MSNBC
Dumping Trump? MAGA loyalists prep challenge after humiliating ‘clown show’
As Donald Trump campaigns for 2024, more Republican lawmakers are eyeing alternatives to Trump. Former Trump cabinet member Nikki Haley is expected to announce her candidacy for president, and insiders say Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is also prepping a Trump challenge. Meanwhile, Trump is refusing to commit to backing a GOP nominee for 2024.Feb. 6, 2023.
MSNBC
Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ record makes her an odd choice for SOTU response
After every modern president has delivered his State of the Union addresses, the other party is offered an opportunity to deliver an official televised response. In a handful of instances, these speeches have gone so poorly that there’s been talk of a “curse.”. Nevertheless, one notable Republican has...
Taylor Swift's Reaction to Jill Biden's Grammy Appearance Goes Viral
Taylor Swift's indifferent reaction to the appearance of the first lady of the United States at the 2023 Grammy Awards was discussed on social media.
Chris Christie 'Stings' Trump With A Brutal Reminder Of His Biggest Loss
The former New Jersey governor hit back at the former president — but critics said he was much too late.
Trump Leaves the Nation in Shock as He Intensifies Attacks on DeSantis
Photo byPhoto 122725292 © Joe Tabb | Dreamstime.com. DeSantis is keeping his 2024 plans quiet, while Trump loses no time to coming after DeSantis. Former President Donald Trump intensified the tension between him and Ron DeSantis when he shared a video of the Florida governor on his Truth Social page.
There's a Bombshell New Audio Clip That Shows the Trump Team Strategizing Exactly How They're Going to Push Election Fraud Lies
Donald Trump’s campaign team in Wisconsin knew they lost the state in the 2020 presidential election, but that didn’t stop them from trying to spin a fraud narrative. There’s new audio that is confirming that Republican officials behind the scenes were trying to cook up a story that the election was stolen. This is the latest chaotic issue to come down the pike as Donald Trump tries to run for president for the third time. According to the Associated Press, who posted the leaked audio, the voice is of Andrew Iverson, who led the former president’s campaign in Wisconsin, and shockingly...
MSNBC
Trump is the latest Republican to avoid his most notable success
The first sign of trouble began, oddly enough, in Alabama. In August 2021, Donald Trump headlined an event in the ruby red state he won by 25 points, and the former president briefly encouraged attendees to get Covid vaccines. As regular readers might recall, the booing was audible and immediate.
MSNBC
DNC chair Harrison on Biden: This president has delivered for the American people
President Biden is gearing up for his second State of the Union address on Tuesday night--the big speech before his presumed re-election bid, although Biden has not formally announced anything yet. The president is expected to tout his accomplishments and make the case to the American people about why he deserves a second term. Jaime Harrison, chair of the Democratic National Committee, joins Joy Reid to discuss.Feb. 7, 2023.
MSNBC
Why Trump’s secret plan for the war in Ukraine is unbelievable
Two days after Russia’s war in Ukraine began, Donald Trump said there were “things” President Joe Biden could do to end the crisis “pretty quickly,” but the former president did not elaborate on what those “things” might entail. At one point, he suggested that the United States could put Chinese flags on our F-22 fighter jets, but this was not an argument to be taken seriously.
MSNBC
Trump case facts too well known for book to threaten prosecution: Pomerantz
Former NYDA prosecutor Mark Pomerantz addresses concerns that his new book, "People vs. Donald Trump," provides insights into the potential prosecution of Donald Trump that could be helpful to Trump's defense, pointing out the sheer volume of facts about Trump's conduct already in the public sphere and also thoroughly documented in New York Attorney General Tish James' civil lawsuit.Feb. 7, 2023.
MSNBC
'We can finish the job': White House previews Biden State of the Union
Ahead of President Biden’s second State of the Union address, White House Communications Director Kate Bedingfield joins MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell to discuss the Biden administration’s accomplishments and changes made to the speech because of the downed suspected Chinese spy balloon.Feb. 7, 2023.
MSNBC
House GOP disbands civil rights panel
House Oversight Committee member Rep. Jasmine Crockett joins Jonathan Capehart to discuss Chairman Comer disbanding the civil rights subcommittee. Comer's move comes mere weeks after the fatal police beating of Tyre Nichols.Feb. 5, 2023.
MSNBC
In apparent rebuke to Trump, Kochs look to turn the page
The New York Times' Kenneth Vogel reports on how the Koch Network is preparing to get involved in the 2024 presidential primaries with the aim of moving on from Trump.Feb. 6, 2023.
MSNBC
State of the Union could serve as preview of possible Biden re-election bid
As President Biden considers running for a second term, he’s preparing to tout his achievements during the State of the Union address. Wajahat Ali and Danielle Moodie, co-hosts of the Democracy-ish podcast joined American Voices to discuss how Biden could use the moment to sell his vision to the American people. Feb. 6, 2023.
MSNBC
Rep. Plaskett: We’ll be a “truth squad” on Congress’ new Weaponization Committee
Rep. Stacey Plaskett has been appointed as the top Democrat on the GOP’s new Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government. Republicans have tried to make comparisons to the Church Committee, one of the most well-respected and influential committees in the history of Congress. But critics – including former aides who worked on the Church Committee – say it isn’t so. “What they’re interested in doing is chasing down rainbow conspiracies and far right fearmongering to their base,” Plaskett tells Ali Velshi. Democrats have the responsibility to be “the truth squad,” says Rep. Plaskett.Feb. 4, 2023.
MSNBC
Rep. Jim Himes (D-CT) Talks China Balloon, SOTU and House GOP
Rep. Jim Himes (D-CT) talks expectations for President Biden's upcoming State of the Union speech, and responds to Republicans slamming Biden for not shooting down the Chinese surveillance balloon earlier. “We just need to accept that whatever happens, and in total absence of facts, there’s going to be deep criticism of the president.” Feb. 5, 2023.
MSNBC
What those new Wisconsin tapes tell us
They knew right from the start. The Trump campaign knew it had lost Wisconsin to Joe Biden in the 2020 election. But new audiotapes first published by the Associated Press confirm Trump operatives decided to ignore reality and instead “fan the flame” by spreading false allegations of fraud.
MSNBC
Salman Rushdie gives exclusive interview to the New Yorker
The New Yorker's David Remnick joins Morning Joe to discuss the latest in Ukraine as well as his recent profile on writer Salman Rushdie. Rushdie has given his first-and-only interview following an attack that nearly ended his life to the New Yorker.Feb. 6, 2023.
MSNBC
Republicans point guns in the sky on social media in response to balloon
Republicans like Sen. J.D. Vance of Ohio, Kari Lake and Rep. Paul Gosar on social media have posted pictures of themselves pointing guns at the sky or shooting guns as a response to the Chinese balloon flying over the U.S. Joe Scarborough shares his thoughts on the empty gesture.Feb. 6, 2023.
MSNBC
‘Bigotry’: Ilhan Omar on the GOP vote to remove her from committee
“It precisely has to do with bigotry,” says Rep. Ilhan Omar on Republicans voting to remove her from the Foreign Affairs Committee. “These are people who certainly don’t believe Muslim immigrants, Somali immigrants, refugees—and certainly someone who carries all those identities together—should be in the United States, let alone in Congress and wield any kind of power.”Feb. 7, 2023.
