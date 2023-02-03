ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

MSNBC

Dumping Trump? MAGA loyalists prep challenge after humiliating ‘clown show’

As Donald Trump campaigns for 2024, more Republican lawmakers are eyeing alternatives to Trump. Former Trump cabinet member Nikki Haley is expected to announce her candidacy for president, and insiders say Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is also prepping a Trump challenge. Meanwhile, Trump is refusing to commit to backing a GOP nominee for 2024.Feb. 6, 2023.
FLORIDA STATE
SheKnows

There's a Bombshell New Audio Clip That Shows the Trump Team Strategizing Exactly How They're Going to Push Election Fraud Lies

Donald Trump’s campaign team in Wisconsin knew they lost the state in the 2020 presidential election, but that didn’t stop them from trying to spin a fraud narrative. There’s new audio that is confirming that Republican officials behind the scenes were trying to cook up a story that the election was stolen.  This is the latest chaotic issue to come down the pike as Donald Trump tries to run for president for the third time. According to the Associated Press, who posted the leaked audio, the voice is of Andrew Iverson, who led the former president’s campaign in Wisconsin, and shockingly...
WISCONSIN STATE
MSNBC

Trump is the latest Republican to avoid his most notable success

The first sign of trouble began, oddly enough, in Alabama. In August 2021, Donald Trump headlined an event in the ruby red state he won by 25 points, and the former president briefly encouraged attendees to get Covid vaccines. As regular readers might recall, the booing was audible and immediate.
ALABAMA STATE
MSNBC

DNC chair Harrison on Biden: This president has delivered for the American people

President Biden is gearing up for his second State of the Union address on Tuesday night--the big speech before his presumed re-election bid, although Biden has not formally announced anything yet. The president is expected to tout his accomplishments and make the case to the American people about why he deserves a second term. Jaime Harrison, chair of the Democratic National Committee, joins Joy Reid to discuss.Feb. 7, 2023.
MSNBC

Why Trump’s secret plan for the war in Ukraine is unbelievable

Two days after Russia’s war in Ukraine began, Donald Trump said there were “things” President Joe Biden could do to end the crisis “pretty quickly,” but the former president did not elaborate on what those “things” might entail. At one point, he suggested that the United States could put Chinese flags on our F-22 fighter jets, but this was not an argument to be taken seriously.
MSNBC

Trump case facts too well known for book to threaten prosecution: Pomerantz

Former NYDA prosecutor Mark Pomerantz addresses concerns that his new book, "People vs. Donald Trump," provides insights into the potential prosecution of Donald Trump that could be helpful to Trump's defense, pointing out the sheer volume of facts about Trump's conduct already in the public sphere and also thoroughly documented in New York Attorney General Tish James' civil lawsuit.Feb. 7, 2023.
NEW YORK STATE
MSNBC

'We can finish the job': White House previews Biden State of the Union

Ahead of President Biden’s second State of the Union address, White House Communications Director Kate Bedingfield joins MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell to discuss the Biden administration’s accomplishments and changes made to the speech because of the downed suspected Chinese spy balloon.Feb. 7, 2023.
MSNBC

House GOP disbands civil rights panel

House Oversight Committee member Rep. Jasmine Crockett joins Jonathan Capehart to discuss Chairman Comer disbanding the civil rights subcommittee. Comer's move comes mere weeks after the fatal police beating of Tyre Nichols.Feb. 5, 2023.
MSNBC

State of the Union could serve as preview of possible Biden re-election bid

As President Biden considers running for a second term, he’s preparing to tout his achievements during the State of the Union address. Wajahat Ali and Danielle Moodie, co-hosts of the Democracy-ish podcast joined American Voices to discuss how Biden could use the moment to sell his vision to the American people. Feb. 6, 2023.
MSNBC

Rep. Plaskett: We’ll be a “truth squad” on Congress’ new Weaponization Committee

Rep. Stacey Plaskett has been appointed as the top Democrat on the GOP’s new Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government. Republicans have tried to make comparisons to the Church Committee, one of the most well-respected and influential committees in the history of Congress. But critics – including former aides who worked on the Church Committee – say it isn’t so. “What they’re interested in doing is chasing down rainbow conspiracies and far right fearmongering to their base,” Plaskett tells Ali Velshi. Democrats have the responsibility to be “the truth squad,” says Rep. Plaskett.Feb. 4, 2023.
MSNBC

Rep. Jim Himes (D-CT) Talks China Balloon, SOTU and House GOP

Rep. Jim Himes (D-CT) talks expectations for President Biden's upcoming State of the Union speech, and responds to Republicans slamming Biden for not shooting down the Chinese surveillance balloon earlier. “We just need to accept that whatever happens, and in total absence of facts, there’s going to be deep criticism of the president.” Feb. 5, 2023.
MSNBC

What those new Wisconsin tapes tell us

They knew right from the start. The Trump campaign knew it had lost Wisconsin to Joe Biden in the 2020 election. But new audiotapes first published by the Associated Press confirm Trump operatives decided to ignore reality and instead “fan the flame” by spreading false allegations of fraud.
WISCONSIN STATE
MSNBC

Salman Rushdie gives exclusive interview to the New Yorker

The New Yorker's David Remnick joins Morning Joe to discuss the latest in Ukraine as well as his recent profile on writer Salman Rushdie. Rushdie has given his first-and-only interview following an attack that nearly ended his life to the New Yorker.Feb. 6, 2023.
MSNBC

‘Bigotry’: Ilhan Omar on the GOP vote to remove her from committee

“It precisely has to do with bigotry,” says Rep. Ilhan Omar on Republicans voting to remove her from the Foreign Affairs Committee. “These are people who certainly don’t believe Muslim immigrants, Somali immigrants, refugees—and certainly someone who carries all those identities together—should be in the United States, let alone in Congress and wield any kind of power.”Feb. 7, 2023.

