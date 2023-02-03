Read full article on original website
The Mush Bus is a fun and historical trip for Day 2 of UP200
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WZMQ) – The UP200 – Powered by NMU kicks off on Friday February 17th with a large celebration in downtown Marquette. But not many people know that Grand Marais also has a celebration for the race on Saturday, and the Mush Bus gives riders the opportunity to experience it first-hand.
The Clearest Lake in Michigan
According to ordinary websites, they usually say Lake Superior has the clearest water. But according to some who have actually camped in this particular location, they swear the Michigan lake that has the clearest water is Beaver Lake....the one in the U.P.'s Alger County, NOT the one in Alpena County.
2 killed, 4 injured in Upper Peninsula crash caused by nasty winter weather
Two people from Ohio are dead and four other people are injured after a crash caused by nasty winter weather in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula on Saturday.
2 killed, 4 others injured in collision in Northern Michigan
MACKINAC COUNTY, MI – Two people died in a crash Saturday, Feb. 4, that was caused by inclement weather, Mackinac County sheriff’s deputies said. Four other people were also hospitalized in the collision. Police said the driver was traveling along U.S. Route 2 – about 13 miles west...
Snowmobiler dies in U.P. trail crash after ejected into tree, MSP says
A Lansing area woman is dead after authorities say she was ejected from her snowmobile after hitting a tree stump in the Upper Peninsula on Thursday afternoon.
