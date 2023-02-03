That was certainly one of the more frustrating Spurs losses in a season that has been unsurprisingly full of them. Even though the Chicago Bulls have been struggling of late, the Spurs headed into the House that Jordan Built shorthanded, on an eight-game losing streak, and staring the once beloved, now dreaded Rodeo Road Trip in the face. After 35 minutes, there was hope that they could start it off with a bang after actually rallying back from a double-digit deficit to take the lead, but they proceeded to play possibly their worst 13 minutes of basketball this season, getting outscored 49-21 the rest of the way for a 128-104 loss.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO