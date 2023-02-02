Read full article on original website
Related
Healthcare IT News
Australia officially opens connected health research hub
The Australian Research Council has formally launched its latest research hub for connected health at the University of New South Wales. Backed by A$24 million ($16.6 million) funding by the ARC's Industrial Transformation Research Program, the ARC Research Hub for Connected Sensors for Health focuses on developing wearable health technologies.
Healthcare IT News
Virtual care enables BrightView Health to increase outpatient access
BrightView Health, a behavioral health facility that specializes in addiction treatment and substance abuse, already was using telehealth when the COVID-19 pandemic and associated response happened. The organization mostly was using telehealth between its various locations. THE PROBLEM. However, BrightView did not have a secure communications platform to engage with...
Healthcare IT News
What do consumers want from telehealth?
A recent study on telemedicine and patients showed some interesting trends. Dr. Lyle Berkowitz, CEO of KeyCare, which conducted the survey, explains how CIOs and other health IT leaders should focus their virtual care efforts.
Comments / 0