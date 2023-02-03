ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Germfask, MI

The Mush Bus is a fun and historical trip for Day 2 of UP200

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WZMQ) – The UP200 – Powered by NMU kicks off on Friday February 17th with a large celebration in downtown Marquette. But not many people know that Grand Marais also has a celebration for the race on Saturday, and the Mush Bus gives riders the opportunity to experience it first-hand.
The Clearest Lake in Michigan

According to ordinary websites, they usually say Lake Superior has the clearest water. But according to some who have actually camped in this particular location, they swear the Michigan lake that has the clearest water is Beaver Lake....the one in the U.P.'s Alger County, NOT the one in Alpena County.
