Read full article on original website
Related
Colorado Movie Theatres To Charge Based Off Of Seat Selection? Interesting
Colorado has many choices for moviegoers as far as which theatre you watch your movies at. One movie company is looking to change the game with a new program where you pay for your ticket based on where you sit in the theatre. Seriously?. Movie Theater Tickets Could Be Cheaper...
Meet Morty and Marty the Colorado Pine Martens Who Love Pictures
There is so much beauty and cool wildlife in Colorado. Sometimes the photos of the wildlife that gets shared on social media are frightening and sometimes it's cute. Recently I started seeing some sweet little faces pop up on a Colorado Wildlife Photography page I follow. The faces were of Pine Martens captured by Debbie Bain who lives outside of Basalt, Colorado at almost 8000 feet elevation.
Yay: Dave & Buster’s is Bringing Another Location for Fun to Colorado
For over 40 years, after starting out in Texas, the concept of "fun and food" has succeed across the country. Colorado is set to welcome a third location for the legendary eatery. By having two locations in the state, Coloradans can plan on making a trip without it being overcrowded....
How Much Must You Make in Colorado to Be Considered Middle Class?
When you think of a middle-class family, you're typically reminded of your everyday sitcom with a family of four, a decent-sized house, a breadwinning father, a stay-at-home mom, a couple of kids, a dog, and a cat. However, as we grow, we come to find out that real life is...
This Colorado City Is The Best For Family Friendly Vacations
With as cold as it's been in Colorado in recent months, you can't help but think about the upcoming warmer weather and possible vacations. One Colorado city, in particular, was ranked Top 15 in the entire country for family vacations so maybe a Colorado staycation is in order. What Colorado...
KDVR.com
Dog ingests meth on hike
Courtney Fromm is previewing her story on a dog that is recovering after ingesting meth while at a park. Courtney Fromm is previewing her story on a dog that is recovering after ingesting meth while at a park. Polis pushes plan to reduce skyrocketing utility …. Gov. Jared Polis said...
Colorado is Home to the Cutest Golden Retriever Celebration Ever
If you're a dog lover, you're definitely going to want to mark your calendar for next year's Goldens in Golden event which takes place right here in Colorado. If you just so happened to decide to take your dog for a walk in Golden over the weekend, you may have been in for an adorable surprise as thousands of the popular dog breed gathered together with their humans this past Saturday.
Colorado’s Tiniest Town Has a Population Only in Single Digits
Do you love small communities? Could you imagine living in a Colorado town with a year-round population of six? If so, this community in Yuma County is your cup of tea. If small-town living suits your fancy, set a course for Laird, Colorado, just 2.74 miles west of the Colorado/Nebraska state line. You'll find a number of fascinating things waiting for you in this awesome small town.
Colorado Wildlife Officials Report Increase in Illegal Poaching
Part of living in Colorado means respecting and co-existing with wildlife that's also present in the state. Whether it's stopping for geese as they slowly make their way across the street or watching from afar as a herd of elk peacefully grazes in a field, encountering wild animals is pretty common for Coloradans to experience.
Was It a Crime? The Terrifying Story of ‘Operation Fireball’ in Denver
True crime podcasts don't shy away from Colorado. You're likely familiar with recountings of infamous Centennial State criminals like Chris Watts or Patrick Frazee — but have you heard the terrifying story of Denver's "Operation Fireball?" The case debuted on an episode of Something Was Wrong and gained national...
Could Colorado see a major earthquake like Turkey and Syria?
Colorado has seen earthquakes, although none close to the magnitude of what hit Turkey and Syria early Monday. But just how bad could an earthquake possibly get in the Centennial State?
Take a Look Inside Colorado’s Historic Royal Gorge Mansion
Colorado's rich western history can be witnessed in many different places around the state. Architectural examples provide some of the best glimpses into how Coloradans used to live many years ago. Forty-five minutes from Colorado Springs is a historic attraction known as the Royal Gorge Mansion. The property is listed...
Did You Know that the Parking Boot is Originally From Colorado?
There are quite a few famous inventions from Colorado that everyone knows about. For instance, Crocs, Otterbox, and Chipotle all have origins in the Centennial State. However, one invention that has ruined the days of many drivers across the globe also comes from Colorado, the infamous parking boot. The Parking...
4 Amazing Burger Places in Colorado
If you live in Colorado and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Colorado that are well-known for serving delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
This Twitter Account Shows Us Awesome Photos From Colorado’s Past
Want to take a trip back in time through the history of Colorado? We've got some pretty great photos from time past in the state of Colorado and it is all thanks to one Twitter user sharing them on social media for all of us to see. Old Colorado Photos...
This Colorado Vacation Rental is Like Staying at a Private Castle
Trendy travelers are turning their backs on basic hotel rooms and opting for private abodes, found on websites like Airbnb and VRBO. These vacation rentals provide unique and stylish settings to help create a memorable getaway for any occasion. Stunning Rental in Beaver Creek, Colorado. Who wouldn't feel like royalty...
studyfinds.org
Best Places To Live In Colorado: Top 5 Cities Most Recommended By Experts
Looking to live where you’re surrounded by majestic mountains, beautiful hiking trails, and amazing wildlife every day? And what about the snowfall? Imagine waking up to a winter wonderland in your backyard! This is what you get living in Colorado. Whether you prefer the hustle and bustle of city life or seek the peace and quiet of a small mountain town, Colorado has it all!
Looking for Love? You Might Want to Move Out of Colorado
Natives tend to hope that transplants will move out of Colorado, but you may want to leave too — if you're single, that is. Slotsource.com recently went searching for the best places to find love in the country, and the Centennial State didn't even make the Top 10. According...
Whatever Happened To The Town That Southern Utah Forgot About?
Utah's history is rich, especially in our corner of the state. Ghost towns like Grafton and Old Irontown evoke emotions from Utah historians. These places were once vibrant communities that for one reason or another, were abandoned and eventually turned into the ghost towns that they are today. But nobody...
International Space Station: View of Colorado from space
(COLORADO) — A live video showing the International Space Station (ISS) passing through Colorado captures the state, all in white, after recent snowstorms and winter weather on Friday, Feb. 3. The ISS-Above shows the pass track over the City of Denver as well as different northern Colorado cities labeled in a frame grab of the […]
95 Rock KKNN
Grand Junction, CO
15K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
95 Rock plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Junction, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0