omari Sankofa II, Detroit Pistons beat writer for The Detroit Free Press. THE PISTONS PULSE GEAR IS HERE!!!!. Omari and I bring you a full Detroit Pistons and...
chatsports.com
Lakers vs. Thunder Preview: This is LeBron James’ moment
If there’s one superstar who can take all the attention away from the fiasco that is the trade deadline, it’s no other than LeBron James. James is about the rewrite history books, as he’s exactly 36 points away from dethroning his fellow Lakers great Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in NBA’s all-time scoring list. There’s a decent chance that we’re about to witness this incredible milestone against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday or if not, then surely versus the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday.
chatsports.com
Trade or no trade, the bottom line is the Lakers need to start winning
That sound you hear is the clock ticking louder, and louder, on the Lakers. One tick is external, and belongs to the looming trade deadline which is only four days away. The Lakers will undoubtedly continue to find themselves in trade rumors until then, as was most recently seen with their pursuit of Kyrie Irving before he was ultimately dealt to Dallas. It could be argued that there is now even more pressure on the front office to make a move with one big piece off the board.
chatsports.com
SBN Reacts: Fans got it right — Suns will be ‘incredibly active’ under new ownership
Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NBA. Each week we ask questions of the most plugged-in Phoenix Suns fans and fans across the country. Late last week, you all took a survey to predict which teams would be the most active ahead of the NBA trade deadline this Thursday, at 1pm AZ time.
chatsports.com
Report: Heat ‘want to see’ what a trade package of Duncan Robinson, Dewayne Dedmon and a first-round pick fetches
It’s safe to say that the Miami Heat, who are 29-25 and a half-game removed from play-in territory, have had an underwhelming season. Sitting 3.5 games behind the Cleveland Cavaliers for the No. 5 seed and four out of the 4-seeded Brooklyn Nets — who are almost certainly bound to dip in lieu of dealing Kyrie Irving — the Heat, Knicks and Atlanta Hawks will likely be jostling for the No. 6 seed for the next several weeks.
Comments / 0