fox2detroit.com
Michigan State Police said rappers shot multiple times before dumped in apartment, murders not random
HIGHLAND PARK, Mich. (FOX 2) - Authorities investigating the triple murder of three men who were found in an abandoned apartment in Highland Park last week after their disappearance say the investigation was not random. "The investigation is continuing and detectives are making progress and we believe we may have...
Police confirm bodies of missing Detroit rappers found
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Michigan State Police say three bodies found in a vacant Highland Park apartment have been identified as the three missing men who disappeared after their Detroit performance was canceled last month. Highland Park police say the bodies were discovered in the building on Thursday. State police tweeted about the scene that took... Read more » Fore more crime and trial news coverage, visit Court TV
Child dies in Detroit house fire; police arrest one
(CBS DETROIT) – Detroit police have arrested a person connected to a house fire on the west side that killed a young boy. A law enforcement source said although it's early in the investigation, they believe that boy was home alone when the fire broke out Sunday afternoon. Monday morning, relatives of the young boy dropped off stuffed animals on the front steps of the house on Pilgrim and Lindsay streets, where neighbors would often see him play. His aunt was too distraught to speak but had more questions than answers."I saw some smoke outside. I thought maybe it was a car on...
Police suspect murder-suicide after 2 people found fatally shot in Taylor home
Two people are dead following an overnight shooting inside a home in Taylor on Tuesday in what police believe is a murder-suicide. WWJ’s Charlie Langton reported live from the scene on Wick Road near Telegraph in Taylor
2 in custody after shooting on Lodge Freeway in Detroit
(CBS DETROIT) - Two people have been arrested in connection to a shooting on Saturday on the Lodge Freeway in Detroit. According to Michigan State Police, the incident happened on southbound M-10 at Linwood Street.Troopers responded to reports of shots fired, and when they arrived at the location, the victim provided a license plate and said he thought the suspect vehicle was parked blocking the road near Lawton and Midland Streets.Police located the vehicle and said the individuals matched the description they were given. They found a pistol in one of the suspect's waistbands.The two suspects were arrested and taken into custody.
Bodies of 3 Michigan-based rappers missing nearly 2 weeks found, ID'd
Three bodies found in a vacant Detroit-area apartment building have been identified as those of three aspiring rappers who went missing nearly two weeks ago, police said Friday.
Gas Station Clerk Faces Charges of Attempted Murder Of A Customer
Can you imagine popping into a gas station late at night for a snack only to get shot by the gas station clerk? That is what happened to one Michigan man. Being a traveling musician for many years I always saw a late-night gas station or convenience store as a welcomed oasis. Many times it was for something to eat, drink, use the restroom or simply to get an energy drink to extend the drive. One thing that never happened to me was getting shot at by the store clerk.
Hazardous hole in Detroit street leads to crashes caught on camera
Neighbors raised concerns about a hazardous hole in a road on the city’s east side. Despite their calls, they say there has been a hole in the middle of their street since the summer.
DETROIT (FOX 2) - The Detroit Northwestern senior who suffered cardiac arrest playing basketball, has died. Cartier Woods died Monday according to a relative. The 18-year-old had been on life support at Henry Ford Hospital since Jan. 31, when he collapsed on the court. Cartier's family recently held a vigil...
Cops flag Jeep connected to shooting on I-96 in Detroit; Driver arrested after short chase
When Michigan State Police attempted to pull over a wanted vehicle Monday, the driver sped off, then led troopers on a foot chase through a nearby neighborhood where he was finally arrested.
Detroit gas station clerk accused of shooting innocent customer
A gas station clerk is facing an attempted murder charge in connection to a shooting on Detroit's west side.
Detroit church needs help replacing broken furnaces
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Over the weekend, Greater Dequindre Church Ministries in Detroit couldn't even stream services because it was too cold inside. "It was freezing. The temperature in here was 37," said Dr. Rev. Robert Bullard Jr. Both furnaces in the church failed, and replacing them is expensive. "The...
