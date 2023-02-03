ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

uscannenbergmedia.com

‘Many of them were comparing it to Hogwarts’

On Saturday, student representatives from USC School of Cinematic Arts, Annenberg, Roski and Kaufman led arts and humanities workshops on campus for nearly 300 elementary school students from South Los Angeles. Called USC Kids News, the event is the sixth of its kind to teach third through sixth graders how to excel in arts journalism and other skills in the humanities.
USG presidential candidates try to boost their student engagement

USG Presidential Election season is upon us. Tomorrow begins the next phase of the campaign! Expect to see buttons, leaflets and signs. So we spoke with the five presidential candidates about their platforms and how each of them plans to connect with us, the voters. Nataly Lozano reports. It’s election...
LOS ANGELES, CA
USC outlasts Washington in offensive outburst

On a night where USC’s star veteran guards, fifth year Drew Peterson and senior Boogie Ellis, went a combined 8-for-28 from the field, the Trojans needed someone to step up against the Washington Huskies. In this case, both freshman guard Tre White and sophomore guard Kobe Johnson were able...
LOS ANGELES, CA

